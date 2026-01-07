Sana Biotechnology to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Sana Biotechnology to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SANA Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA), a company focused on changing the possible for patients through engineered cells, today announced that it will webcast its presentation at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 9:45 a.m. PT on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. The presentation will feature a business overview and update by Steve Harr, SANA's President and Chief Executive Officer.

The webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations page of Sana's website at https://sana.com/. A replay of the presentation will be available at the same location for 30 days following the conference.

About Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. We share a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making our therapies broadly available to patients. We are a passionate group of people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, WA, Cambridge, MA, and South San Francisco, CA. For more information about Sana Biotechnology, please visit https://sana.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including those related to the Company's vision; the Company's participation at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference; and the subject matter of the Company's presentation at the conference. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including, among others, statements regarding the Company's strategy, expectations, future operations, and prospects, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "due," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "positioned," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to vary materially, including, among others, the risks inherent in drug development such as those associated with the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of the Company's current and future research and development programs, preclinical and clinical trials, as well as economic, market and social disruptions. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect the Company's actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in the Company's SEC reports, including but not limited to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q dated November 6, 2025. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investor Relations & Media:
Nicole Keith
investor.relations@sana.com
media@sana.com


