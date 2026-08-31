Salesforce Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Events to be webcast live on Salesforce's website

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world's #1 AI CRM, today announced that executive leadership will participate in two upcoming events for the investment community:

Webcast & Replay Information

Live webcasts, accompanying presentation materials, and on-demand replays for both events will be accessible on the Salesforce Investor Relations website at www.salesforce.com/investor .

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size become Agentic Enterprises — integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

Salesforce
Investor Relations
investor@Salesforce.com

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Public Relations
pr@Salesforce.com

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