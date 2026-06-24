Schwab Announces Its Summer Business Update

8:30 a.m. CT, 8:30 a.m9:30 a.m. ET. Participants will include President and Chief Executive Officer Rick Wurster and Chief Financial Officer Mike Verdeschi.

The Update will be accessible at https://schwabevents.com/corporation .

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 39.5 million active brokerage accounts, 5.9 million workplace plan participant accounts, 2.3 million banking accounts, and $13.14 trillion in client assets as of May 31, 2026. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, https://www.sipc.org ), and its affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services™. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com .

MEDIA:
Mayura Hooper
Charles Schwab
Phone: 415-667-1525

INVESTORS/ANALYSTS:
Jeff Edwards
Charles Schwab
Phone: 817-854-6177

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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