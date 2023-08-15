TomaGold signs agreements to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

Sage Potash Corp. Secures Key Water Rights Permit, Lowering Risks in Exploration Permitting Process

Sage Potash Corp. Secures Key Water Rights Permit, Lowering Risks in Exploration Permitting Process

Sage Potash CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) (" Sage Potash " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has achieved an essential milestone in its operational roadmap. The Company has obtained regulatory approval from Utah's Department of Natural Resources Division of Water Rights for the Fixed-Time Application that grants Sage Potash permission to withdraw up to 0.207 cubic feet per second (CFS) or 150 acre-feet of brackish water annually, effective until July 31, 2043 . Water will be procured from the proposed access well for extraction and year-round use within the entire Sage Plain Potash Project, consisting of over 88,000 acres of mineral leases and permit applications in Utah's Paradox Basin, with 2 potash beds and an inferred resource of 279.5 MMT high-grade potash.

Sage Potash Corp. logo (CNW Group/Sage Potash Corp.)

Water rights play a crucial role in the development of solution-based potash projects, as they ensure a sustainable supply of water for extraction purposes, which is essential for the efficient and environmentally-friendly extraction of potash. In its commitment to aligning economic growth with environmental sustainability, Sage Potash Corp emphasizes that its planned operations will not impact traditional sources of irrigation, agricultural, or potable water. Instead the company will utilize brackish water, which is primarily composed of salt and other minerals, rendering it unsuitable for conventional uses.

Peter Hogendoorn , CEO of Sage Potash , commented "In any resource project, one of the biggest risks to advancement beyond exploration, is permitting. Receiving water/brine access rights is a key step in de-risking the Sage Plain project since there can be no production without water. We are advancing numerous permit applications and are extremely pleased with the support we are receiving from the various Utah state agencies involved."

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends through sustainable solution mining techniques to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah . For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or contact the Company by email at info@sagepotash.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peter Hogendoorn
CEO & Executive Chairman
+1(236) 836-4182
info@sagepotash.com
Website: www.sagepotash.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance of Sage, including completing a step out pilot production well that will double as a resource definition drill hole, advancing preliminary engineering and feasibility towards a PEA, completing 3D seismic and step-out well and new resource calculations [MA1], and management's expectations regarding Sage's growth. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Sage to control or predict, that may cause Sage's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final non-offering long form prospectus dated March 2, 2023 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE Sage Potash Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/15/c6755.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SAGE:CC
Sage Potash Closes Private Placement

Sage Potash Closes Private Placement

Sage Potash CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage" or the "Company") has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 4,694,505 units (each an "Unit") for gross proceeds of $1,502,241.60 . Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and half of a common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to buy one Share for $0.50 during the two years following the warrant's issuance date.

Sage Potash Corp. logo (CNW Group/Sage Potash Corp.)

The Company has paid finder's fees in aggregate of $94,179.20 cash and 294,310 warrants (each a "Broker Warrant"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to buy one Share for $0.32 during the two years following the warrant's issuance date.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used to fund the exploration of Company's mineral properties and for general working capital. All securities issued under the private placement, including Broker Warrants, will have a four-month hold.

An Insider of the Company has purchased 50,000 Units, and such subscription is considered a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuance to the Insider is exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b), as the Company's shares are not listed on a specified market, and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration of the securities issued to the related party did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Offering as the participation of related party was not settled until shortly before closing.

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends through sustainable solution mining techniques to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah . For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or contact the Company by email at info@sagepotash.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Sage Potash Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/03/c7680.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SAGE POTASH CORP. ANNOUNCES NON BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

SAGE POTASH CORP. ANNOUNCES NON BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Sage Potash CORP. (TSXV: SAGE ) (OTCQB: SGPTF ) (" Sage Potash " or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,687,500 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.32 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 for a period of 2 years following the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SAGE POTASH BEGINS TRADING ON OTCQB UNDER SYMBOL "SGPTF" & RECEIVES DTC ELIGIBILITY

SAGE POTASH BEGINS TRADING ON OTCQB UNDER SYMBOL "SGPTF" & RECEIVES DTC ELIGIBILITY

 Sage Potash CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved and commenced trading of its common shares on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"), beginning today under the ticker symbol " SGPTF ".

Sage Potash Corp. logo (CNW Group/Sage Potash Corp.)

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that its common shares (the "Shares") are now eligible to be electronically cleared and settled in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC Eligibility makes the Shares more accessible to investors in the United States.

The OTCQB® is a leading market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Recognized as an established public market by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the OTCQB® has helped companies build considerable shareholder value including enhanced liquidity and valuation. Investors may benefit from efficient trading through their preferred broker or financial advisor, transparent pricing with real-time quotes, and trusted disclosure that is made broadly available to broker-dealers and market data providers.

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC Eligibility incorporates an electronic method of clearing securities, speeding up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for certain investors. DTC is a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve System, a limited-purpose trust company under New York State banking law and a registered clearing agency with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the  TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SAGE.V".

