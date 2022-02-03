Life Science News Investing News
Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Save On Foods has confirmed that their first order of Boosh will be for all 170 stores throughout Canada. Boosh previously reported the first order was for 120 stores.

The initial order from Save On Foods includes a minimum of one case per location with each case including four of our frozen bowls; Veggie Bolognese with Beyond Meat™, Mac & Cheese & Peas, Coconut Curry Cauli and Mexican Fiesta. Shipment of the order is scheduled for early April.

"The total Save On order is close to $100,000 in revenues. This is phased over a six-week period which lends itself to our manufacturing schedule for our growing list of orders from grocery stores," states Connie Marples, president and founder of Boosh. "Our goal now is to be prepare for re-orders, and hopefully expand into the refrigerated section with our Mushroom Gravy, Chili and Sloppy Joe entrees, as well as shelf stable with our newly introduced Mac & Cheeze."

"Boosh has done a significant amount of preparation over the past year to not only secure these larger orders, but to be prepared for these types of orders from multiple nationwide grocery chains," states TJ Walsh, head of North American sales. "Boosh's primary goal in 2021 was to create the infrastructure and foundation allowing us to scale. In 2022, our primary goal is leveraging that foundation to drive revenues. We look forward to creating a long-term relationship with Save On Foods."

Boosh is pleased to announce it will be attending the Natural Products Expo West ("Expo West") in Anaheim, California from March 10th through the 12th. Expo West is focused on an in-person experience for product discovery, networking, and industry trend discussions, with the addition of online extensions as a resource for those who choose not to travel. Expo West is being held at the Anaheim Convention Center located at 800 West Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92805. As a result of Covid, 2019 was the most recent year in which the event was held. In 2019 over 88,000 people attended the Expo.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Jim Pakulis
Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (833) 882-6674

www.Booshfood.com

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. We currently offer 24 plant-based SKU's ranging from frozen meals, to refrigerated entrees to shelf stable Mac & Cheezes, and are sold throughout Canada. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's proposed use of the proceeds of its initial public offering. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

