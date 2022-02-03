Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. is pleased to announce that Save On Foods has confirmed that their first order of Boosh will be for all 170 stores throughout Canada. Boosh previously reported the first order was for 120 stores.The initial order from Save On Foods includes a minimum of one case per location with each case including four of our frozen bowls; Veggie Bolognese with Beyond Meat™, Mac & Cheese & Peas, ...

VEGI:CC