Nextech AR to Present its Generative AI- Powered 3D Modeling Solutions For The $5.5 Trillion Ecommerce Market at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 8

Saffronic Studio Launches Global Operations

The animation industry is growing exponentially. In 2022 its estimated global worth was around USD 400 billion and it is forecasted to grow rapidly. This year-on-year growth means that demand for animation services is increasing and opening up opportunities for new players in the market.

Saffronic, a US agency specialized in advanced animation and gaming capabilities has set up a production facility in India in the city of Chennai .

Vince Pizzica , former Technicolor CTO and Chief Strategist and a co-founder of Saffronic, specializes in strategic development for companies seeking to innovate and lead the market in media and entertainment. He said, "I have worked with some of the team members of Saffronic and I can say that they are the very best in the world of animation and gaming".

"I am thrilled about Saffronic's global expansion," said Robert Winthrop , Executive Vice President, TV Production at DreamWorks Animation.  "Prabhakar Sambandan and Kumar Chandrasekaran have been great partners and are two of the most experienced producers in the business.  I look forward to continued collaboration with the Saffronic animation team."

L.C Crowley CEO at Trioscope, a client of Saffronic, said, "The Saffronic team uses their deep CG experience to offer unparalleled production management and top-notch creative output."

The day-to-day work on the studio floor is overseen by two industry veterans Kumar Chandrasekaran and Prabhakar Sambandan , each with over 25 years industry experience. Prabhakar has produced more than 45 episodic television series for major studios including DreamWorks Animation, Netflix, Nickelodeon, Disney, Method Films, and Brown Bag. Kumar has expertise in both animated TV series and AAA game titles and has worked with Disney, DreamWorks Animation, Bagdasarian Productions, Endemol, Warner Bros., Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Activision, Rockstar Games, 2K , and WildBrain. These joint Studio Directors have built a team made up of many award-winning artists and technologists and the studio handles everything from asset build, animation, lighting through to compositing and rendering.

About Saffronic:

Saffronic is an animation, gaming and visual FX studio powered by differentiated technology and creative artists to serve the exploding media, entertainment, video games, advertising, and creative sector worldwide.

Contact: animate@saffronic.com

Website - www.saffronic.com

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Gaimin Gladiators' DOTA2 Wins first ever DPC Major to be held in South America!

Gaimin Gladiators' DOTA2 ( www.gaimingladiators.gg ) team have won the DPC Lima Major, with a resounding 3-0 win over Team Liquid,  winning the first DPC Major to be held in South America .

Progressing through the Upper Bracket of the tournament without losing a single game, Gaimin Gladiators' was still the under-dog, having never played in a final before and playing one of the highest ranked teams in competition. The Gaimin Gladiators team achieved this win in one of the quickest ever times for a final resoundingly beating Team Liquid to lift the first Major trophy of the season.

This success is even more significant for Gaimin Gladiators. The DOTA2 team was only formed at the start of 2022, and quickly achieved success qualifying for TI 11 in Singapore last October. Following a change to the roster in 2023, Quinn joined as a player and CY was appointed coach. This change in coaching style, combined with the roster change rejuvenated the team and saw them progress through to the Lima Major, the first Major of the 2023 DOTA Pro Circuit season and the first to be held in South America .

Martin Speight , CEO of GAIMIN ( www.Gaimin. gg ) parent company of Gaimin Gladiators stated,"Our involvement in esports and Gaimin Gladiators is fully justified by this win. The players have achieved considerable success in a short space of time, and far quicker than we anticipated. I am delighted they are part of the GAIMIN business representing GAIMIN in the esports arena and to their followers. We look forward to their qualification for the upcoming Berlin and Bali Majors later this year, and their qualification for TI later."

Joseph Turner , General Manager for Gaimin Gladiators stated, "I am delighted for this team and their success. They worked hard last year to reach TI and following the roster and coaching changes, we fully expected them to do well in the Lima Major. Winning the competition was the icing on the cake! I am delighted for the team, the support staff with them in Lima , the support back home and the unwavering support of our sponsors!"

Martin added, "Prior to the Lima Major, GAIMIN launched a range of limited collectable digital assets to commemorate participation by the team at the Lima Major. With this win, these will become very much more collectable and sought after. There are still some available and they can be claimed by downloading the GAIMIN app from www.gaimin.gg "

GAIMIN's PC-based platform passively rewards gamers for monetizing through gaimin.cloud ( www.gaimin.cloud ) by allowing their devices to participate in the GAIMIN's monetizing network. As part of GAIMIN's philosophy of "No gamer left behind" GAIMIN's app provides rewards for those users who do not fully benefit from higher-performance based monetization. With GAIMIN's achievements program, a DOTA2 follower can claim these limited edition NFTs just by downloading and running the app.

