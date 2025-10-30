San Lorenzo Gold to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

San Lorenzo Gold (TSXV: SLG,OTC:SNLGF) (OTC Pink: SNLGF) announced today that it will be participating in the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside November 2 - 5, 2025. Al Kroonjte, CEO, will be presenting on Sunday, November 2nd, and is looking forward to networking with investors during the Conference.

The New Orleans Investment Conference gathers some of the world's brightest and most successful analysts, newsletter writers and investors. This year's event will highlight all major asset classes, including Gold mining.

About San Lorenzo Gold

San Lorenzo is focused on advancing its flagship Salvadora property located in Chile's mega-porphyry belt. Results obtained from prior drilling programs conducted on 4 different targets indicate that several significant gold and copper enriched epithermal and porphyry style systems may be hosted within the Salvadora property.

About The New Orleans Investment Conference

The New Orleans Investment Conference is the one place where the world's most sophisticated investors gather every year to discover new opportunities and strategies, exchange ideas, plan for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals in America's most fascinating and entertaining city.

Headliners at the New Orleans Conference over the last 50 years have included Lady Margaret Thatcher, former President Gerald Ford, novelist Ayn Rand, General H. Norman Schwarzkopf, Nobel Prize-winning economists Milton Friedman and F.A. Hayek, Dr. Henry Kissinger, Senator Barry Goldwater, Admiral Hyman Rickover, Louis Rukeyser, Sir John Templeton, Lord William Rees-Mogg, Charlton Heston, Jeane Kirkpatrick, Robert Bleiberg, Jack Kemp, William F. Buckley, General Colin Powell, Ron Paul and J. Peter Grace, among hundreds of other notables.

This year's speakers line-up includes the likes of Matt Taibbi…Rick Rule...Mary Katharine Ham…Danielle DiMartino Booth…Brent Johnson…George Gammon…Peter St. Onge…Viva Frei…Robert Kiyosaki…Peter Boockvar…Jim Bianco…Jim Iuorio…Adam Taggart…Peter Schiff…Adrian Day…Mike Maloney…Alex Green…Dave Collum…Robert Prechter…Robert Helms…Russ Gray…

PLUS Mark Skousen...Lawrence Lepard…Jordan Roy-Byrne…Dan Oliver…Jeff Phillips…Lobo Tiggre…Tavi Costa…Nick Hodge…Chris Powell…Dana Samuelson…Jennifer Shaigec…Rich Checkan…Thom Calandra…Mary Anne & Pamela Aden…Omar Ayales…Bill Murphy…Gerardo Del Real…Steve Hochberg…Albert Lu…Lindsay Hall...Kerry Stevenson… and more, including Brien Lundin, host of this illustrious event.

For additional information, please contact:

San Lorenzo Gold
Al Kroontje
CEO
(403) 607-4009
al@slgold.ca

Jeff Wilson
(604) 837-5440
jwilson@acuityadvisorycorp.com

