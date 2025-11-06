Sage Potash Files NI 43-101 PEA Technical Report for the Sage Plain Project in Utah

Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE,OTC:SGPTF) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of its independent preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") technical report for its Sage Plain Potash Project (the "Project") in the Paradox Basin, Utah, with an effective date of September 8, 2025 (the "PEA Technical Report").

The PEA Technical Report was prepared pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") by RESPEC, an independent consulting firm, and supports the disclosure made by the Company in its September 22, 2025 news release announcing the results of the PEA. There are no material differences in the PEA Technical Report from the information disclosed in the September 22, 2025 news release.

A copy of the full PEA Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.sagepotash.com. Readers are encouraged to read the PEA Technical Report in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions, exclusions and risks described therein. The PEA Technical Report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.

About Sage Potash

Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE,OTC:SGPTF) (OTCQB: SGPTF) is dedicated to the development of its flagship Sage Plain Potash Project, located in the Paradox Basin, Utah. With a large and high-grade resource base, the Company is advancing toward its goal of establishing a secure and sustainable domestic potash production platform in the United States. Sage Potash is committed to food security, environmental stewardship, and creating value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

J. Patricio Varas
Interim CEO
+1 (236) 521-1521

Website: www.sagepotash.com

For media inquiries, please contact: Marcus van der Made, Investor Relations - IR@sagepotash.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding PEA

Readers are cautioned that the PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. The Company has not defined any mineral reserves for the Project. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the potential development of the Sage Plain Potash Project, including statements regarding economic potential, future production, permitting, and other matters discussed in the PEA. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Sage Potash does not undertake to update forward-looking information except as required by law. Investors are cautioned that the PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. The Company has not defined any mineral reserves for the Project. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

