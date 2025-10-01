Salesforce to Hold Investor Day on October 15, 2025

Investor Day to be broadcast live on Salesforce's investor relations website

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the #1 AI CRM, today announced that it will hold its Investor Day in conjunction with Dreamforce on Wednesday, October 15, 2025 beginning at 1:00 p.m. (PT) / 4:00 p.m. (ET) in San Francisco, CA.

A live webcast, accompanying presentation and on-demand replay will be available at www.salesforce.com/investor following the event.

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size reimagine their business with AI. Agentforce — the first digital labor solution for enterprises — seamlessly integrates with Customer 360 applications, Data Cloud, and Einstein AI to create a limitless workforce, bringing humans and agents together to deliver customer success on a single, trusted platform. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

Mike Spencer
Salesforce
Investor Relations
investor@salesforce.com

Carolyn Guss
Salesforce
Public Relations
pr@salesforce.com

Silver47 Completes Successful Red Mountain Drill Program and Intersects Massive Sulfides in Multiple Holes

Silver47 Completes Successful Red Mountain Drill Program and Intersects Massive Sulfides in Multiple Holes

The Red Mountain Deposit Remains Open to Expansion in Multiple Directions with Assays Pending

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its summer 2025 drill program at its wholly-owned Red Mountain Project in south-central Alaska.

Allied Critical Metals Expands High Grade Footprint at Borralha Tungsten Project

Allied Critical Metals Expands High Grade Footprint at Borralha Tungsten Project

New Step-Out and Infill Results Build Confidence in Resource Growth and Model Robustness

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal, is pleased to report assay results from two additional Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes - Bo_RC_21 and Bo_RC_26 - from its ongoing 5,000-metre campaign at the 100%-owned Borralha Tungsten Project in northern Portugal.

These latest results continue to demonstrate the scale and continuity of mineralization at the Santa Helena Breccia (SHB), with intercepts that support both lateral expansion and model refinement.

Highlights:

Bo_RC_21: This drill hole is a west step-out at the North edge of the St. Helena Breccia that confirms continuity of the recently discovered north-dipping lode outside the current MRE envelope, upgrading this area to a large coherent mineralized "in section" corridor with more than 100 m width.

  • 42.0m at 0.19% WO3 (from 256.0 m to 298.0 m), including:
    • 24.0m at 0.28% WO3 (from 256.0 m to 280.0 m)
    • 18.0m at 0.34% WO3 (from 256.0 m to 274.0 m)
    • 8.0m at 0.40% WO3 (from 266.0 m to 274.0 m)
    • 4.0m at 0.62% WO3 (from 266.0 m to 270.0 m)

Bo_RC_26: This drill hole is an infill hole targeting the north-central zone, enhancing confidence in the resource model and suggesting western expansion potential.

  • 26.0m at 0.24% WO3 (from 140.0 m to 166.0 m), including:
    • 12.0m at 0.38% WO3 (from 140.0 m to 152.0 m)
    • 2.0m at 2.02% WO3 (from 140.0 m to 142.0 m)

Drill Program Progress

To date, 3,721 metres of RC drilling have been completed out of the planned 5,728 metres, with multiple assay results already confirming thick mineralized zones and consistent grade distribution. The current campaign is designed to support:

  • The expansion of the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), expected in Q4 2025.
  • The development of a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).
  • The delineation of potential higher-grade corridors for future mine planning.

Roy Bonnell, CEO and Director of ACM, commented: "With each new intercept, we are seeing our understanding of Borralha evolve and strengthen. Bo_RC_21 confirms mineralization well beyond the current model, while Bo_RC_26 tightens the block model in a key zone. Together, these results support both immediate growth and long-term confidence in Borralha's development potential."

Table 1 - Drill Hole Collar Locations

ID Coordinates (WGS84) Az.(º) Dip .(º) PFD (m) DEPTH (m) Status
Bo_RC_14/25 585445 4611405 109 80 250 264.00 Press Released
Bo_RC_15/25 585347 4611368 109 70 300 255.00 Press Released
Bo_RC_16/25 585406 4611329 105 60 240 251.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_17/25 585426 4611294 109 75 250 255.00 Press Released
Bo_RC_18/25 585461 4611431 109 75 300 241.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_19/25 585470 4611493 109 82 350 248.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_20/25 585541 4611519 109 70 350 237.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_21/25 585481 4611557 109 85 400 370.00 Current Press Release
Bo_RC_22/25 585484 4611552 109 70 360 375.00 Press Released
Bo_RC_23/25 585514 4611588 109 80 - 45.00 Cancelled
Bo_RC_24/25 585514 4611588 0 90 - 42.00 Cancelled
Bo_RC_25/25 585434 4611406 0 90 300 291.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_26/25 585586 4611449 289 60 400 278.00 Current Press Release
Bo_RC_27/25 585464 4611513 0 90 350 251.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_28/25 585576 4611567 290 80 400 318.00 Assay ongoing
Bo_RC_29/25 585449 4611386 109 87 300 - Drilling ongoing
Bo_RC_30/25 585443 4611429 0 90 320 - Drilling ongoing

 

