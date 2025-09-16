SAGA Metals Expands Radar Ti-V-Fe Project Vision with Preliminary Metallurgical Insights and Major Exploration Milestones

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to report dual advancements in its 2025 program: the completion of a detailed mineralogical and geological study prepared by Dr. Al Miller, that sets the stage for comprehensive metallurgical testing, and significant on-site exploration progress at the 100% owned Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron (Ti-V-Fe) Project near Cartwright, Labrador. Together, these developments underscore Radar's potential as a strategic critical metals project in North America.

Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador, Canada:

The Radar Property benefits from exceptional infrastructure, including all-season road access, a nearby deep-water port, hydroelectric power, and an airstrip with claims just 10 km from Cartwright, Labrador. Spanning 24,175 hectares, the Property covers all the Dykes River intrusive complex—an extensive (~160 km²) Mesoproterozoic layered mafic intrusion. Unique amongst Western exploration companies, SAGA controls its entire intrusive complex.

Grenville-age mafic layered intrusions of Québec and Labrador represent a significant but underdeveloped titanium–vanadium–iron resource province. These layered intrusions, emplaced during the Grenvillian orogeny, locally host thick oxide-rich cumulate zones dominated by titanomagnetite and hemo-ilmenite with accessory vanadium and phosphorus. Their scale and metallogenic affinity are directly comparable to major Fe–Ti–V deposits such as Lac Tio (Quebec), Panzhihua (China), Tellnes (Norway) and Bushveld (South Africa), which supply a major share of global TiO₂ feedstock and vanadium for steel alloys and emerging energy storage markets. The combination of large tonnage potential, favourable logistics, and critical mineral content positions the Grenville intrusions, such as Radar's Dykes River complex, as strategic candidates for development in the context of growing North American demand for titanium, vanadium and high-quality iron.

Early geological mapping, government magnetic surveys and ground-based geophysics of the Radar property have identified oxide layering across more than 20 km of strike length, with mineralized zones remaining open for expansion. Vanadiferous titanomagnetite ("VTM") is the principal oxide and occurs as cumulate and intercumulus mineralization over large thicknesses of the Dykes River layered intrusion.

Figure 1

Figure 1: Radar Property map, depicting magnetic anomalies, oxide layering and the site of the 2025 drill program in the Hawkeye zone. The Property is well serviced by road access and is conveniently located near the town of Cartwright, Labrador. A compilation of historical aeromagnetic anomalies is overlaid by ground-based geophysics as shown. SAGA has demonstrated the reliability of the regional airborne magnetic surveys after ground-truthing and drilling in the 2024 and 2025 field programs.

Petrography, petrology and mineral chemistry of oxide-bearing rocks within the Hawkeye Zone

SAGA retained Dr. Allan Miller, Ph.D., to study a suite of selected intrusive rocks from several areas of the Radar property. Dr. Miller has extensive experience as a petrographer in the Superior and Grenville provinces, including 25 years with the Geological Survey of Canada as a Mineral Deposits Research Scientist responsible for regional-scale metallogeny, deposit-scale alteration studies and regional and detailed mapping in northern Canada.

Dr. A. Miller's report investigated grab samples taken in 2024, from the area of Saga Metals completed maiden drill campaign earlier in 2025. The drill program included seven (7) diamond drill holes totaling approximately 2,200 metres drilled at the Hawkeye Zone. Drilling confirmed the presence of thick titanomagnetite-rich oxide layers containing titanium dioxide (TiO₂), vanadium pentoxide (V₂O₅), and iron (Fe), while preserving magmatic textures that are advantageous for downstream metallurgical recovery. Key drilling results include:

  • HEZ-07: 20.2 metres grading 31.35% Fe, 6.32% TiO₂, and 0.435% V₂O₅
  • HEZ-07 (additional interval): 57.7 metres grading 27.09% Fe, 5.305% TiO₂, and 0.365% V₂O₅
  • HEZ-01: 31.5 metres grading 25.95% Fe, 5.34% TiO₂, and 0.28% V₂O₅
  • HEZ-04: 50 metres grading 24.49% Fe, 4.74% TiO₂, and 0.305% V₂O₅
  • HEZ-05: 25 metres grading 19.92% Fe, 4.14% TiO₂, and 0.213% V₂O₅

500m strike by 350m width magnetic anomaly drilled in winter 2025 program. (2024 SAGA Metals. TMI Magnetic Survey).

Figure 2: 500m strike by 350m width magnetic anomaly drilled in winter 2025 program. (2024 Saga Metals. TMI Magnetic Survey).

Despite the clear identification of multiple intrusive and mineralizing events in the Dykes River complex, SAGA is focusing on a discrete intrusive horizon termed the Lower Cumulate Layer that was tested in the 2025 Winter drilling program.

Within the 600 m tested thickness of the layered gabbronorite, the chemistry delineates a very promising 300-400 m thickness, referred to as the Lower Cumulate Layer. The highest V2O5 assays are in the lower 100-200 m, coinciding with the highest-grade intervals of VTMs. The layer is comprised of interlayered gabbronorite and bands of semi-massive to massive VTM.

Drill holes R25-HEZ-01, -07, -04, and -05 intersect this Lower Cumulate Layer. Dr. A. Miller's report highlights the petrography and the mineral composition of silicates and oxides from these targeted oxide layers explored during the 2024 surface exploration program and subsequently drilled in 2025. Those findings describe the Lower Cumulate Layer and a separate, undrilled magmatic layer, documenting at least two Ti-V-Fe magmatic pulses -- a significant finding that implies a protracted mineralizing episode.