About Gaimin Gladiators

Gaimin Gladiators ( www.gaimingladiators.gg ) were formed from the OCG Esports Club; a Canadian Esports organisation established in 2019 by brothers Nick and Alex Cuccovillo and Shawn Porter . Their aim was to conquer their chosen esports and since 2019 they have achieved significant success winning major events such as Dreamhack Canada for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and successfully competing in the highest pro-amateur league in North America .

The OCG philosophy fully aligned with the GAIMIN principle of "No Gamer Left Behind" and made OCG the perfect fit for GAIMIN. Based on their gaming successes and principles, OCG is now part of GAIMIN and rebranded as Gaimin Gladiators.

Gaimin Gladiators will represent GAIMIN in the global esports arena and build on their past successes and growth by participating in current and new esports verticals. Gaimin Gladiators' roster currently comprises teams competing in DOTA 2, APEX Legends, Rocket League, PUBG Mobile and The Harvest.

About GAIMIN

GAIMIN.IO Ltd (GAIMIN) is a UK and Swiss based gaming company focused on helping the gaming community monetise the computational power of their gaming PC. GAIMIN has created a decentralised data processing network harnessing under utilised processing power typically found in gaming PC's to create a world-wide decentralised data processing network, delivering supercomputer performance.

With a free to download PC-based application, GAIMIN monetises the under utilised performance through innovative approaches to delivering supercomputer level data processing performance from a world-wide network of independent processing devices which power GAIMIN.CLOUD . Focusing initially on video rendering and AI data processing, with an always available service to power blockchain computations, the GAIMIN data processing network is continuously delivering data processing services and returning rewards back to its user community.

GAIMIN rewards users in its own crypto currency, GMRX which can then be used for purchases on the GAIMIN Marketplace for NFTs, in-game assets, accessories and merchandise, or it can be converted to fiat or a different crypto currency.

For more information on GAIMIN click on this link: www.gaimin.io
To download the GAIMIN app, please go to www.gaimin.gg

For up to date information, please follow the following GAIMIN social media accounts:

For further information, please contact:
The Americas, Middle East and Australian Pacific - Andrew Faridani , Chief Marketing Officer for GAIMIN (based in Toronto, Canada ): andrew@gaimin.io

UK and Europe - Marc Bray , Chief Communications Officer for GAIMIN (based in Manchester, UK ): marc@gaimin.io

Immutable Games Studio Teams Up with Premier Developer Mineloader on Web3 RPG Guild of Guardians

Tapping into its experience in co-developing and working on AAA titles like The Division 2, The Last of Us Part I, and Final Fantasy VII Remake, Mineloader will help deliver a best-in-class mobile gaming experience to more than 1 million Guild of Guardians fans worldwide

Guild of Guardians the highly anticipated mobile squad-based RPG from Immutable Games Studio today announces a new partnership with premier game development studio Mineloader . Known for co-developing and working on some of the world's biggest AAA titles, such as The Division 2, The Last of Us Part I, and the Final Fantasy series, Mineloader will serve as a new web2 development partner for the highly anticipated game.

NEAR Protocol aims straight at the Korean game market with BORA, Kakao Games' Web3 arm

  • NEAR Foundation and METABORA, the Web3 gaming initiative affiliate of Kakao Games, sign a strategic MOU
  • Promote joint development of Web3 games based on global IP and cooperation in activities to strengthen brand awareness
  • Full-scale expansion of game and content ecosystem of NEAR Protocol centered on NEAR Korea Hub

- NEAR Foundation and METABORA SINGAPORE ("METABORA SG"), the Web3 gaming initiative affiliate of Kakao Games signed a strategic MOU.

Under the terms of the agreement, NEAR and METABORA SG will mutually cooperate to discover a global IP-based web3 joint business, improve the overall liquidity of the blockchain ecosystem with cross-chain, increase brand awareness, promote global marketing with events and build an active support system for raising brand awareness and strengthen the core networks.

METABORA is an affiliate of Kakao Games and the parent company of METABORA SG focused on game development and blockchain-based gaming ecosystems. Its portfolio includes mobile games based on Kakao Friends' global intellectual properties.