Table 2 - Current Campaign Interval Highlights Update

New ID From (m) To (m) DH length (m) [1] True Width Factor [1] True Width (m) [1] WO3 (%)
Bo_RC_14/25 52.0 64.0 12.0 tbd [2] - 4.27
inc. 52.0 58.0 6.0 " - 8.39
Bo_RC_15/25 164.0 166.0 2.0 0.88 1.8 0.97
Bo_RC_17/25 52.0 152.0 100.0 0.90 89.9 0.21
inc. 92.0 124.0 32.0 0.90 28.8 0.33
inc. 106.0 120.0 14.0 0.90 12.6 0.52
inc. 110.0 116.0 6.0 0.90 5.4 0.74
Bo_RC_21/25 256.0 298.0 42.0 tbd [2] unknown 0.19
inc. 256.0 280.0 24.0 " unknown 0.28
inc. 256.0 274.0 18.0 " unknown 0.34
inc. 266.0 274.0 8.0 " unknown 0.40
inc. 266.0 270.0 4.0 " unknown 0.62
Bo_RC_22/25 284.0 348.0 64.0 tbd [2] unknown 0.12
inc. 316.0 332.0 16.0 " unknown 0.21
Bo_RC_26/25 140.0 166.0 26.0 0.39 10.2 0.24
inc. 140.0 152.0 12.0 0.40 4.7 0.38
inc. 140.0 142.0 2.0 0.40 0.8 2.02

Notes: [1] Reported intervals are downhole lengths. Estimated true widths were calculated from hole orientation and the interpreted geometry of the mineralized corridors. Estimates may vary locally where geometry changes. Where intervals fall outside the resource block-model domains, true widths are not estimated and only downhole lengths are reported. [2] True widths are unknown, to be defined after further MRE update.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11632/268354_73bff5a8941de85b_001.jpg
Figure 1 - Drill collar plan showing planned holes for the ongoing 5,728 m RC campaign at the Borralha Project. The red outline delineates the main mineralized breccia zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11632/268354_73bff5a8941de85b_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11632/268354_alliedcritical2_550.jpg

Figure 2 - Geological Cross-Section for hole Bo_RC_21/25.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11632/268354_alliedcritical2.jpg

Strategic Context

These results follow recently reported ultra-high-grade and extensive tungsten intercepts, including 12.0 m @ 4.27% WO₃ (Bo_RC_14/25), and 100.0 m @ 0.21% WO₃ (Bo_RC_17/25), confirming a significant system within the Santa Helena Breccia. Allied is working systematically to define both bulk-mineable zones and higher-grade corridors that can support future underground or hybrid extraction scenarios.

Next Steps

Drilling is ongoing, with further results expected in the coming weeks. Step-out holes are targeting both western and northern extensions of SHB, while infill drilling is refining the core resource model. Results will continue to inform the MRE and subsequent economic studies.

In light of the recent new discovery of the very high grade corridor at the west dip of the central area of the Breccia, the Company has adapted the current campaign towards confirming, and potentially expanding upon the recent very high grade intercepts.

Sampling, QA/QC and Analytical Notes

Drilling was completed using reverse-circulation (RC). All sample bags were pre-labelled with a unique internal sequence number used consistently for the assay sample and corresponding reject. Sampling was conducted on 2.0 m intervals for analytics. For each 2.0 m interval, two 1.0 m reject samples were also collected as representative splits. Splitting was performed at the rig via a rotary splitter integral to the RC cyclone.

Sampling followed pre-prepared sample lists that recorded downhole metreage, sequence, and the placement of Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) and field duplicates. CRMs were inserted at a rate of 1 in 20 samples (5%) and field duplicates at 1 in 20 samples (5%), arranged so that every 10th sample alternated between a CRM and a duplicate.

Analytical and reject samples were boxed at the drill site and transported by company personnel to the project core/logging facility. Analytical samples were stored on labelled pallets pending direct shipment to ALS's preparation laboratory in Seville, Spain. Pulps and rejects were subsequently stored securely in the project logging room.

At ALS Seville, samples were crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, riffle-split to ~250 g, and pulverized using hardened steel to 85% passing 75 μm. Pulps were shipped to ALS Loughrea (Ireland) for analysis. The primary analytical method was ME-MS81 (lithium borate fusion with ICP-MS finish). Base metals were also reported using ME-4ACD81 (four-acid digestion with ICP-MS finish). Over-limit tungsten results were re-assayed using W-XRF15b (lithium borate fusion with XRF). Analytical results were delivered directly by ALS to the Company via secure electronic transfer.

Primary disclosure remains the reported grade and interval length (and true width where known).

To the best of the Company's knowledge, no drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors have been identified that would materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referenced herein.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Vítor Arezes, BSc, MIMMM (QMR) (Membership Nº. 703197, Vice-President Exploration of Allied Critical Metals, who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Arezes is not independent of Allied Critical Metals Inc. as he is an officer of the Company.

About the Borralha Tungsten Project

Allied's Borralha Tungsten Project is one of the largest and most historically significant past-producing tungsten operations in Western Europe. Located in northern Portugal, Borralha was once the second-largest tungsten mine in the country and supplied strategic materials to European and Allied industries during the 20th century, including both World Wars and the Cold War period.

Today, the project is undergoing a modern revitalization based on a combination of scale, grade, metallurgy, and jurisdictional strength. Mineralization is dominated by coarse-grained wolframite, which is highly desirable in global markets due to its favorable processing characteristics and higher recoveries compared to scheelite-bearing deposits.

