SASKATCHEWAN GOVERNMENT SETS LITHIUM PRODUCTION ROYALTY RATE AT 3%

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS,OTC:EMPPF) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that amendments proposed to The Subsurface Mineral Royalty Regulations, 2017 have been approved as of September 24, 2025 and accordingly, the provincial royalty rate for lithium production in the province will be fixed at 3%. 1

These amendments officially define a Crown royalty framework for the sale of lithium produced from natural brine aquifers, superseding related provisions contained in any Saskatchewan subsurface mineral lease. The new royalty framework sets a Crown royalty rate of three per cent (3%) of the value of brine mineral sales, with a two-year holiday for new productive capacity. The rate set is consistent with Saskatchewan's Crown royalties for potash, salt and sodium sulphate, while the overall system is competitive with other leading jurisdictions developing lithium from deep natural brine aquifers.

Karl Kottmeier , CEO of EMP Metals, commented, "This is very welcome news. The government of the province of Saskatchewan has once again proven itself to be supportive of lithium production in the province. This is a highly competitive royalty rate internationally and a two-year royalty holiday on new production immediately makes a positive impact on financial modelling of what is already a compelling business case for our Project Aurora lithium production project."

About EMP Metals

EMP is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large-scale resources using direct lithium extraction (DLE). EMP currently holds over 205,000 net acres (83,000 hectares) of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan .

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Source:

1 Government of Saskatchewan, online, https://publications.saskatchewan.ca/#/products/127128

SOURCE EMP Metals Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/06/c1781.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

