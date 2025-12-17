Salesforce's Agentforce Life Sciences Selected by Novartis to Drive More Personalized Customer Engagement Globally

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) , the world's #1 AI CRM, announced today that Novartis (NYSE: NVS) , a leading global innovative medicines company, has selected Salesforce's Agentforce Life Sciences for Customer Engagement to connect patient and healthcare professional (HCP) experiences, enabling teams to focus on strategic and meaningful customer interactions. Building upon its existing investments with Agentforce Health , Data 360 for Health & Life Sciences , MuleSoft for Life Sciences and Agentforce Marketing , Novartis plans to unify engagement across marketing, sales, patient services, medical, market access, and other service stakeholders to drive more cohesive, intelligent healthcare touchpoints.

Novartis plans to roll out Salesforce's Agentforce 360 for Life Sciences platform globally over the next five years, with the goal of radically simplifying orchestration and experiences across its teams. The platform will allow them to become more integrated around the customer, with compliance capabilities and customer insights embedded directly through AI and data harmonization.

"The expanded partnership with Novartis underscores our commitment to transforming how the life sciences industry engages with marketing, sales, and medical stakeholders," said Frank Defesche, General Manager of Life Sciences at Salesforce. "By unifying engagement on Agentforce Life Sciences, we're providing the foundation for more personal, accurate, and connected experiences. This collaboration is ultimately about getting the right therapies to the patients that need them."

Learn more:

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size become agentic enterprises — integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

Any unreleased services or features referenced here are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available.

Maha Neouchy
Salesforce
Public Relations
408-568-8442
pr@salesforce.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

SalesforceCRMNYSE:CRM
CRM
The Conversation (0)
New Age Metals Expands Bonanza Ridge Gold And Critical Metals Project/Strategic Acquisition Of Lavender Lake & South Gibi Lake Properties

New Age Metals Expands Bonanza Ridge Gold And Critical Metals Project/Strategic Acquisition Of Lavender Lake & South Gibi Lake Properties

(TheNewswire) December 10, 2025 Rockport, Ontario TheNewswire - New Age Metals Inc. (TSX.V: NAM | OTCQB: NMTLF | FSE: P7J) ("NAM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective December 8 th 2025 it has entered into an option agreement, after completing its due diligence, with an... Keep Reading...
New Age Metals Options Magnet Lake Property Further Expanding the Bonanza Ridge Gold & Critical Metals Project, Kenora Mining District, Ontario

New Age Metals Options Magnet Lake Property Further Expanding the Bonanza Ridge Gold & Critical Metals Project, Kenora Mining District, Ontario

(TheNewswire) December 9 th 2025 TheNewswire - Rockport, Ontario New Age Metals Inc. (TSX.V: NAM | OTCQB: NMTLF | FSE: P7J) ("NAM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective December 4, 2025, after completing its due diligence, the Company has entered into an option agreement with... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Identifies Two New Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Targets at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Spartan Metals Identifies Two New Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Targets at its Eagle Project, Nevada

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, December 9, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W | OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce the discovery of two new tungsten-silver-rubidium exploration targets at the Tungstonia deposit part of the company's... Keep Reading...
Group Eleven Drills New Mineralized Zone South of Main Discovery Trend at Ballywire, Returning 7.3m of 5.2% Zn+Pb, 10 g/t Ag , Incl. 3.8m of 7.3% Zn+Pb, 14 g/t Ag

Group Eleven Drills New Mineralized Zone South of Main Discovery Trend at Ballywire, Returning 7.3m of 5.2% Zn+Pb, 10 g/t Ag , Incl. 3.8m of 7.3% Zn+Pb, 14 g/t Ag

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG,OTC:GRLVF) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the latest two step-out drill holes from its Ballywire discovery ("Ballywire") at the 100%-owned PG West Project ("PG West"), Republic of Ireland. Highlights:... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Laurion Announces Proposed Private Placement Of Flow-Through Units

Nuvau Minerals Engages Bunt Capital for Investor Relations Services

SAGA Metals Defines Key Structural Geology at Trapper South & Provides Corporate Update

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Precious Metals Investing

Laurion Announces Proposed Private Placement Of Flow-Through Units

Base Metals Investing

Nuvau Minerals Engages Bunt Capital for Investor Relations Services

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Defines Key Structural Geology at Trapper South & Provides Corporate Update

Copper Investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified High-Grade Assay Results up to 15.21% Copper from the Wedge Project, Bathurst, New Brunswick

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Increase to Flow-Through Financing

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Commences Drill Program at the Ogama-Rockland Gold Deposit