Borralha benefits from existing infrastructure, shallow mineralization, and a simple processing route, making it one of the most advanced tungsten development projects in the European Union. These attributes are particularly important in the context of the EU Critical Raw Materials Act (2024/1252) and NATO strategic autonomy initiatives, both of which explicitly identify tungsten as a defense-critical raw material subject to severe supply risk.

With the EU currently dependent on over 80% of its tungsten imports from China, Borralha represents a rare and strategic opportunity to develop a secure, domestic, and NATO-aligned supply source. As Allied continues to advance drilling, resource expansion, and economic studies, Borralha is poised to play a central role in reshaping Europe's tungsten landscape-supporting both decarbonization technologies and defense-industrial resilience.

Understanding Tungsten

To understand tungsten, it is critical to understand the difference between wolframite tungsten mineralization and scheelite tungsten mineralization. Scheelite often reports higher grades but is typically more costly and complex to process, requiring flotation methods with higher capital and operating expenditures and lower recoveries.i In contrast, wolframite can be processed more efficiently using gravity and magnetic separation, resulting in lower costs and higher recoveries, making lower grades economically viable in wolframite deposits. For example, a lower grade wolframite deposit can be more attractive than a slightly higher grade scheelite deposit.ii

It is also important to recognize that China, Russia, and North Korea control approximately 87% of the world's tungsten supply, using cheap labor and minimal environmental standards in authoritarian regimes.iii As a result, production costs and grades in these countries are not comparable to Western projects, which operate under higher labor, ESG, and energy cost structures. Evaluating projects outside these regions provides a realistic benchmark for what grades and intercepts are economically viable while supporting secure, NATO-aligned supply chains.

For Allied, this context is significant. Allied's operations in secure jurisdictions align with Western critical mineral needs, avoiding geopolitical risks associated with China and Russia while positioning the Company to benefit from growing tungsten demand across defense, aerospace, and electrification sectors. Allied's wolframite tungsten mineralization and secure location position it as a strategic and responsible tungsten exploration company, well placed to take advantage of a rising-demand market. iv

About Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE:0VJ0) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the expansion and revitalization of its 100% owned past producing Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal with advantageous wolframite tungsten mineralization. Tungsten has been designated a critical metal by the United States and other western countries, as they are aggressively seeking friendly sources of this unique metal. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea represent approximately 86% of the total global supply and reserves. Tungsten is used in a variety of industries such as defense, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, and energy.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Roy Bonnell"

Roy Bonnell
CEO and Director

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Dave Burwell
Vice President, Corporate Development
Email: daveb@alliedcritical.com
Tel: 403-410-7907
Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915

Please visit our website at www.alliedcritical.com.

Also visit us at:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-critical-metals-inc
 X: https://x.com/@alliedcritical/
 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alliedcriticalmetals/

The Canadian Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", including with respect to the use of proceeds. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management for future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, those listed in the Company's Listing Statement and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca ). Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed timeline and use of proceeds for exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects as described in the Company's Listing Statement, news releases, and corporate presentations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's Listing Statement dated April 23, 2025 and news release dated May 16, 2025, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

GreenRoc Strategic Materials

EU Commissioner Dan Jørgensen to visit Amitsoq

GreenRoc Strategic Materials Plc (AIM: GROC), a company focused on the development of critical mineral projects in Greenland, is pleased to announce that the European Union ("EU") Commissioner for Energy, Dan Jørgensen, will be visiting GreenRoc's Amitsoq graphite deposit and planned mine site this week.

During the visit, Commissioner Jørgensen will be joined by Malene Vahl Rasmussen, Mayor of Kommune Kujalleq (the South Greenland Municipality), Simon Bojsen-Møller, Head of EU Representation in Nuuk, and Per Haugaard, Head of EU Representation in Denmark.

Allied Critical Metals Announces Highlights from the 2023-24 Borralha Drill Program

Allied Critical Metals Announces Highlights from the 2023-24 Borralha Drill Program

Highlights from 2023-24 Drill Program* include:

From Bo_RC_12:

  • 5.79% WO₃ over 2.0 metres (182-184m)
  • 1.12% WO₃ over 4.0 metres (246-250m, within 12m from 82m to 94m of 0.40%)
  • 0.78% WO₃ over 12.0 metres (82-94m, within 20m from 82m to 102m of 0.50%)
  • 0.50% WO₃ over 20.0 metres (82-102m)

From Bo_RC_11:

  • 1.75% WO₃ over 10.0 metres (140-150m, within 38m from 112m to 150m of 0.56%)
  • 0.56% WO₃ over 38.0 metres (112-150m)

From Bo_RC_13:

  • 0.68% WO₃ over 2.0 metres (208-210m)

From Bo_RC_02:

  • 0.63% WO₃ over 16.0 metres (62-78m, within 108m from 26m to 134m of 0.22%)

From Bo_Met_01:

  • 0.60% WO₃ over 5.0 metres (60-65m, within 106m from 60m to 166m of 0.21%)
  • 0.21% WO3 over 106.0 metres (60-166m)

From Bo_Met_02a:

  • 0.53% WO₃ over 23.0 metres (62-85m)

*As previously reported in the Borralha Technical Report (see below).

