Salesforce's Agentforce Life Sciences Selected by Novartis to Drive More Personalized Customer Engagement Globally

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) , the world's #1 AI CRM, announced today that Novartis (NYSE: NVS) , a leading global innovative medicines company, has selected Salesforce's Agentforce Life Sciences for Customer Engagement to connect patient and healthcare professional (HCP) experiences, enabling teams to focus on strategic and meaningful customer interactions. Building upon its existing investments with Agentforce Health , Data 360 for Health & Life Sciences , MuleSoft for Life Sciences and Agentforce Marketing , Novartis plans to unify engagement across marketing, sales, patient services, medical, market access, and other service stakeholders to drive more cohesive, intelligent healthcare touchpoints.
Novartis plans to roll out Salesforce's Agentforce 360 for Life Sciences platform globally over the next five years, with the goal of radically simplifying orchestration and experiences across its teams. The platform will allow them to become more integrated around the customer, with compliance capabilities and customer insights embedded directly through AI and data harmonization.
"The expanded partnership with Novartis underscores our commitment to transforming how the life sciences industry engages with marketing, sales, and medical stakeholders," said Frank Defesche, General Manager of Life Sciences at Salesforce. "By unifying engagement on Agentforce Life Sciences, we're providing the foundation for more personal, accurate, and connected experiences. This collaboration is ultimately about getting the right therapies to the patients that need them."
