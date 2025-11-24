Sandisk Set to Join S&P 500; Upwork, First Interstate BancSystem, PTC Therapeutics to Join S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600: 

  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Sandisk Corp. (NASD: SNDK) will replace The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) in the S&P 500, and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASD: PTCT) will replace Sandisk in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, November 28. S&P 500 constituent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is acquiring The Interpublic Group of Companies in a deal expected to close soon, pending final conditions.

  • Upwork Inc. (NASD: UPWK) will replace Premier Inc. (NASD: PINC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, November 28. Patient Square Capital is acquiring Premier in a deal expected to be completed November 25, pending final closing conditions.

  • First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASD: FIBK) will replace Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, December 2. Gildan Activewear (TMX/NYSE: GIL) is acquiring Hanesbrands in a deal expected to be completed December 1, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

November 28, 2025

S&P 500

Addition

Sandisk

SNDK

Information Technology

November 28, 2025

S&P 500

Deletion

Interpublic Group

IPG

Communication Services

November 28, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Upwork

UPWK

Industrials

November 28, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

PTC Therapeutics

PTCT

Health Care

November 28, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Sandisk

SNDK

Information Technology

November 28, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Premier

PINC

Health Care

December 02, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

First Interstate BancSystem

FIBK

Financials

December 02, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Hanesbrands

HBI

Consumer Discretionary