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), which is focused on its 100% owned past producing Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal, is pleased to announce highlights from its 2023 & 2024 drill program on its 100% owned Borralha Tungsten Project. Although the drill results were included in its current technical report on the Borralha Tungsten Project (the "Borralha Technical Report"), the individual drill results were never individually showcased. The Borralha Technical Report is entitled, "Technical Report on the Borralha Property, Parish of Salto, District of Vila Real, Portugal', dated effective July 31, 2024" which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

During Allied's 2023-2024 Borralha drill program, more than 3,685 meters were drilled in 16 drill holes in the Santa Helena Breccia, as described in the Borralha Technical Report, which includes the following notable intercept highlights in the table below.

Table 1: Highlights of Intercepts from 2023-24 Borralha Drill Program

Drill Hole ID From
(m)		 To
(m)		 DH length
(m)		 True Width
factor		 True Width*
(m)		 WO3
(%) 		Cu
(ppm)		 Ag
(ppm)
Bo_Met_01 60.0 166.0 106.0 0.76 80.4 0.21 863 5.2
incl. 60.0 65.0 5.0 0.76 3.8 0.60 247 1.8
Bo_Met_02a 62.0 85.0 23.0 0.95 21.9 0.53 1215 5.8
Bo_RC_02 26.0 134.0 108.0 0.91 98.3 0.22 1170 4.9
incl. 62.0 78.0 16.0 0.91 14.6 0.63 1533 4.9
Bo_RC_11 112.0 150.0 38.0 0.78 29.5 0.56 295 1.9
incl. 140.0 150.0 10.0 0.78 7.8 1.75 204 1.5
+ 256.0 268.0 12.0 tbd - 0.20 436 3.8
Bo_RC_12 82.0 102.0 20.0 0.96 19.3 0.50 2087 10.2
incl. 82.0 94.0 12.0 0.96 11.6 0.78 2038 9.5
+ 182.0 184.0 2.0 0.92 1.8 5.79 334 3.8
+ 238.0 250.0 12.0 0.90 10.8 0.40 600 2.3
incl. 246.0 250.0 4.0 0.90 3.6 1.12 1260 4.6
Bo_RC_13 208.0 210.0 2.0 0.90 1.8 0.68 217 1.9

*Reported intervals are downhole lengths. Estimated true widths were calculated from hole orientation and the interpreted geometry of the mineralized corridors. Estimates may vary locally where geometry changes. Where intervals fall outside the resource block-model domains, the true width is not known and only the downhole length is reported.

Table 2: Drill Hole Collar Locations

Drill Hole ID Coordinates (WGS84) Az.(º) Dip.(º) DEPTH (m)
Bo_Met_01 585521 4611357 180 80 253.20
Bo_Met_02 585458 4611315 110 53 72.90
Bo_Met_02a 585459 4611316 118 50 164.30
Bo_RC_01 585521 4611355 180 80 219.00
Bo_RC_02 585469 4611279 130 60 150.00
Bo_RC_03 585467 4611472 109 60 237.00
Bo_RC_04 585588 4611506 230 70 264.00
Bo_RC_05 585588 4611444 230 70 306.00
Bo_RC_06 585587 4611380 240 70 236.00
Bo_RC_09 585455 4611387 106 60 250.00
Bo_RC_08 585417 4611353 105 60 236.00
Bo_RC_07 585423 4611294 100 55 195.00
Bo_RC_11 585539 4611503 - 90 376.00
Bo_RC_10 585461 4611195 90 60 150.00
Bo_RC_12 585383 4611329 100 60 300.00
Bo_RC_13 585406 4611377 105 65 276.00











actual sum

Total 3685.4

The Company has continued its exploration of the Santa Helena Breccia with its 2025 drill program which is also focused on the Santa Helena Breccia (SHB) of Borralha.

"The company invested approximately $4.1 million in 2023 & 2024 on exploration to further give confidence to investors prior to its public listing," Roy Bonnell, CEO & Director, Allied Critical Metals, stated. "We are now working to provide an updated version of the Mineral Resource Report for Borralha in Q4 2025, which is expected to include more than approximately 5,700 metres of drill results from this year's program."

Allied's flagship Borralha Tungsten Project, strategically located in northern Portugal, represents one of the most significant undeveloped tungsten deposits in the western world having a potential near-term source of supply outside of the domain of China and Russia. With the NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate of 4.98 Mt @ 0.22% WO₃ (Indicated) and 7.01 Mt @ 0.20% WO₃ (Inferred) previously reported in the Borralha Technical Report, Borralha has the potential to provide a stable and scalable source of tungsten concentrate to Western markets. On September 4, 2025, Allied announced a drill intercept of 12.0 metres @ 4.27% WO3 including 6.0 metres @ 8.39% WO3 from 252.00 metres downhole, confirming one of the highest-grade tungsten intercepts reported in Western exploration, especially for high quality wolframite tungsten mineralization.

Technical Information and Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)

During the 2023-24 drilling campaign three PQ-size diamond drill holes and thirteen reverse circulation boreholes, totalling 3,685.40 metres of drilling, were completed to their proposed lengths. Minerália was contracted to supervise and manage the drilling program that included three PQ-size diamond drill holes, namely Bo_Met_01, _02 and _ 02a, totalling 490.4 metres of drilling and thirteen reverse circulation drill holes, namely Bo_RC_01 to _13 that totalled 3,195.0 metres of drilling. Diamond drill hole Bo_Met_02 intersected old underground workings and was abandoned and re-drilled nearby as Bo_Met_02a. As of the effective date of this report, the Company has drill tested the SHB with 5,602.95 metres of drilling, infilling historical drill holes and extending exploration towards the southern part of the SHB.

