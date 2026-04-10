Sailfish Announces Closing of Sale of Spring Valley and Moonlight Royalties to OR Royalties Inc. for US$168 Million in Cash

Sailfish Announces Closing of Sale of Spring Valley and Moonlight Royalties to OR Royalties Inc. for US$168 Million in Cash

Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSXV: FISH,OTC:SROYF) (OTCQB: SROYF) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated February 24, 2026, it has completed the previously announced sale of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Terraco Gold Corp. ("Terraco Gold"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sailfish, to OR Royalties Inc. (the "Transaction") for after-tax cash consideration of US$168 million (the "Purchase Price").

Terraco Gold, through its subsidiaries TGC Holdings Ltd. and Terraco Royalties USA, Inc., holds:

  • an up to 3% net smelter return royalty on Solidus Resources' Spring Valley gold project in Pershing County, Nevada, USA; and

  • a 2% net smelter return royalty on Solidus Resources' Moonlight property in Nevada, USA.

In connection with the Transaction, National Bank Financial Inc. acted as a financial advisor and INFOR Financial Group acted as a strategic advisor to the Company. DuMoulin Black LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company.

Paolo Lostritto, CEO of Sailfish Royalty states: "The sale of the Spring Valley and Moonlight royalties meaningfully reduces portfolio concentration risk while strengthening our cash position at a time of significant opportunity in the current market. Sailfish intends to redeploy this capital within the mining sector, with a strong focus on precious metals streams and royalties, to support our robust dividend policy."

About Sailfish

Sailfish is a precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on returning capital to shareholders with an industry leading dividend yield. Within Sailfish's portfolio are three main assets in the Americas: a gold stream equivalent to a 3% NSR on the San Albino gold mine (~3.5 sq. km) and a 2% NSR on the rest of the area (~134.5 sq. km) surrounding San Albino in northern Nicaragua; a 2% NSR on the Gavilanes Silver Project located in Durango State, Mexico; and an 11-year gold stream with Mako Mining Corp. (see March 24, 2026 news release).

Sailfish is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FISH" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "SROYF". Please visit the Company's website at www.sailfishroyalty.com for additional information.

For further information: Paolo Lostritto, CEO, tel. 416-602-2645 or Akiba Leisman, Executive Chairman, tel. 917-558-5289.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding: the Company's intention to redeploy the proceeds of the Transaction in the mining industry, with a particular focus on precious metals streams and royalties. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that: the Company will be able to identify and complete suitable reinvestment opportunities on favorable terms; and that general economic and market conditions will remain favorable to the Company's business. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary include, without limitation: the risk that the Company may not be able to identify or complete suitable reinvestment opportunities; fluctuations in commodity prices, including gold and silver; changes in general economic and market conditions; and other factors beyond the control of the Company, including those other risks more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291934

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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