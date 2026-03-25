Salesforce Grants Equity Awards to Apromore Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the #1 AI CRM, today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to new employees who joined Salesforce in connection with the acquisition of Apromore. The Plan was adopted by the Salesforce Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

Under the Plan, Salesforce granted a total of 4,268 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to five employees at Apromore. These RSUs vest over four years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date, and the remaining 75% of the RSUs vesting quarterly thereafter in 12 equal installments.

All equity awards are subject to the employee's continued service through each applicable vesting date. Each of the employees who received an award is a non-executive officer.

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