The cores from the two diamond holes, Bo_Met_01 and _ 02a were halved length wise after logging and one-half of the cores were shipped to Wardell Armstrong International Ltd. with offices in Truro, London for metallurgical test work. The other half of drill core was sampled and shipped to the ALS preparatory laboratories in Seville, Spain and later to the ALS certified assay laboratories in Dublin Road, Loughrea, Co., Ireland for multi-element ICP analyses. The later 1-metre reverse circulation drill cuttings were composited into 2-metre samples and direct shipped to the ALS preparatory laboratories in Seville, Spain and later to the ALS certified assay laboratories in Dublin Road, Loughrea, Co., Ireland.

The analytical samples were collected directly from the rig splitter according to a sampling list that documented the metres and sampling sequence for each drill hole. This list also identified which sample should be collected in duplicate as well as which certified reference material ('CRM') were to be placed in the numerical sequence. The CRMs were randomly inserted at every 20 samples (5%), and duplicate samples were collected every 20 samples (5%). Thus, there's an alternating CRM and Duplicate every 10th sample.

The analytical and reject samples are then transported in boxes from the drilling site to the core shed by a designated employee. The analytical samples were stored on labelled palettes for later direct shipping to the ALS preparation laboratories in Seville, Spain. Later, the pulp and reject samples were securely stored in the logging room on the property.

RC samples were prepared by ALS preparation laboratory in Seville, Spain, crushing the sample with up to 70% of the material passing a 2 mm screen, and then each sample was split to 250 g and pulverized with hardened steel to 85% passing a 75 μm screen. Each resultant sub-sample was then direct shipped to their certified assay laboratory Dublin Road, Loughrea, Co., Ireland.

The samples are analyzed by the ME-MS81 ALS method that applies a lithium borate fusion to the sample and the result of this fusion is measured by applying an ICP-MS. It is also applied to the ALS ME-4ACD81 procedure which reports base metals by a 4-acid digestion and later analyzed by an ICP-MS procedure. Any over-limit tungsten values were re-analysed at the same laboratory by a W-XRF15b procedure that uses a lithium borate fusion with an XRF analysis. The analytical results were then securely emailed to the company.

To the best of the Company's knowledge, no drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors have been identified that would materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referenced herein. As indicated further above, these drilling results and related procedures and technical information were also detailed by an independent qualified person in the Borralha Technical Report which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Vítor Arezes, BSc, MIMMM (QMR) (Membership Nº. 703197, Vice-President Exploration of Allied Critical Metals, who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Arezes is not independent of Allied Critical Metals Inc. as he is an officer of the Company.

Understanding Tungsten

To understand tungsten, it is critical to understand the difference between wolframite tungsten mineralization and scheelite tungsten mineralization. Scheelite often reports higher grades (0.3%-1.0% WO₃) but is more costly and complex to process, requiring flotation methods with higher capital and operating expenditures and lower recoveries.i In contrast, wolframite, which is the focus of Allied, can be processed more efficiently using gravity and magnetic separation, resulting in lower costs and higher recoveries, making lower grades (~0.15%-0.25% WO₃) economically viable in wolframite deposits. For example, a wolframite deposit with 0.4% WO₃ over 3 metres can be more profitable than a scheelite deposit with 0.7% WO₃ over the same interval due to lower processing costs and higher recovery rates.ii

In Western exploration drilling, tungsten grades typically range from 0.3% to 1.0% WO₃.iii The cut-off grade for economic viability is generally around 0.1% WO₃, with highly efficient operations able to mine at grades as low as 0.08% WO₃. Skarn deposits, a common deposit type, typically range from 0.34% to 1.4% WO₃, with intercepts of 0.4% WO₃ over 1-5 metres considered very good and 0.7% WO₃ over 1-3 metres considered very high-grade.iv Intercept lengths can range from 0.6 metres to over 100 metres, with longer intercepts at strong grades generally preferred for economic mining. A result like 0.5% WO₃ over 3 metres is generally considered strong within Western tungsten exploration benchmarks, especially for wolframite tungsten mineralization.v

It is also important to recognize that China, Russia, and North Korea control approximately 87% of the world's tungsten supply, using cheap labor and minimal environmental standards in authoritarian regimes. vi As a result, production costs and grades in these countries are not comparable to Western projects, which operate under higher labor, ESG, and energy cost structures. Evaluating projects outside these regions provides a realistic benchmark for what grades and intercepts are economically viable while supporting secure, NATO-aligned supply chains.

For Allied, this context is significant. Wolframite tungsten grades, ranging from 0.2% to 1.0% WO₃ are strong global wolframite benchmark values. The Company's focus on wolframite ensures lower processing costs and higher recoveries, supporting project economics even at lower grades. Allied's operations in secure jurisdictions align with Western critical mineral needs, avoiding geopolitical risks associated with China and Russia while positioning the Company to benefit from growing tungsten demand across defense, aerospace, and electrification sectors. Allied's strong grades, low-cost processing advantages, and secure location position it as a strategic and responsible tungsten exploration company, well placed to support robust project economics in a rising-demand market. vii

About Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the expansion and revitalization of its 100% owned past producing Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal with advantageous wolframite tungsten mineralization. Tungsten has been designated a critical metal by the United States and other western countries, as they are aggressively seeking friendly sources of this unique metal. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea represent approximately 86% of the total global supply and reserves. Tungsten is used in a variety of industries such as defense, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, and energy.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Roy Bonnell"

Roy Bonnell
CEO and Director

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Dave Burwell
Vice President, Corporate Development
Email: daveb@alliedcritical.com
Tel: 403-410-7907
Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915

Please visit our website at www.alliedcritical.com.

