Schwab Declares 19% Increase in Quarterly Common Stock Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation at its meeting today declared a 5 cent, or 19%, increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.32 per common share. The dividend is payable February 27, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 13, 2026.
Co-Chairman Walt Bettinger commented, "This dividend increase reflects the Board's confidence in our ability to continue to drive profitable growth through-the-cycle as we advance our ‘Through Clients' Eyes' strategy."
In addition, the Board of Directors also declared dividends on the following series of outstanding preferred stock, payable March 2, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 13, 2026:
|
Preferred Stock Series
|
Dividend Per Share
|
Dividend Per
|
5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D
|
$14.88
|
$0.372000
|
4.000% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H
|
$1,000.00
|
$10.000000
|
4.000% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I
|
$1,000.00
|
$10.000000
|
4.450% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series J
|
$11.13
|
$0.278250
|
5.000% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series K
|
$1,250.00
|
$12.500000
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the company's strategy and growth and earnings prospects. These forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations as of the date hereof. Achievement of these expectations and objectives is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expressed expectations. Important factors that may cause such differences are described in the company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available on the company's website ( https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports ) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website ( https://www.sec.gov ). The company makes no commitment to update any forward-looking statements.
About Charles Schwab
The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 38.5 million active brokerage accounts, 5.7 million workplace plan participant accounts, 2.2 million banking accounts, and $11.90 trillion in client assets. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, https://www.sipc.org ), and its affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services™. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260129449120/en/
MEDIA:
Mayura Hooper
Charles Schwab
Phone: 415-667-1525
INVESTORS/ANALYSTS:
Jeff Edwards
Charles Schwab
Phone: 817-854-6177