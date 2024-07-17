Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Robert Friedland: No Rational Price for Copper as "Essentially Infinite" Demand Meets Short Supply

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

New High-Grade 35% Copper and 10g/t Gold Rock Chips at Ti-Tree

Rua Gold to Acquire Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Become the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer

Drill Results Extend Mineralisation at Lana Corina to 454m @ 0.93% CuEq

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM

Uranium and Gold Explorer Piche to Commence Trading on ASX

HMW Project Update

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Tempest Minerals

TEM:AU

Augustus Minerals

AUG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Saga Metals

SAGA Metals Receipts Final Prospectus and Receives Conditional Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange


Saga Metals Corp. (“Saga” or the “Company”), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery in Canada, is pleased to announce that it has filed and obtained a receipt for its final long form prospectus dated July 11, 2024 (the “Prospectus”) in respect of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) from the securities regulatory authorities in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

“This milestone marks a significant step forward for SAGA as we continue to expand our presence in the critical minerals sector,” stated Mike Stier, CEO & Director of Saga Metals Corp. He continued, “The TSXV listing is expected to enhance the Company’s visibility and accessibility to a broader base of investors, providing increased liquidity and support for our growth initiatives.”

Key Highlights for Investors:

  • Final Prospectus: Receipt of the final prospectus signifies that Saga has met the necessary regulatory requirements and is poised for public trading.
  • Conditional Approval: The conditional approval from the TSXV is a crucial step toward the official listing of Saga’s shares on the exchange.
  • Strategic Growth: Listing on the TSXV aligns with Saga’s strategy to expand its investor base and secure the capital needed to advance its exploration projects in North America.

SAGA Metals Corp. is committed to maintaining high standards of corporate governance and transparency as it transitions to becoming a publicly listed company. This development will support the company’s ongoing efforts to discover and develop critical mineral resources in North America.

Please refer to the Prospectus, and the Company’s press release of July 15, 2024 (each available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca) for more information about the Offering.

SAGA Metals Investment Highlights:

Focused on North America's Critical Mineral Strategy – SAGA Metals is strategically concentrating on North America's “Critical Mineral Strategy” with operations in two highly favorable jurisdictions: Labrador and Quebec, Canada.

Map of SAGA Metals Projects

Map of SAGA Metals Projects

Diversified Critical Mineral Portfolio – SAGA’s portfolio spans five critical minerals across five projects of merit:

  1. Uranium: Double Mer Uranium Project, Labrador
  2. Lithium: Legacy Lithium Project and Amirault Lithium Project, James Bay, Quebec
  3. Titanium & Vanadium: Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project, Labrador
  4. Iron Ore: North Wind Iron Ore Project, Labrador

Key Project Highlights:

Double Mer Uranium Project

  • Extensive exploration from 1970 to 2008 with considerable capital deployed in historical work on the property.
  • Contains similarly linked geology to the Central Mineral Belt located just north of the property boundary and host to other notable Uranium projects including Atha Energy and Paladin Energy.
  • 14 km strike of anomalous rock samples with results including 4,280ppm of Uranium and upwards of 21,000cps from the scintillometer.
  • The Uranium radiometrics highlight an 18 km east-west linear trend averaging approximately 500 meters in width.
Regional map of the Double Mer Uranium Project in Labrador, Canada

Regional map of the Double Mer Uranium Project in Labrador, Canada

Legacy Lithium Project

  • Partnership with Rio Tinto announced July 3, 2024: SAGA Metals Corp. Executes Option to Joint Venture with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. for Legacy Lithium Project
  • The Legacy Lithium Project comprises 663 claims spanning 34,243 hectares, featuring 100 km of striking paragneiss and is located in Quebec’s Eeyou Istchee James Bay region.
  • Key Terms of the Option Agreement with Rio Tinto:
    • Under the Option Agreement, RTEC has the option to acquire an initial 51% interest (the “First Option”) in the Legacy Lithium Project over four years by meeting the following conditions:
    • Cash Payments: Totaling C$410,190 on or before August 11, 2024.
    • Exploration Expenditures: Totaling C$9,571,100, including a firm commitment of C$1,709,125 within the first 20 months.
    • Additional Payments: C$273,460 to Saga (C$68,365 per year) and C$225,000 in aggregate to cover underlying claim acquisition amounts.
    • After earning the initial 51% interest, RTEC has the option to increase its stake to 75% (the “Second Option”) over five years, following the four-year First Option term, by incurring an additional C$34,182,500 in exploration expenditures.
A map of the \u201cLithium Neighborhood\u201d at the Legacy Lithium Project in Quebec