Hawkeye Zone - Significant Drill Instructions

Drill Hole Interval Length (m) Avg. VTM (%) Max VTM (%)
R25-HEZ-01 263.5 25.90% 35.16%
R25-HEZ-07 311.7 22.95% 41.63%
R25-HEZ-04 208.5 29.59% 35.20%
R25-HEZ-05 187.3 26.76% 26.76%

Maximum VTM is based on about a minimum 10 m interval
All intervals are within the Lower Cumulate Layer

Table 1: Lower Cumulate Layer highlighting the length of VTM intersections.

The significant length-weighted averages at Hawkeye are in the range of 20 to 35% VTM. In other mafic layered intrusions, that tenor of mineralization lies within an economic range.

Dr. Al Miller's report provides important metallurgical insights into the mineralization of the targeted oxide layers and will be used by metallurgists at IGS Laboratories ("IGS") as a precursor to metallurgical testing on the Hawkeye drill core. Petrographic and mineral analyses confirmed that the dominant oxide minerals host titanium and vanadium and the phases were found to preserve primary magmatic textures, a favorable attribute for metallurgical processing. The Company has coordinated the shipment of the previously assayed core samples to IGS for immediate metallurgical analysis complete with Davis Tube and Satmagan analytical methods.

Notably, vanadium was observed in solid solution within magnetite-titanomagnetite, presenting an opportunity for recovery of vanadium alongside titanium as a valuable by-product. The rare-earth element analysis demonstrated consistent mantle-derived magmatic evolution across the Hawkeye prospects, confirming the large-scale continuity of mineralization.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the petrography, ore microscopy, mineral chemistry, and petrogenetic framework of the Radar property's oxide-bearing rocks. Petrographic and ore microscopy studies documented transitions from massive and semi-massive oxide layers into gabbronorite hosting intercumulus and interstitial oxides, highlighting the close interplay between silicate and oxide phases. Thin-section work revealed a spectrum of textures—from cumulate to intercumulus to interstitial—demonstrating that oxides crystallized both as primary cumulates and later interstitial phases. These textural relationships are critical, as they capture the progressive evolution of the intrusion and the multiple stages of oxide accumulation. Mineral chemistry data from electron microprobe analysis confirmed that titanium and vanadium contents varied between textural types, suggesting repeated injections of compositionally distinct silicate-immiscible oxide melts.

Exploration has also revealed new targets of considerable scale. Ground magnetic and VLF-EM surveys at the Trapper Zone identified a continuous three-kilometre magnetic anomaly with maxima reaching 115,498 nT, among the strongest signatures observed on the property. Excavator trenching at Trapper further exposed semi-massive to massive vanadiferous titanomagnetite cumulate over 504 square metres, providing physical confirmation of the subsurface oxide layering. Meanwhile, magnetic surveys in the Northwest Zone uncovered anomalies up to 55,000 nT in areas largely untested by drilling. Historic drill hole 97-1 in this area intersected multiple intervals exceeding 40% Fe₂O₃ and ~7% TiO₂, including a 10-metre interval with 75% magnetite, demonstrating the broader potential of the intrusive complex. To support these efforts, Saga has advanced logistical access by upgrading forestry roads and constructing a four-kilometre access trail linking the Hawkeye, Trapper, and Northwest Zones.

Figure 3

Figure 3: Radar Project's Trapper Zone depicting a 3+ km magnetic anomaly and oxide layering trend. The Trapper Trail (in black) will support a new diamond drilling program.

Next Steps at the Radar Property

The combination of geological, drilling, and commencement of metallurgical studies positions SAGA to rapidly advance toward resource definition at the Radar Project. The company intends to pursue a 10,000–15,000 metre follow-up drill program focused on the 3.3 km Trapper Zone oxide layering strike, alongside expanded metallurgical testing to optimize titanium and vanadium recoveries. With robust infrastructure, thick oxide layering, and globally significant analogues such as China's Panzhihua and Norway's Tellnes deposits 1 & 2 , Saga believes Radar has the potential to emerge as one of North America's most significant titanium-vanadium deposits.

"The findings from this report have confirmed the oxide mineralogy and traced the distribution of titanium and vanadium within these minerals. These oxide horizons exhibit remarkable lateral continuity and share a consistent geochemical signature at a broad scale. These analyses provide exceptional insight into the composition of the oxide layering we are targeting providing key details to establish a targeted and efficient drill program in the Trapper Zone," stated Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of Saga Metals.

__________________

  1. Tellnes
  2. Panzhihua, China

Qualified Person

Paul J. McGuigan, P. Geo., is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information related to the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project disclosed in this news release.

About Saga Metals Corp.

Saga Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of a diversified suite of critical minerals that support the global transition to green energy. The Radar Titanium Project comprises 24,175 hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex, mapped at 160 km² on the surface near Cartwright, Labrador. Exploration to date, including a 2,200m drill program, has confirmed a large and mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) with strong grades of titanium and vanadium.

The Double Mer Uranium Project, also in Labrador, covers 25,600 hectares featuring uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U 3 O 8 and uranium uranophane was identified in several areas of highest radiometric response (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).

Additionally, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Metals.

With a portfolio that spans key minerals crucial to the green energy transition, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in the clean energy future.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, contact:

Rob Guzman, Investor Relations
Saga Metals Corp.
Tel: +1 (844) 724-2638
Email: rob@sagametals.com
www.sagametals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the exploration of the Company's Radar Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, inherent risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, particularly given the early-stage nature of the Company's assets, and the risks detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings with securities regulations from time to time, available under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/380bb44c-6e28-4884-a878-4639915cef30
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0afab8e8-7156-4189-8569-b3e8386371e7
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/acbde2c1-b913-4b07-a6cb-750837da7a36


