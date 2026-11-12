Schwab Announces Platform Enhancements Including MCP Server to Connect Clients' AI Platforms With Their Schwab Accounts

Additional enhancements include a new thinkorswim Assistant and extended options trading hours
Key Takeaways:
- Following the announcement of Charley, the firm's AI-powered assistant, Charles Schwab is introducing new AI-powered tools for clients, including an MCP Server that enables account actions through a client's AI platform, a thinkorswim® Assistant that makes the platform easier to learn and customize, and expanded portfolio insights across more stocks and ETFs.
- The firm has also expanded options trading hours for 30+ single stock, ETF, and indexes, including the Magnificent Seven.
- Schwab continues to roll out additional customization and modernization enhancements for Schwab.com, Schwab Mobile, and the thinkorswim platform suite.
Charles Schwab, a leader in investing and trading with $13.33 trillion in total client assets and 10.7 million daily average trades in Q3 2026, today announced a series of enhancements and additional capabilities available to retail clients across its trading platforms, including Schwab.com, Schwab Mobile, and the thinkorswim platform suite.
New AI-Powered Tools
Building on recent momentum, Schwab continues to roll out new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered capabilities, including:
- Schwab MCP Server: Schwab is introducing its own Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, offering clients using their LLM a secure connection to access their Schwab account data. Once authorized, clients can access market data and research, analyze their position performance and summarize their portfolio, create alerts and organize investment information and—provided their account is thinkorswim-enabled—prepare, place, and manage trades, all with the client in-the-loop, through their own AI platform. The Schwab MCP Server is currently available in pilot to a select group of clients using Anthropic's Claude, and Schwab will be expanding client access and rolling out additional choices of supported AI platforms over the coming months.
- thinkorswim Assistant: Expected to roll out soon, thinkorswim Assistant is a generative AI-powered search experience built into the thinkorswim Learning Center that will allow clients to more easily learn and customize the platform, with the ability to ask natural-language questions and receive concise, educational platform guidance. Instead of relying on exact keywords or searching through multiple articles and videos, with thinkorswim Assistant, clients will be able to describe what they want to do in plain English and receive a focused response.
- AI-powered Portfolio Insights Enhancements: Launched to clients this spring, portfolio insights now includes a broader range of stocks and ETFs and incorporates additional sector news, clients will soon also have access to more time-frame options, expanded market news and Schwab Center for Financial Research (SCFR) content.
Schwab also recently announced the planned launch of Charley , the firm's new generative AI-powered assistant designed to give clients a simpler, more conversational way to engage on Schwab.com and Schwab Mobile. Charley is rolling out in phases to eligible U.S. retail clients bringing Schwab information, tools, and resources together in one conversation. Through voice or text, clients can ask questions in their own words, receive information and suggested next steps, complete select tasks, and connect with a Schwab representative when additional support is needed.
"There's no question that AI is going to make our clients' investing and trading experience easier, and we have great momentum delivering a range of AI-powered capabilities for clients," said James Kostulias, Managing Director and Head of Trading Services, Charles Schwab. "Our focus is to continue rolling out meaningful AI tools and features for clients that give them more choice in how they engage with our holistic offer of award-winning trading platforms, comprehensive education and insights, research, and investing and trading tools – combined with thousands of seasoned service professionals and specialized trading support. This combination of technology, platforms, and client support could be difficult for other brokerage firms to replicate."
Extended Hours for Popular Single-Stock, ETF, and Index Options
Schwab clients are now able to trade options on approximately 30 popular stocks, ETFs, and indexes traded on Cboe Options Exchange, including all of the Magnificent Seven, as well as five index options including the S&P 500 Index (SPX), Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) and the Russell 2000 Index (RUT), in extended hours sessions. These new sessions, available Monday – Friday, include a pre-market session from 7:30 – 9:25am ET and a post-market session from 4:00 – 4:15pm ET.
Extended hours open up new opportunities for clients who trade options. Single-stock option trades during the post-market session align with the current trading day rather than the next day, so clients closing a position during this time can help avoid exercise and assignment, while opening a position during this session makes it eligible for auto-exercise and expiration processing. During the A.M. session, clients can now trade on developments occurring overnight and company news.
"The addition of extended hours option trading is an important development for options traders, and making this capability available for clients is a continuation of Schwab's longstanding commitment to give traders greater access and flexibility in how they trade and manage positions and risk," said Kostulias.
Additional New Features and Updates on Schwab's Trading Platforms
Schwab has also introduced the following enhancements and features on its trading platforms .
Now available on thinkorswim:
- Order Gadget : The Order Gadget, similar to the All‑in‑One trade ticket, gives clients trade insight before reaching the order confirmation dialogue box. It allows clients to view individual pricing for each options leg, see maximum profit, maximum loss, breakeven, and estimated cost of the trade prior to confirmation, see the option chain below the pricing information for the options, and place trades directly from the Order Gadget. Clients can have multiple Order Gadgets open at once.
Now available on Schwab.com:
- New Bonds Landing Page: A new, modernized Fixed Income Bonds landing page makes it easier to find bonds using clearer navigation and enhanced search, provides more consistent and transparent rate presentation, and improves usability across devices while meeting accessibility standards.
- Positions Page Full Screen Width Toggle : A new full-screen width toggle on the Schwab.com Positions page lets clients with screen widths of 1920px or greater switch between the fixed 1440px layout and a full-width view.
- Extended Hours in Watchlist: Watchlists now reflect extended hours pricing.
Now available on Schwab Mobile :
- Expanded Trade Settings: Trade settings (custom defaults) on the Trade Ticket now extend beyond stocks and ETFs to include Option Settings and Crypto settings, allowing clients to tailor their experience to their trading style.
- Updated Bubble Chart: The Bubble Chart experience, which allows clients to visualize gain/loss changes by the weight of individual stock or ETF positions, now reflects a more modernized design.
- View thinkorswim Orders : Select thinkorswim-only order types will now be visible on the Schwab Mobile app, including Limit on Close, EXTO, specified routing, and dollar/percentage-based orders.
To learn more about trading at Schwab, visit www.schwab.com/trading .
Disclosures
Anthropic is not affiliated with Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.
Investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and for some products and strategies, loss of more than your initial investment.
Equity and index options carry a high level of risk and are not suitable for all investors. Certain requirements must be met to trade options through Schwab. Please read the Options Disclosure Document " Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options " before considering any option transaction.
Extended Hours Trading may not be suitable for all investors and poses certain risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, lower liquidity, higher volatility, extended hours pricing not reflective or different than pricing during regular trading hours, impact to price display and execution quality from unlinked markets, news announcements, and wider spreads. To learn more call 1-800-435-4000.
Charley may provide inaccurate or incomplete results. Users should verify all information using the provided links before relying on it and check any changes to their accounts have been completed as intended. We use third party AI providers, consistent with our Privacy Notices, to process inputs as clients interact with the service, only as needed to provide the service. Interactions with Charley may be recorded and monitored by us and our third party service providers for quality assurance and service improvement purposes. If you have questions or need assistance, please contact us at https://www.schwab.com/contact-us .
© 2026 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. All rights reserved. Member SIPC.
About Charles Schwab
At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients' goals with passion and integrity.
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MEDIA:
Margaret Farrell
Charles Schwab
Phone: 203-434-2240