Amapofthe“LithiumNeighborhood”attheLegacyLithiumProjectinQuebec

Amirault Lithium Project

  • Acquisition positioned SAGA as the largest contiguous landowner in Eastern James Bay with 65,849 hectares
  • Located adjacent to properties owned by Winsome Resources, Loyal Lithium, Azimut Exploration, and Rio Tinto

Radar Titanium & Vanadium Project

  • Secondary project with a layered mafic intrusive body
  • Numerous occurrences of massive magnetite showings
  • Grades up to 6.63% titanium and 3,670 ppm vanadium

North Wind Iron Ore Project

  • Secondary project with eight historic drill holes
  • Part of New Millennium Iron’s 2013 resource estimate, grading over 20% iron oxide

Management and Future Prospects

SAGA boasts an experienced management team with expertise in capital markets and geology. The team focuses on maintaining a strong capital structure and acquiring quality projects based on robust geological assessments.

Upcoming Catalysts for Shareholders

Numerous catalysts are expected over the next 12 months as SAGA’s geological team has mobilized its summer exploration programs with news anticipated across all of SAGA’s projects in the coming weeks.

The Offering is being made on a best-efforts basis led by Research Capital Corporation, as sole agent and bookrunner (the “Agent”). Interested parties who wish to participate in the Offering should ask their investment advisor to contact the Agent for more information about the Offering and selling group participation at:

Jovan Stupar
email: jstupar@researchcapital.com; phone: 604-662-1808

Savio Chiu
email: schiu@researchcapital.com; phone: 778-373-4088

In connection with the Offering, SAGA has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) for listing of the Company’s common shares subject, to the fulfillment of the TSXV’s final listing requirements. Once final approval is received, the Common Shares will commence trading under the symbol “SAGA”.

The Company anticipates closing of the Offering to occur on or about July 29, 2024, subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions, including, but not limited to satisfaction of the approval conditions of the TSXV for the listing of the common shares, among other things.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

To learn more about the Company’s projects visit the projects page here and corporate video here.

To access the company’s corporate presentation, select here.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

About SAGA Metals Corp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company specializing in the exploration and discovery of critical minerals to advance the global green energy transition. The company's flagship asset is the Double Mer Uranium project, covering 25,600 hectares on the east coast of Labrador, Canada. Uranium radiometrics reveal an 18 km east-west linear trend averaging approximately 500 meters in width, with a confirmed 14 km section containing samples up to 4,281 ppm U3O8 and readings of 21,000 cps on a spectrometer.

SAGA Metals' primary additional asset is the Legacy Lithium Property located in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This property is part of a partnership with Rio Tinto and includes the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium property. Together, these projects cover 65,849.20 hectares and share geological continuity with Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Lithium in the La Grande sub-province.

The company also holds two secondary assets focused on titanium, vanadium, and iron ore discovery in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

For further information, please contact:
Saga Metals Corp.
Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (778) 930-1321
Email: info@sagametals.com
www.sagametals.com

Qualified Persons

Michael Cullen, P. Geo., and Rochelle Collins, P. Geo., of Mercator Geological Services Limited are each a “qualified person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release regarding the Double Mer Uranium Property.

Kamil Khobzi, P. Eng., MBA, of Kamil Khobzi & Associates Inc. is a “qualified person” as defined under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release regarding the Legacy Lithium Property

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “believes”, and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the proposed Offering, TSXV listing and the Company’s plans with respect to its mineral exploration properties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, failure to satisfy closing conditions in respect of the Offering, risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and the risks detailed in the Prospectus and available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations from time to time. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

Source

lithium investinguranium investingUranium Investing
The Conversation (0)

Global Atomic Announces the Credit Committee Meeting to Review the Dasa Funding Opportunity has been Postponed

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) reports that the presentation of the debt financing facility to the Credit Committee of a U.S. Development Bank has been postponed to August.  The Bank decided not to bring this project to the Credit Committee in July, citing a need to answer and confirm additional questions.

