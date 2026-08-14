Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights

The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of July 2026 include:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260814069211/en/

  • Core net new assets brought to the company increased 24% versus July 2025 to reach $58.1 billion – a July record.
  • Total client assets equaled $13.04 trillion as of month-end July, up 19% from July 2025 and relatively flat compared to June 2026.
  • New brokerage accounts opened during the month totaled 417,000, an increase of 11% versus July 2025.
  • Investor engagement remained strong in July, with daily average trades of 11.6 million and client margin loan balances up 51% from year-end to finish the month at $169.9 billion.
  • Transactional sweep cash declined by $8.9 billion to end July at $476.8 billion, reflecting client net purchasing activity as well as typical seasonality related to advisory fee payments.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 39.9 million active brokerage accounts, 5.9 million workplace plan participant accounts, 2.4 million banking accounts, and $13.04 trillion in client assets as of July 31, 2026. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, https://www.sipc.org ), and its affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services™. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com .

The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For July 2026

2025

2026

Change
Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Mo. Yr.
Number of Trading Days

21.5

21.0

21.0

23.0

18.5

21.5

20.0

19.0

22.0

21.0

20.0

21.0

22.0

Market Indices (at month end)
Dow Jones Industrial Average ®

44,131

45,545

46,398

47,563

47,716

48,063

48,892

48,978

46,342

49,652

51,032

52,319

52,485

-

19

%

Nasdaq Composite ®

21,122

21,456

22,660

23,725

23,366

23,242

23,462

22,668

21,591

24,892

26,973

26,214

25,374

(3

%)

20

%

Standard & Poor's ® 500

6,339

6,460

6,688

6,840

6,849

6,846

6,939

6,879

6,529

7,209

7,580

7,499

7,490

-

18

%

Client Assets (in billions of dollars)
Beginning Client Assets

10,757.3

10,963.5

11,228.1

11,593.9

11,828.0

11,834.3

11,903.0

12,148.5

12,220.3

11,767.9

12,605.3

13,135.3

13,084.9

Net New Assets (1)

45.7

43.3

45.4

41.6

38.7

77.9

27.6

32.5

79.8

6.7

49.9

62.1

60.1

(3

%)

32

%

Net Market Gains (Losses)

160.5

221.3

320.4

192.5

(32.4

)

(9.2

)

217.9

39.3

(532.2

)

830.7

480.1

(112.5

)

(102.5

)

Total Client Assets (at month end)

10,963.5

11,228.1

11,593.9

11,828.0

11,834.3

11,903.0

12,148.5

12,220.3

11,767.9

12,605.3

13,135.3

13,084.9

13,042.5

-

19

%

Core Net New Assets (1,2)

46.9

44.4

46.2

44.4

40.4

79.1

27.8

32.5

79.7

7.2

49.9

62.7

58.1

(7

%)

24

%

Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end)
Investor Services

747.9

771.1

792.5

807.6

817.9

824.8

849.5

866.8

841.3

895.0

925.8

929.8

933.7

-

25

%

Advisor Services

4,765.1

4,888.2

5,016.7

5,106.1

5,155.9

5,195.5

5,311.7

5,394.3

5,201.5

5,525.7

5,716.0

5,741.9

5,763.1

-

21

%

Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands)
Active Brokerage Accounts

37,658

37,798

37,963

38,145

38,266

38,506

38,730

38,925

39,099

39,300

39,536

39,802

39,940

-

6

%

Banking Accounts

2,116

2,137

2,150

2,172

2,189

2,214

2,239

2,258

2,281

2,305

2,329

2,352

2,381

1

%

13

%

Workplace Plan Participant Accounts (3)

5,619

5,606

5,619

5,696

5,730

5,740

5,793

5,829

5,844

5,864

5,886

5,888

5,915

-

5

%

Client Activity
New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands)

377

382

384

429

365

474

476

395

428

437

461

490

417

(15

%)

11

%

Client Daily Average Trades (DATs) (in thousands)

7,252

7,182

7,832

8,617

8,459

7,746

9,512

9,922

10,232

10,328

11,813

13,615

11,648

(14

%)

61

%

Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades

21.3

%

22.5

%

22.3

%

23.8

%

21.7

%

21.4

%

20.1

%

20.1

%

20.4

%

21.4

%

19.8

%

17.7

%

20.6

%

290 bp (70) bp
Margin Balances at month end (in billions of dollars) (4)

