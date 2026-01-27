Salesforce Grants Equity Awards to Apromore, Spindle AI, and Informatica Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the #1 AI CRM, today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to new employees who joined Salesforce in connection with the acquisitions of Apromore, Spindle AI, and Informatica. The Plan was adopted by the Salesforce Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

Under the Plan, Salesforce granted a total of 139,574 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to 31 employees at Apromore, 8 employees at Spindle AI, and 3 employees at Informatica. These RSUs vest over four years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date for the Apromore and Spindle AI grants, and on December 22, 2026 for the Informatica grants. The balances will vest quarterly thereafter in 12 equal installments.

All equity awards are subject to the employee's continued service through each applicable vesting date. Each of the employees who received an award is a non-executive officer.

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size become agentic enterprises - integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

