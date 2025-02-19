Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

SAGA Metals Commences Drilling at Radar Ti-V Project Labrador, Canada

SAGA Metals Commences Drilling at Radar Ti-V Project Labrador, Canada

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce the official commencement of the maiden drill program at the Company's Radar Titanium-Vanadium (Ti-V) Project.

Drilling Commenced at Radar Titanium-Vanadium (Ti-V) Project in Labrador, Canada:

The Radar drill program is advancing at a strong pace as the team is currently drilling the 5 th of 7 planned drill holes in the Hawkeye zone. To date, the team has drilled over 1,000 meters of rock through the magnetic anomaly as identified the geophysical survey completed in Q4 2024 (see Figure 5 below).

Gladiator Drilling has been moving efficiently and effectively, not only through the rock with several 100+m of core drilled in a single shift, but also with well executed and clean drill moves.

"The rock has been great to drill through. The shear amount of magnetite in the rock has made for soft yet highly competent rock, with very high core recovery," stated Josh Blundell, Owner & Operator of Gladiator Drilling.

Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of Saga Metals Corp. discusses drilling strategy: " The magnetic inversions have been amazingly accurate. Our first hole was plotted to start right in the center of the magnetic anomaly, and I've been able to predict our intercepts with 10-20m accuracy based upon the inversion and surface structural measurements. The only surprise the team has had is with just how much magnetite is present in the system, both as groundmass and layering. I was expecting more silica rich/magnetite depleted zones between each geophysical high but what we have found is that the whole thing is full of magnetite. Its pretty remarkable. Additionally, our biggest intercept of magnetite layering was 150m long, with the most impressive being a 25m section containing at least 62 individual magnetite bands varying from 3 to 10 inches in width. It's easy to get excited when you see something like that, especially when you have both the geochemical and petrographic evidence that both the titanium and vanadium are hosted in the magnetite."

Magnet pen standing straight up on core from SAGA's Radar Titanium-Vanadium project demonstrating its highly magnetic composition

Figure 1: Magnet pen standing straight up on core from SAGA's Radar Titanium-Vanadium project demonstrating its highly magnetic composition

Newfoundland Helicopters slings in the floor of Gladiators diamond drill.

Figure 2: Newfoundland Helicopters slings in the floor of Gladiator's diamond drill

Gladiator Dilling and SAGA finalize drill setup in the Hawkeye zone at Radar and commence drilling

Figure 3: Gladiator Drilling and SAGA finalize drill setup in the Hawkeye zone at Radar and commence drilling

Gladiator Dilling and SAGA finalize drill setup in the Hawkeye zone at Radar and commence drilling

Figure 4: Gladiator Drilling and SAGA finalize drill setup in the Hawkeye zone at Radar and commence drilling

Key Maiden Drill Program Highlights:

  • Maiden Drill Program: Drilling commenced on Radar Ti-V project, with a minimum 1,500m program in the Hawkeye zone.
  • Radar Ti-V Project Drilling Location: The Hawkeye zone is the most advanced zone with both surface samples and detailed geophysics creating clear drill targets .
  • Radar's Hawkeye Zone Potential: Assays have returned consistent values between 2.5 - 11.1% TiO2 and 0.2 - 0.66% V2O5 , confirming the presence of high-grade titanium and vanadium across a potential 1km wide and 4km long trend.
  • Mineralized System Defined: Advanced geophysics and magnetic inversion interpretation clearly outlines the phases of a layered mafic intrusion and mineralization potential over 600m at depth , creating drill-ready targets.

Radar Ti-V Project – Labrador, Canada

The Radar Ti-V Property is located 10km south of Cartwright in Labrador, Canada. The project spans 17,250 hectares and benefits from road access, supporting efficient exploration and development. Radar's Hawkeye zone is the most prospective target on the property with detailed geophysics and surface samples completed to date. Results include 2.5 - 11.1% TiO2 and 0.2 - 0.66% V2O5 and are suggestive of a complex and multi-phased layered mafic intrusion that may be upwards of 1km wide, 4km long and potentially over 600m deep . Recent geophysics completed on the property show very detailed correlation to the rock samples and observed phase changes in the system.

Magnetic inversion of the Hawkeye zone looking east at profile cross section with

Figure 5: Magnetic inversion of the Hawkeye zone looking east at profile cross section with > 0.02 susceptibility cut off.

About Saga Metals Corp.

Saga Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of critical minerals that support the global transition to green energy. The company's flagship asset, the Double Mer Uranium Project, is located in Labrador, Canada, covering 25,600 hectares. This project features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18-kilometer east-west trend, with a confirmed 14-kilometer section producing samples as high as 4,281ppm U 3 O 8 and spectrometer readings of 22,000cps.