Also visit us at:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-critical-metals-inc
 X: https://x.com/@alliedcritical/
 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alliedcriticalmetals/

The Canadian Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", including with respect to the use of proceeds. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company's management for future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, those listed in the Company's Listing Statement and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed timeline and use of proceeds for exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects as described in the Company's Listing Statement, news releases, and corporate presentations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's Listing Statement dated April 23, 2025 and news release dated May 16, 2025, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Group Eleven Drills 6.5m of 217 g/t Ag and 0.34% Cu; and 2.6m of 19 g/t Ag, 1.07% Cu and 0.14% Sb, Confirming Deeper Cu-Ag Mineralization at Ballywire

Group Eleven Drills 6.5m of 217 g/t Ag and 0.34% Cu; and 2.6m of 19 g/t Ag, 1.07% Cu and 0.14% Sb, Confirming Deeper Cu-Ag Mineralization at Ballywire

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG,OTC:GRLVF) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its first hole testing the 'Deeper Cu-Ag Target' at its Ballywire discovery ("Ballywire") at the 100%-owned PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland.

Highlights:

  • 25-3552-40 (filling a 160m gap in previous drilling, while testing the discovery horizon at the base of the Waulsortian Limestone and 250m below it) intersected intermittent mineralization over 240m, including:
    • Cu-Ag Intercept (hosted within the base of the Waulsortian Limestone)
    • 11.4m of 139 g/t Ag and 0.23% Cu (starting from 340.0m downhole), including
    • 6.5m of 217 g/t Ag and 0.34% Cu, including
    • 0.7m of 654 g/t Ag and 0.96% Cu and
    • 0.7m of 1,165 g/t Ag and 1.89% Cu
    • Cu-Ag Intercepts (at the 'Deeper Cu-Ag Target,' below the Waulsortian Limestone)
    • 2.8m of 26 g/t Ag and 0.39% Cu, (from 441.3m downhole), including
    • 1.8m of 34 g/t Ag and 0.53% Cu, including
    • 0.2m (17cm) of 148 g/t Ag and 2.59% Cu, and
    • 17.9m of 10 g/t Ag and 0.37% Cu, (from 516.9m downhole), including
    • 4.7m of 13 g/t Ag, 0.71% Cu and 0.09% Sb, including
    • 2.6m of 19 g/t Ag, 1.07% Cu and 0.14% Sb
  • Results confirm presence of Cu-Ag (Sb) mineralization in the 'Deeper Cu-Ag Target' below the base of the Waulsortian Limestone, in line with Group Eleven's exploration model
  • Two follow-up holes, to the NNW and SSE of the above hole, respectively, are underway
  • Cu-Ag (and locally Sb) mineralization consists of chalcopyrite and suspected tennantite-tetrahedrite occurring as disseminated mineralization and/or within calcite veins; mineralization appears to be related to a south-dipping fault zone (pierced by today's drill hole) which is associated with Zn-Pb-Ag mineralization stratigraphically higher up (at the base of the Waulsortian Limestone)

"This is the first test of our hypothesized 'Deeper Cu-Ag Target' and we are thrilled that it has borne fruit," stated Bart Jaworski, CEO. "With a viable new Cu-Ag target below our existing Zn-Pb-Ag horizon, our exploration potential has essentially doubled. We are gearing up to expand on this deeper discovery not only up and down dip, but also along our 2.6km-long strike-length of robust zinc mineralization pierced by drilling to date. As per our nearby geological analogues at Gortdrum, Denison and Tullacondra, fault-controlled Cu-Ag mineralization tends to strengthen with increased shattering along the structure. Further drilling at the 'Deeper Cu-Ag Target' will aim to identify these features. With three rigs turning each on excellent targets at Ballywire, a fourth rig likely to be added soon and a recently bolstered cash position, Group Eleven is poised to keep generating shareholder value through the drill bit for the foreseeable future."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/267324_groupelevenexhibit1_550.jpg

Exhibit 1. Cross Section of Deeper Cu-Ag Target Showing Hole 25-3552-40

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/267324_groupelevenexhibit1.jpg

Note: *Fence of holes G11-3552-25 to -31 is projected 60m onto the section plane; true thickness of intervals in 25-3552-40 as a percentage of down-hole interval, is estimated to be 80-100% (taking into account variability of vein orientations).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/267324_groupelevenexhibit2_550.jpg

Exhibit 2. Plan Map of Ballywire Discovery Showing New Drilling and Location of Above Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/267324_groupelevenexhibit2.jpg

Note: Hole 25-3552-38 returned trace sphalerite and galena over approx. 12m, near the base of the Waulsortian Limestone

Ballywire Drill Update

The Ballywire prospect at the Company's 100%-owned PG West Project in Republic of Ireland, represents the most significant mineral discovery in Ireland in over a decade. First announced in Sept-2022, the discovery has 59 holes drilled and reported by Group Eleven to date, including the most recent three holes (25-3552-38, -40 and -41) reported today (see Exhibits 1 to 4). Drilling to date at Ballywire has pierced robust mineralization over a 2.6km strike-length, along a prospective trend of over 6km (defined by four regional gravity-high anomalies, only one of which has been systematically drill tested to date; see Exhibit 4).