Commenting on the partnership, Vincent Lim , a CBO of METABORA SG said: "We look forward to expanding the BORA ecosystem in the web3 market through a partnership with NEAR Protocol, which is currently active in both Korean and global markets. Also, we will strengthen our competitiveness by focusing on creating synergy based on technical collaboration."

In signing this partnership, NEAR Korea Hub, which oversees the entire business development area in Korea and Asia , played a key role. Since it was established last November, it has been gradually expanding its horizons in the Korean game industry by expanding the NEAR ecosystem, focusing on the game and content industry.

"One of the big ambitions of the hub is to tap into the country's active gaming community and to bring amazing projects and creators to the NEAR ecosystem." said Robbie Lim , GM, Partners and International at NEAR. "The partnership with METABORA SG is our first major win - and a big step forward for NEAR as it accelerates its ambition to become the go-to layer 1 for the Web3 gaming community."

An official from NEAR Korea Hub said: "Given the size of the Korean game market, it is natural for NEAR to put their full effort into it, and we will continue cooperation with gaming companies using the agreement with Metabora Singapore as a starting point. Furthermore, we will fully support the game industry to expand its business areas in Web3 cross-chain game onboarding and NFT models based on excellent IP."

Luis Shin / Manager
NEAR Korea hub
Luis@nearkorea.org

NEAR Foundation
The NEAR Foundation is a Swiss non-profit that oversees the governance and development of the NEAR protocol, a high-performance blockchain that is designed to be super-fast, incredibly secure, and infinitely scalable.

The NEAR team comprises world-class engineers and business development experts who have built a blockchain mainnet that is highly usable, scalable, and environment-friendly. NEAR Protocol has been recognized for its technical capabilities and has attracted investment from leading investors such as a16z, Coinbase Ventures, Multi Coin Capital, and Hashed. It also manages an ecosystem fund of $800 million to enhance the NEAR ecosystem.

NEAR Korea Hub
NEAR Korea Hub is a multi-function regional hub that manages the overall business in Korea and East Asia . Specifically, NEAR Korea Hub supports project onboarding, fostering developer community, marketing, and more.

Kakao Games

Kakao Games is a multi-platform game publisher and developer headquartered in South Korea . It is a subsidiary of Kakao Corp, well-known for  KakaoTalk, the number one social messaging platform in South Korea .

Kakao Games is dedicated to creating the best online gaming experience for players. As a game publisher, it is known for Black Desert Online, a successful MMORPG in the global market, and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, a FPS hit, in the South Korean market. It continues to work on bringing new high end games to both PC and mobile platforms.

METABORA SINGAPORE

As a subsidiary of METABORA(a subsidiary of Kakaogames, one of the biggest game publishers in Korea), a casual and blockchain game developer, and a developer of blockchain platform BORA, METABORA SG is servicing user-friendly blockchain-based games and entertainment contents based on a myriad of experiences in development and service.

BORA Platform is associated with various partners across the industries capable of bringing a shift and advance in tokenomics, content and blockchain technology, and covers a range of contents from game to entertainment to guild DAO through an aggressive eco fund investment and partnership. Also, it is developing services optimized to GameFi such as NFT trading, token exchange and DeFi by running BORA Portal.

DouYu International Holdings Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 20, 2023

DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, March 20, 2023 . The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http:ir.douyu.com .

DouYu's management will hold a conference call on Monday, March 20, 2023 , at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 7:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

Promethean Continues to be the Global Leader for Interactive Displays in Q4 2022

- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that its flagship classroom technology subsidiary Promethean has been named the global leader in interactive flat panel displays (IFPDs) for education, according to Futuresource Consulting's Q4 2022 report on the World IFPD market. Promethean was named No. 1 by volume in the global K-12 education sector (excluding China ) in 2018, and has held the top spot ever since, making this its fifth year in a row to receive this distinction. In the United States Promethean captured 30.8% market share of K-12 sector volume in 2022. It also took 24.9% share in the United Kingdom and Ireland market, and 22.9% in Germany .

Tapinator Announces 2022 Annual and Fourth Quarter Results

- Revenue Decreases 5% Year-Over- Year to $5.5 Million
- Bookings * Decrease 20% Year-Over-Year to $5.4 Million
- Net Income Decreases 57% Year-Over-Year to $285k
- Adjusted EBITDA * Decreases 22% Year-Over-Year to $1.3 Million
- Basic and Fully Diluted EPS of $0.10

Tapinator, Inc. (OTC: TAPM) ("Tapinator," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") a developer and publisher of category leading games for mobile platforms today announced unaudited financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022 and the filing of its annual report for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.