In addition to its uranium focus, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Lithium.

SAGA also holds secondary exploration assets in Labrador, where the company is focused on the discovery of titanium, vanadium, and iron ore. With a portfolio that spans key minerals crucial to the green energy transition, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in the clean energy future.

For more information, contact:
Saga Metals Corp.
Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (778) 930-1321
Email: info@sagametals.com
www.sagametals.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Person

Peter Webster P.Geo. CEO of Mercator Geological Services Limited is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information related to the Radar Ti-V Project disclosed in this news release.

Cautionary Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's plans and objectives in respect of the planned drill program. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and the risks detailed in the Company's final prospectus in Manitoba and amended and restated final prospectus for British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario dated August 30, 2024, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations from time to time. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.


SAGA Metals Completes Final Preparations for Maiden Drill Programs in Labrador, Canada

SAGA Metals Completes Final Preparations for Maiden Drill Programs in Labrador, Canada

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce the final in-province preparations for the Company's maiden drill programs at the Double Mer Uranium and Radar Ti-V projects in Labrador, Canada.

Final Preparations at Double Mer Uranium Project in Labrador, Canada:

SAGA Metals Completes Petrographic Analysis at Drill Ready Double Mer Uranium Project in Labrador, Canada

SAGA Metals Completes Petrographic Analysis at Drill Ready Double Mer Uranium Project in Labrador, Canada

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce the completion of an initial petrographic petrological analysis, confirming the presence of uraninite, a key uranium mineral, hosted within the pegmatites identified along the 18km trend; verified through uranium count radiometrics and surface sampling at the Double Mer Uranium project in Labrador, Canada.

Saga Metals flagship Double Mer Uranium Project – Labrador, Canada

SAGA Metals Provides In-Depth Summary of Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project on Eve of Drilling

SAGA Metals Provides In-Depth Summary of Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project on Eve of Drilling

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to provide a complete overview of the Radar Titanium-Vanadium (Ti-V) Project as equipment, fuel, diamond drill and personnel begin to arrive in Labrador for the maiden drill program set to commence in a weeks time.

Radar Titanium-Vanadium (Ti-V) Project – Labrador, Canada

SAGA Metals Completes Petrographic and Geophysical Analysis at Drill Ready Radar Project in Labrador, Canada

SAGA Metals Completes Petrographic and Geophysical Analysis at Drill Ready Radar Project in Labrador, Canada

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce the completion of an initial petrographic petrological analysis and geophysical analysis, improving the geological understanding of the drill ready Radar Titanium-Vanadium (Ti-V) project in Labrador, Canada.

Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of Saga Metals Corp. comments: "This data couldn't have come at a better time as we head into the mobilization of our maiden drill program at the Radar project. These magnetic inverse sections are going to help enormously in our drill targeting throughout the 2025 program. As you can see in Figure 3 below, the main anomalous zone is between 200-400 meters depth, but we can still see the high- grade potential in this model at 600+ meters below the surface. Ultimately the model is most accurate in the first 200 meters where the magnetics are still strong enough to give a robust signature. We know this system is vertical, so I would like to see the system remaining robust as we increase in depth. The projection of the model below 200-400 meters is encouraging because it's based off the presence of magnetite, which we have picked up in our surveys. This interpretation suggests impressive width throughout the structure and our drill program will start to better define the nature of this zone. We now have a much better understanding of this Vanadium titanomagnetite structure and we are excited to build upon this knowledge as we continue our metallurgical analysis throughout drilling, keeping the economic viability of our projects at the forefront to ensure value creation for our shareholders."

SAGA Metals Begins Mobilization Efforts for Maiden Drill Programs in Labrador, Canada

SAGA Metals Begins Mobilization Efforts for Maiden Drill Programs in Labrador, Canada

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce the start of mobilization efforts for the Company's maiden drill programs at both of the 100% owned Double Mer Uranium and Radar Titanium-Vanadium (Ti-V) projects.

Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of Saga Metals Corp. comments: "The decision to run back-to-back drill programs and include the Radar Ti-V project is strategic and efficient as we are always looking to maximize our cost-effectiveness and shareholder value. We've engaged Gladiator Drilling out of Newfoundland; mobilization to the Double Mer Uranium project brings the contractors through southeastern Labrador and past the Radar project off route 516. Both the drilling and geological teams will be able to drive right into Radar's Hawkeye zone for an estimated 3-week drill program prior to initiating the Double Mer Uranium drill program. SAGA will be able to enter Q2 with drill results from two projects, setting the stage for a very active 2025 field season."

×