Today's results from hole 25-3552-40 confirm that Cu-Ag mineralization exists below the base of the Waulsortian Limestone, in line with Group Eleven's 'Deeper Cu-Ag Target' exploration model. Assay results are summarized in Exhibit 3. In addition to the description above, it is noteworthy that at least one large (19cm wide) tennantite-tetrahedrite-bearing calcite vein is bedding parallel, whereas other similar but narrower veins tend to be more irregular in orientation.

Two additional holes have been released today. Holes 25-3552-38 and -41, drilled 1.3km to the NE, near gravity-high anomaly 'D' (see Exhibits 2 and 4), also returned significant results.

Hole 25-3552-41 intersected what is interpreted as oxidized massive sulphide mineralization within a fault zone. Despite being highly weathered, the interval returned highly anomalous metal concentrations: (i) 7.9m of 0.74% Zn+Pb (0.57% Zn and 0.17% Pb) and 7.4 g/t Ag (starting at 229.5m downhole), including 0.9m of 2.87% Zn+Pb (2.43% Zn and 0.44% Pb) and 35.9 g/t Ag; and (ii) 12.0m of 0.13% Zn+Pb (0.06% Zn and 0.07% Pb) and 3.3 g/t Ag (starting at 258.2m downhole), including 1.1m of 0.55% Zn+Pb (0.21% Zn and 0.34% Pb) and 18.6 g/t Ag. These intervals (7.9m and 12.0m) contained weathered-out cavities totalling 19% and 40% of their respective downhole lengths (assumed 'nil' grade in the above weighted-average calculations). It is possible that these cavities represent evidence of preferential weathering due to original high levels of mineralization (e.g. massive sulphide). Hole 25-3552-38 returned trace sphalerite and galena (from approx. 231-244m downhole) near the base of the Waulsortian Limestone, also suggesting proximity to higher-grade mineralization.

Follow up drilling will resume at this locality once drill permits are received for the adjacent area, allowing more flexibility to systematically test the entire 'Anomaly D' target. This is the Company's first test of this target area and given the above results, exploration potential has been confirmed. Today's results, combined with: (a) mineralized historic hole 99-3352-5, (b) two shallow historic holes with abundant calcite (similar to calcite bodies associated with the massive sulphide at the discovery trend) and (c) the presence of the 'D' gravity anomaly itself (see Exhibit 4), add significantly to the prospectivity of this target.

Overall, three rigs are currently drilling at Ballywire, with a fourth rig expected soon. One rig continues to drill a fence of holes collared 200m east of hole G11-3552-08 (see Exhibit 2), testing for the easterly continuation of the mineralized trend. The second and third rigs are drilling along the section of holes containing G11-468-01 and 00-468-5 (see Exhibit 2) to test for a SW continuation of high-grade mineralization towards gravity-high anomaly 'B'. Depending on results, the next fence of drilling testing the 'Deeper Cu-Ag Target' may be from this section. The fourth rig is likely to be geared towards reconnaissance drilling further outboard of the current mineralized corridor.

Currently, twelve (12) new holes are completed or nearly completed (and in the process of being logged, sampled and assayed) as shown in Exhibit 2 (specifically, two holes near 25-3552-40; three holes near hole G11-3552-19; four holes collared approx. 200m NNW of G11-3552-08; and three holes on the drill fence hosting G11-468-01).

Exhibit 3. Summary of Assays from 25-3552-40 at Ballywire

Item From 
(m) 		To 
(m) 		Int 
(m) 		Zn 
(%) 		Pb 
(%) 		Zn+Pb 
(%) 		Ag 
(g/t) 		Cu
(%) 		Sb
(%)
25-3552-40 311.91 358.83 46.92 0.33 0.11 0.44 35.7 0.06 -
Incl. 339.96 351.35 11.39 0.66 0.22 0.88 138.8 0.23 0.02
Incl. 339.96 346.43 6.47 0.73 0.22 0.94 217.4 0.34 0.03
Incl. 339.96 340.66 0.70 2.64 0.27 2.91 654.0 0.96 0.09
Incl. 345.78 346.43 0.65 0.90 0.36 1.26 1,165.0 1.89 0.15
And 441.28 444.05 2.77 0.03 0.00 0.03 25.8 0.39 0.03
Incl. 442.23 444.05 1.82 0.04 0.00 0.04 33.9 0.53 0.04
Incl. 442.85 443.02 0.17 0.15 0.00 0.16 148.0 2.59 0.16
And 453.55 453.88 0.33 0.00 0.01 0.01 16.8 0.33 0.01
And 493.25 494.23 0.98 0.05 0.00 0.06 15.3 0.69 0.08
And 508.31 511.18 2.87 0.03 0.01 0.04 7.7 0.35 0.05
Incl. 510.18 511.18 1.00 0.05 0.00 0.05 13.6 0.69 0.09
And 516.89 534.81 17.92 0.03 0.00 0.03 10.0 0.37 0.05
Incl. 516.89 526.34 9.45 0.04 0.00 0.04 9.4 0.49 0.06
Incl. 521.62 526.34 4.72 0.05 0.00 0.06 12.7 0.71 0.09
Incl. 521.62 524.17 2.55 0.08 0.00 0.08 19.2 1.07 0.14
Incl. 523.98 524.17 0.19 0.32 0.00 0.32 72.2 4.36 0.47
And 531.40 533.85 2.45 0.02 0.00 0.02 24.0 0.28 0.04
And 546.82 552.31 5.49 0.01 0.01 0.02 8.0 0.12 0.01

