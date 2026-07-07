Salazar Resources Welcomes Reform Exempting Exploration from the Mining Oversight and Control Fee and Strengthening Ecuador's Competitiveness

Salazar Resources Welcomes Reform Exempting Exploration from the Mining Oversight and Control Fee and Strengthening Ecuador's Competitiveness

Salazar Resources Limited (TSXV: SRL,OTC:SRLZF) (OTCQB: SRLZF) (FSE: CCG) ("Salazar" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Government of Ecuador, through the Board of the Mining Regulation and Control Agency ("ARCOM"), has issued Resolution No. ARCOM-00626, amending the Mining Oversight and Control Fee regime that has been in effect since 2025.

The reform represents a significant step forward for the sector: projects that remain in the exploration stage are now exempt from the fee. In addition, for the 2026 fiscal year, the fee established under the previous resolution will not be applied.

With this decision, Ecuador sends a clear signal that it seeks to incentivize the mining industry and, in particular, investment in exploration —the stage that underpins the discovery of new deposits and the future of the sector. By removing an economic burden on the phases prior to production, the reform brings the country closer to the best practices of leading mining jurisdictions worldwide and reinforces its competitiveness to attract international risk capital. This will allow companies to allocate greater resources to prospecting, exploration, employment generation, and investment in local communities.

In its news release dated June 19, 2025, Salazar had cautioned that the then-proposed fee would impose an unsustainable burden on exploration companies and would affect Ecuador's attractiveness as a destination for mineral investment. The new framework addresses many of the concerns raised by the exploration sector and recognizes the importance of maintaining a competitive environment for the discovery of new mineral deposits.

Fredy Salazar, Executive President of Salazar Resources Ltd., commented:

"We welcome this reform, which represents a positive step for Ecuador's exploration-focused mining industry —and especially for Salazar Resources, a company with significant projects currently in the exploration stage. It will enable us to generate investment, employment, growth, and development in the communities near our projects."

Salazar Resources reaffirms its commitment to working collaboratively with government authorities, industry associations, and local stakeholders to advance the development of a modern, responsible, and sustainable mining industry that contributes to Ecuador's economic and social growth.

About Salazar Resources Limited

Salazar Resources Limited (TSXV: SRL,OTC:SRLZF) (OTCQB: SRLZF) (FSE: CCG) is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral deposits in Ecuador. The Company's strategy combines in-house geological expertise with a disciplined, systematic approach to project generation and advancement. For further information, please contact Nick DeMare, Director, at ndemare@chasemgt.com or at 604-685-9316. Please also visit our website at https://salazarresources.com/.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated impact of the amended ARCOM fee regime, future exploration activities, investment opportunities, and the development of Ecuador's mining industry. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304110

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Salazar Resources Limited SRL:CC tsxv:srl base metals investing
SRL:CC
The Conversation (0)
Sankamap Secures Two-Year Prospecting Licence Renewals for District-Scale Kuma and Fauro Copper Gold Properties

Sankamap Secures Two-Year Prospecting Licence Renewals for District-Scale Kuma and Fauro Copper Gold Properties

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU,OTC:SKMPF) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Solomon Islands Government has approved the renewal of the Company's prospecting licences for both its 4,500-hectare ("ha") Kuma Property ("Kuma") and its 24,100-ha Fauro Property ("Fauro")... Keep Reading...
Cascadia Expands Sulphide Mineralization with 106.62 m of 1.09% CuEq at the Carmacks Copper-Gold Project, Yukon

Cascadia Expands Sulphide Mineralization with 106.62 m of 1.09% CuEq at the Carmacks Copper-Gold Project, Yukon

Cascadia Minerals Ltd. ("Cascadia") (TSXV: CAM,OTC:CAMNF) (OTCQB: CAMNF) is pleased to announce the first drill results from its fully-funded 2026 exploration program at the road-accessible Carmacks copper-gold project in central Yukon. Carmacks Drilling Highlights Hole CD-26-046 at Zone 2000S... Keep Reading...
Red Metal Site Visit Confirms Development Progress at Carrizal IOCG Project

Red Metal Site Visit Confirms Development Progress at Carrizal IOCG Project

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES,OTC:RMESF) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update on the small-scale mining activities at its Farellon 18 mineral concession, part of the Company's Carrizal Copper-Gold-Cobalt Property... Keep Reading...
Canada One Completes Phase One Exploration at Copper Dome

Canada One Completes Phase One Exploration at Copper Dome

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE,OTC:COMCF) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update following the 2026 Phase 1 exploration program conducted at its 100% owned Copper Dome Project, ("Copper Dome", "Project" or "Property"),... Keep Reading...
Star Copper Begins Step-Out Drilling at Star Main Location to Test Northeast Extension of Hypogene System

Star Copper Begins Step-Out Drilling at Star Main Location to Test Northeast Extension of Hypogene System

- Company adds second drill rig to advance 15,000-metre program VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the mobilization... Keep Reading...
Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Sampling Returns Positive Tungsten Assay Results

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Sampling Returns Positive Tungsten Assay Results

New channel sampling supports a ~3 km mineralised trend ahead of maiden drilling DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (AIM:GWMO)(Euronext Growth:8GW)(OTCQB:GWMOF), a strategic minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

Syntholene Produces First 500 Kilograms of Hydrogen at Husavik Demonstration Facility

Western Uranium & Vanadium Reports a Greater Than 40% Grade Increase In The Final Assays of Uranium Deliveries

Related News

gold investing

La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

gold investing

Genesis Minerals Launches US$3.9 Billion Bid for Vault Minerals

precious metals investing

La Dama de Oro Discovery Vein Assays 7.5 grams over .45 metre

rare earth investing

Adrián Godás: Rare Earths Have Become a Geopolitical Market

cleantech investing

Syntholene Produces First 500 Kilograms of Hydrogen at Husavik Demonstration Facility

battery metals investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Reports a Greater Than 40% Grade Increase In The Final Assays of Uranium Deliveries

precious metals investing

55 North Cuts 19.42 m of 2.49 g/t Au Including 4.50 m of 5.34 g/t Au