Satellos to Participate in December Investor Conferences

Satellos Bioscience Inc. (TSX: MSCL, OTCQB: MSCLF) ("Satellos" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing life-improving medicines to treat degenerative muscle diseases, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025
Time: 12:50 p.m. ET
Format: Presentation
Webcast : Live webcast available with replay to follow on the Satellos website

Oppenheimer Movers in Rare Disease Summit (New York, NY)
Date: Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025
Time: 1:10 p.m. ET
Format: Panel - Polypharmacy in DMD and Neuromuscular Disease

The Satellos leadership team will hold one-on-one meetings during the conferences. To request a meeting, investors may contact their Piper Sandler or Oppenheimer representatives, or reach out to Satellos directly at ir@satellos.com .

ABOUT Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on restoring natural muscle repair and regeneration in degenerative muscle diseases. Through its research, Satellos has developed SAT-3247, a first-of-its-kind, orally administered small molecule drug designed to address deficits in muscle repair and regeneration. SAT-3247 targets AAK1, a key protein that Satellos has identified as capable of replacing the signal normally provided by dystrophin in muscle stem cells to effect repair and regeneration. By restoring this missing dystrophin signal in DMD, SAT-3247 enables muscle stem cells to divide properly and more efficiently, promoting natural muscle repair and regeneration. SAT-3247 is currently in clinical development as a potential disease-modifying treatment initially for DMD. Satellos also is leveraging its proprietary discovery platform MyoReGenX™ to identify additional muscle diseases or injury conditions where restoring muscle repair and regeneration may have therapeutic benefit and represent future clinical development opportunities. For more information, visit www.satellos.com .

Investors: Liz Williams, CFO, ir@satellos.com
Media: Emily Williams, Senior Director of Communications, media@satellos.com