 

Note: True thickness of the mineralized interval in holes 25-3552-40 as a percentage of the down-hole interval, is estimated to be 80-100% (taking into account variability of vein orientations)

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/267324_groupelevenexhibit4_550.jpg

Exhibit 4. Regional Gravity Map Showing 6km Long Prospective Trend at Ballywire

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/267324_groupelevenexhibit4.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/267324_groupelevenexhibit5_550.jpg

Exhibit 5. Regional Map of Ballywire Discovery and Surrounding Prospects

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5685/267324_groupelevenexhibit5.jpg

Notes to Exhibit 5: (a) Pallas Green MRE is owned by Glencore (see Glencore's Resources and Reserves Report dated December 31, 2024); (b) Stonepark MRE: see the 'NI 43-101 Independent Report on the Zinc-Lead Exploration Project at Stonepark, County Limerick, Ireland', by Gordon, Kelly and van Lente, with an effective date of April 26, 2018, as found on SEDAR; and (c) the historic estimate at Denison was reported by Westland Exploration Limited in 'Report on Prospecting Licence 464' by Dermot Hughes dated May, 1988; the historic estimate at Gortdrum was reported in 'The Geology and Genesis of the Gortdrum Cu-Ag-Hg Orebody' by G.M. Steed dated 1986; and the historic estimate at Tullacondra was first reported by Munster Base Metals Ltd in 'Report on Mallow Property' by David Wilbur, dated December 1973; and later summarized in 'Cu-Ag Mineralization at Tullacondra, Mallow, Co. Cork' by Wilbur and Carter in 1986; the above three historic estimates have not been verified as current mineral resources; none of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to prepare the historic estimates were reported and no resource categories were used; significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a Qualified Person before the historic estimates can be verified and upgraded to be compliant with current NI 43-101 standards; a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify them as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historic estimates as current mineral resources. 'Rathdowney Trend' is the south-westerly projection of the Rathdowney Trend, hosting the historic Lisheen and Galmoy mines.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Professor Garth Earls, Eur Geol, P.Geo, FSEG, geological consultant at IGS (International Geoscience Services) Limited, and independent 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

All core drilled at Ballywire is NQ (47.6mm) and is cut using a rock saw. Sample intervals vary between 0.17m to 1.41m with an average (over 243 samples) of 0.93m. The half-core samples are bagged, labelled and sealed at Group Eleven's core store facility in Limerick, Ireland. Selected sample bags are examined by the Qualified Person. Transport is via an accredited courier service and/or by Group Eleven staff to ALS Laboratories in Loughrea Co. Galway, Ireland. Sample preparation at the ALS facility comprises fine crushing 70%

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Information

Group Eleven inserts certified reference materials ("CRMs" or "Standards") as well as blank material, to its sample stream as part of its industry-standard QA/QC programme. The QC results have been reviewed by the Qualified Person, who is satisfied that all the results are within acceptable parameters. The Qualified Person has validated the sampling and chain of custody protocols used by Group Eleven.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG,OTC:GRLVF) (OTCQB: GRLVF) and (FSE: 3GE) is drilling the most significant mineral discovery in the Republic of Ireland in over a decade. The Company announced the Ballywire discovery in September 2022, demonstrating high grades of zinc, lead, silver, copper, germanium and locally, antimony. Key intercepts to date include:

  • 10.8m of 10.0% Zn+Pb and 109 g/t Ag (G11-468-03)
  • 10.1m of 8.6% Zn+Pb and 46 g/t Ag (G11-468-06)
  • 10.5m of 14.7% Zn+Pb, 399 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu (G11-468-12)
  • 11.2m of 8.9% Zn+Pb and 83 g/t Ag (G11-3552-03)
  • 29.6m of 10.6% Zn+Pb, 78 g/t Ag and 0.15% Cu (G11-3552-12) and
  • 11.8m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 48 g/t Ag (G11-3552-18)
  • 15.6m of 11.6% Zn+Pb, 122 g/t Ag and 0.19% Cu (G11-3552-27)
  • 12.0m of 1.4% Zn+Pb, 560 g/t Ag, 2.30% Cu and 0.17% Sb (25-3552-31), including
  • 6.4m of 2.1% Zn+Pb, 838 g/t Ag, 3.72% Cu and 0.27% Sb (25-3552-31)
  • 39.7m of 9.5% Zn+Pb, 131 g/t Ag and 0.27% Cu (25-3552-35)

Ballywire is located 20km from Company's 77.64%-owned Stonepark zinc-lead deposit1, which itself is located adjacent to Glencore's Pallas Green zinc-lead deposit2. The Company's two largest shareholders are Michael Gentile (14.2%) and Glencore Canada Corp. (14.1% interest). Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Bart Jaworski, P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer

E: b.jaworski@groupelevenresources.com | T: +353-85-833-2463
E: j.lau@groupelevenresources.com | T: 604-781-4915

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Technical and scientific information disclosed from neighbouring properties does not necessarily apply to the current project or property being disclosed. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the timing, content, cost and results of proposed work programs, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/ reserves and geological interpretations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