Sage Potash CEO, Peter Hogendoorn , commented, "I am pleased to announce that Sage Potash common shares are now eligible for DTC, following the initiation of trading on the OTCQB Market. This significant development aligns with our capital markets strategy and is expected to enhance the efficiency, ease, and affordability of trading our stock for a broad range of investors across North America . It is a crucial milestone for our company, considering our involvement in the exploration and development of what could be one of the largest potash deposits in the United States ."

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends through sustainable solution mining techniques to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah . For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or contact the Company by email at info@sagepotash.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peter Hogendoorn
CEO & Executive Chairman

Website: www.sagepotash.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.  Forward-looking statements made in this news release include the anticipated effect of the admission for trading on the OTC on the ability of US investors to participate in the market for the Company's securities, the Company's expectations regarding the development of a trading market in the United States for the Company's common shares, and the Company's expectations regarding the potential development of its properties in the Paradox Basin. Although Sage Potash Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Sage Potash Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/05/c5217.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sage Potash Announces Formation of U.S. Subsidiary, Sage Lithium Corp.

Sage Potash Announces Formation of U.S. Subsidiary, Sage Lithium Corp.

Sage Potash CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTC: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the formation of a U.S. subsidiary, Sage Lithium Corp. ("Sage Lithium"). Due to multi-commodity brines with high Li-K-Br analyses reported from historic oil and gas wells in the area, the Company is encouraged to explore additional potential revenue sources known to occur within the Paradox Basin. The primary objective of Sage Lithium will be to conduct testing for lithium and other soluble saline minerals within the existing brine hosting strata covered by Sage Potash's private mineral lease portfolio. Sage Lithium will be operating in conjunction with its parent company, Sage Potash which is in the process of applying for Class V Authorization by rule to drill two exploration wells that are planned to function as an initial pilot production well and a brine disposal well. Concurrently, Sage Lithium will sample, test, and analyse strata that are amenable to brine extraction for lithium, bromine and other soluble saline minerals.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Potash’s Crucial Role: Boosting Yields and Supporting Eco-Friendly Agriculture

Potash’s Crucial Role: Boosting Yields and Supporting Eco-Friendly Agriculture

(NewsDirect)

ValueTheMarkets News Commentary As the global population continues to grow, the demand for agricultural production is increasing exponentially. To meet this demand while protecting the environment, sustainable agriculture practices are playing a more important role. One essential nutrient significant in sustainable agriculture is potash, a potassium-rich compound. Here we discuss agricultural protection with regards to BHP Group Ltd (NYSE: BHP), Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR), Sage Potash (TSX.V: SAGE), AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) and Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Nevada Organic Phosphate Launches New Website and Investor Portal

Nevada Organic Phosphate Launches New Website and Investor Portal

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce that it has launched a new corporate website and investor portal.

The site is available at: https://www.nevadaphosphate.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

tractor in field

Agriculture Market Update: H1 2023 in Review for Potash and Phosphate

After last year's high levels, fertilizer prices dropped during the first half of 2023.

This volatility has created a challenging market, especially as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues. Here the Investing News Network (INN) presents a recap of the first half of the year in the fertilizer space.

Keep reading...Show less
Sage Potash (TSXV:SAGE)

Sage Potash


Vertical Exploration Appoints Ian Turner and Nicole Huybens to Advisory Board

Vertical Exploration Inc. (TSXV:VERT) ("Vertical" or the Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Ian Turner and Ms. Nicole Huybens to its Advisory Board

Mr. Turner graduated from McGill University in 1974 with a mining engineering degree and obtained his MBA from McGill in 1980. He then began work at a seasonal quartz quarry in Malbaie Quebec with his future partner Dr Howard Hogan at Baskatong Quartz Inc. Together they developed eight high purity mines in eastern Canada specifically for the silicon metal industry, responding to a growing need for higher purity metals. Mr. Turner also worked for four years at Noranda and Kidd Creek managing underground mine and shaft development, and he has served as the past Treasurer of the Canadian Institute of Mining's Montreal Branch for over 15 years.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Vertical Exploration Receives Approval for its Global Wollastonite to be OMRI Listed for Organic Agricultural Production in both Canada and USA

Vertical Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:VERT) ("Vertical "or "the Company") is very pleased to report that it has received approval from the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) for its newly branded Global Wollastonite Agricultural Calcium Silicate product that is produced at the Company's St-Onge quarry in Quebec. The prestigious OMRI accreditation was received by Vertical in both Canada and the USA for the Permitted Substances Category of Mined Minerals and three classes including: i) Crop Fertilizers and Soil Amendments; ii) Crop Management Tools and Production Aids; and iii) Crop Pest, Weed, and Disease Control. The OMRI listing now creates significant new opportunities for Vertical to pursue and entertain domestic and international partnerships, joint ventures and revenue opportunities for its Global Wollastonite product

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Vertical Exploration