With approval by the Credit Committee postponed, final approval by the Bank's Board of Directors is now expected in October 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ur-Energy Provides 2024 Q2 Update: Lost Creek and Shirley Basin

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") provides the following 2024 Q2 updates on Lost Creek production operations and guidance, Shirley Basin construction, and our uranium sales contract book

John Cash, the Company's CEO and Chairman of the Board, stated, "We are pleased that continuing advances at Lost Creek resulted in increased production quarter-over-quarter. The Lost Creek drilling and construction teams have further refined their work plans to facilitate our schedule of bringing a new header house online each month. This progress enables the continuing increase in production flow which will allow us to achieve our production targets. Importantly, the production patterns continue to be receptive to our mining methods, exhibiting strong production grades.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The word uranium with a green arrow pointing up.

Uranium Stocks Surge as Kazakhstan Raises Mineral Extraction Tax

Kazakhstan's announcement of a significant increase in the Mineral Extraction Tax (MET) for uranium sent uranium stocks trending higher on July 10 as concerns of a potential supply disruption grew due to Kazakhstan's position as the world’s largest uranium-producing country.

The new tax rate changes will come in two waves. The first, effective January 1, 2025, will impose an initial hike from the current 6 percent to 9 percent.

Starting in 2026, they will take on a more complex and differentiated rate structure, structured to vary based on production volumes and the price of natural uranium concentrate (U3O8).

For production volumes up to 500 metric tons, the rate will be 4 percent, increasing incrementally to a maximum of 18 percent for volumes exceeding 4,000 metric tons.

Keep reading...Show less
Wyoming pinned with a red tack on a map.

Indigo Acquires Hot Uranium Property in Wyoming

Indigo Exploration (TSXV:IXI) has announced the acquisition of a 100 percent interest in the Hot property, a uranium project located in the Shirley Basin of Wyoming, US.

“Gaining 100 percent interest in a project of this calibre, located in a key uranium district next to past production and some of the preeminent US-focused uranium producers and developers, and with extensive historical drill results, is an exciting new development for the Company,” Indigo’s President and CEO Paul Cowley commented in the company's press release.

The Hot property covers 71 unpatented mineral claims over a 5.75 square kilometer area and has been the site of extensive historical exploration since the 1960s.

Wyoming is historically the largest uranium-producing state in the US and has the greatest uranium ore reserves. The Shirley Basin produced over 51 million pounds of U3O8 from 1960 to 1992 at an average grade of 0.22 percent U3O8. However, depressed uranium prices in the late 1900s led to many mines in the region shuttering. The resurgence in uranium prices in recent years has brought interest back to the region as companies look to restart operations, develop uranium deposits or make new discoveries.

Keep reading...Show less

Denison Announces Signing of Wheeler River Benefit Agreements with Kineepik Métis Local #9 and the Village of Pinehouse Lake

Denison 70 Logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is honoured to announce the signing of a Mutual Benefits Agreement ("MBA") with Kineepik Métis Local #9 ("KML"), and a Community Benefit Agreement ("CBA") with the Northern Village of Pinehouse Lake (the "Village"), in support of the development and operation of Denison's 95%-owned Wheeler River Project in northern Saskatchewan (the "Project"). View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
DevEx Resources

Maiden 150Mt Inferred Mineral Resource for the Kennedy Ionic Clay-Hosted REE Project, Queensland

Deposit starts from surface with significant scope for further growth

DevEx Resources (ASX: DEV; DevEx or the Company) is pleased to announce a maiden Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its 100%-owned Kennedy Rare Earths Project (Kennedy Project) in North Queensland (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Ramp Metals Announces $4.5M Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Strategic Investor Eric Sprott

Heritage Mining Reports Successful SGH Orientation Survey

Baselode Discovers New Zone of Radioactivity Six Kilometres Northeast of ACKIO

Victory is Pleased to Announce the Appointment of Gary Musil to the Company's Board of Directors and a Private Placement

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Ramp Metals Announces $4.5M Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Strategic Investor Eric Sprott

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Reports Successful SGH Orientation Survey

Energy Investing

Baselode Discovers New Zone of Radioactivity Six Kilometres Northeast of ACKIO

Battery Metals Investing

Victory is Pleased to Announce the Appointment of Gary Musil to the Company's Board of Directors and a Private Placement

Gold Investing

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) – Trading Halt

Base Metals Investing

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Update on Scheme Timetable

Gold Investing

Option to Acquire Residual 49% of Comet Vale and Acquisition of Vivien Gold Project

×