Sandfire comments on recent trading activity

Sandfire comments on recent trading activity

At the request of CIRO, Sandfire Resources America Inc. ("Sandfire America" or the "Company") TSXV:SFR,OTC:SRAFF wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Sandfire Resources America Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing the Black Butte Copper Project, a high-grade underground copper project located in Meagher County, Montana, USA.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Sandfire Resources America Inc.
Nancy Schlepp, VP of Communications and Government Relations
Mobile: 406-224-8180
Office: 406-547-3466
Email: nschlepp@sandfireamerica.com


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