88.3

92.4

97.2

105.6

110.1

112.3

116.3

120.6

126.7

136.0

154.6

165.1

169.9

3

%

92

%

Schwab Trading Activity Index (STAX) (5)

41.8

43.7

46.1

48.1

48.8

48.5

50.0

57.3

56.0

50.1

55.1

59.1

59.8

1

%

43

%

Selected Balances (in billions of dollars)
Average Interest-Earning Assets (6)

416.7

414.4

419.8

428.3

429.1

436.0

441.7

434.2

436.8

444.6

442.0

448.4

449.9

-

8

%

Transactional Sweep Cash (4,7) (at month end)

407.5

406.7

425.6

428.8

427.5

453.7

433.3

436.1

461.5

467.6

472.4

485.7

476.8

(2

%)

17

%

Total Money Market Funds (at month end)

658.6

665.2

667.0

675.5

685.9

694.5

693.4

696.2

702.2

688.1

694.6

691.9

695.3

-

6

%

Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (8)

9.7

%

9.5

%

9.4

%

9.3

%

9.4

%

9.7

%

9.3

%

9.3

%

9.9

%

9.2

%

8.9

%

9.0

%

9.0

%

-

(70) bp
Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in billions of dollars) (9)
Mutual Funds

(3.4

)

(2.2

)

(4.8

)

(6.3

)

(7.3

)

(3.6

)

(0.9

)

(2.4

)

(8.5

)

(5.7

)

(7.4

)

(10.4

)

(6.0

)

Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

25.8

23.0

25.6

28.1

24.9

39.8

34.8

37.4

25.3

27.4

34.2

32.0

36.3

(1)

Unless otherwise noted, differences between net new assets and core net new assets are net flows from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs.

(2)

Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $25 billion) relating to a specific client, and activity from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. These flows may span multiple reporting periods.

(3)

Includes accounts in Retirement Plan Services, Stock Plan Services, Designated Brokerage Services, and Retirement Business Services. Participants may be enrolled in services in more than one Workplace business.

(4)

Balances include margin loans and short credits related to certain long/short strategies from which the Company earns a fixed net yield. For the month of July 2026, margin loans totaled $46.2 billion and short credits totaled $48.0 billion.

(5)

For additional information regarding STAX, please visit: https://www.schwab.com/investment-research/stax/view-schwab-trading-activity-index .

(6)

Represents average total interest-earning assets on the Company's balance sheet. Beginning in December 2025, average balances of client margin loans and short credits related to certain client long/short strategies from which the Company earns a fixed net yield are excluded from average interest-earning assets. Prior period amounts have been adjusted accordingly.

(7)

Transactional sweep cash includes bank sweep deposits, and broker-dealer cash balances, other client cash held on the balance sheet (such as bank checking and savings deposits, short credits related to certain client long/short strategies, and broker-dealer non-interest-bearing credits), and bank deposit account balances; excludes proprietary and third-party CDs.

(8)

Schwab One ® , certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets; client cash excludes brokered CDs issued by Charles Schwab Bank.

(9)

Represents the principal value of client mutual fund and ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to investment managers. Excludes money market fund transactions.

MEDIA:
Mayura Hooper
Charles Schwab
Phone: 415-667-1525

INVESTORS/ANALYSTS:
Kartik Sharma
Charles Schwab
Phone: 817-662-7648

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

charles schwabSCHWNYSE: SCHWfintech investing
SCHW
The Conversation (0)
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Trading resumes in: Company: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.TSX-Venture Symbol: AMTAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 8:15 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), at the request of CIRO, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Homerun Resources Inc. Amends Terms of Previously Announced Financing

America Can't Make Its Own Ammunition Metal. A Nevada Project Just Defined One of the Largest Domestic Sources

CoTec Holdings Corp. Files Second Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A

Karim Rayani Files Early Warning Report Regarding Skull Ridge Gold Corp.

Related News

oil and gas investing

IEF: Global Oil Demand Forecast Shows 2.2 Million Barrel Gap in 2026

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Amends Terms of Previously Announced Financing

precious metals investing

America Can't Make Its Own Ammunition Metal. A Nevada Project Just Defined One of the Largest Domestic Sources

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Files Second Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A

gold investing

Karim Rayani Files Early Warning Report Regarding Skull Ridge Gold Corp.

iron investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Accent Resources Spikes 4,275 Percent

base metals investing

Steadright Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update