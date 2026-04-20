Sable Confirms Extensive Outcropping Copper Mineralization within Multiple Structural Corridors at the Zorro Cu Target, Zorro Project, San Juan, Argentina

Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE,OTC:SBLRF | OTCQB: SBLRF) is pleased to report the results of structural mapping and the analysis of 156 new rock samples from the Zorro Cu target within the Zorro Project in San Juan province, Argentina.
Following up on initial results released in January 2026, the Company completed detailed geological mapping and structural analysis, as well as systematic channel sampling across the area hosting outcropping, chalcopyrite-bearing veins. The analytical results disclosed in this news release were obtained from outcrop channel sampling, and confirm the presence and continuity of copper-silver-gold mineralization at Zorro Cu (Figure 1).
Highlights
- Values up to 3.2% Cu with 17 samples >1% Cu and 35 samples >0.5% Cu
- Silver values up to 44.7 g/t Ag, with 14 samples >10 g/t Ag
- Gold values up to 5.31 g/t Au, with 16 samples >0.1 g/t Au
- Mineralization is outlined within at least five NNW-oriented corridors, each 10 m to 50 m in apparent true width
- The system remains open along strike to the NNW; partial cover by shallow pediment gravels indicates expansion potential
- Results support the interpretation of a well mineralized, outcropping Cu-Ag-Au system
Dr. Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable, commented, "We are very encouraged by the quantity, broad distribution, and grade of copper mineralization outcropping within the large transtensional zone at Zorro Cu. When integrated with the Zorro North magmato-hydrothermal Cu target (of similar size) and the Zorro Veins Au-Ag target, the Project exhibits a well endowed Cu-Ag-Au budget manifest in multiple mineralization styles - a key attribute of large-scale copper systems. We are advancing rapidly toward our first drill campaign, with geophysics and permitting underway, and believe the Zorro targets represent a compelling new discovery opportunity."
Figure 1. Distribution of copper values at the Zorro Cu target. 173 samples
in total collected to date
Geological and Structural Interpretation
Detailed mapping has defined at least five mineralized corridors with a dominant NNW orientation at Zorro Cu (Figure 1). These corridors consist of sheeted and anastomosed veins and veinlets hosted within Permian granite, with individual vein thicknesses ranging from <1 cm to 1.5 m. The vein mineral assemblage includes quartz, carbonate, specularite, magnetite, and chalcopyrite. Although high-grade mineralization is predominantly vein-controlled, localized chalcopyrite dissemination within granite host rock is observed, indicating a potential transition into broader mineralized zones between veins.
Structural mapping indicates that mineralization is localized between NNW striking dextral faults which create a NE-SW oriented transtensional zone extending for approximately 700 m by 500 m (Figure 1). The system is bound to the east by a major north-south dextral structure with associated high-grade gold-silver mineralization (up to 15.3 g/t Au and 117 g/t Ag - see Sable news release dated January 22, 2026), while its southern and western extent is concealed beneath gravel cover, suggesting additional upside. The present structural model opens exploration for additional, large-scale, structural transtension zones along trend to the NE and SW of the Zorro Cu system.
Next Steps
Quantec Geoscience has been engaged to complete a 13 km Induced Polarization (IP) survey, including coverage across the Zorro Cu target, to better constrain the geometry and potential of the Cu-Ag-Au-bearing structures at depth. Preparation and permitting activities for an initial diamond drill program to test this potential are underway.
Elsewhere on the property, the Company continues mapping and sampling at the Zorro North target and conducting district-scale reconnaissance. Our new understanding of the regional-to-local scale structural controls at Zorro Cu are being integrated into our geological framework of the Zorro concession, in order to better understand the relationship between Zorro Cu and the widespread, disseminated Cu mineralization at Zorro North (see Sable news release dated February 25, 2026), and the high-grade epithermal Au-Ag mineralization observed at Zorro Veins (see Sable news release dated January 22, 2026).
Table 1. Location and results for highlighted samples (>0.1% Cu) collected at the Zorro Cu target (only new results).
|Sample
|Northing
|Easting
|Site
|Type
| Width
(m)
| Cu
(%)
| Ag
(g/t)
| Au
(g/t)
|E42629
|6626825
|453789
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.2
|3.21
|8.19
|0.95
|E42641
|6626892
|453963
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.8
|3.17
|12.25
|0.082
|E42553
|6626792
|453863
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.5
|2.25
|15.85
|0.415
|E42637
|6626891
|453999
|Outcrop
|Channel
|1
|2.24
|8.2
|0.015
|E42631
|6626822
|453773
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.15
|2.06
|6.71
|0.101
|E42795
|6626721
|453662
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.25
|1.91
|6.96
|5.31
|E42570
|6626851
|453779
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.1
|1.885
|4.38
|0.03
|E42601
|6626907
|453806
|Outcrop
|Channel
|1.2
|1.865
|7.12
|0.221
|E42588
|6626850
|453986
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.2
|1.57
|3.87
|0.034
|E42787
|6626742
|453784
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.2
|1.55
|3.71
|0.025
|E42788
|6626746
|453784
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.2
|1.39
|36.8
|0.075
|E42575
|6626851
|453762
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.5
|1.215
|3.33
|0.256
|E42639
|6626883
|453974
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.6
|1.19
|11.1
|0.064
|E42566
|6626812
|453804
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.4
|1.075
|28.3
|1.65
|E42793
|6626759
|453805
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.1
|1.07
|3.3
|0.014
|E42789
|6626728
|453780
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.7
|1.07
|11
|0.299
|E42576
|6626814
|453699
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.5
|1.035
|44.7
|0.133
|E42640
|6626886
|453966
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.6
|0.983
|2.49
|0.06
|E42591
|6626856
|454026
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.5
|0.942
|2.93
|0.009
|E42623
|6626950
|453878
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.6
|0.922
|12.6
|0.005
|E42781
|6626765
|453949
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.8
|0.865
|2.43
|0.014
|E42589
|6626835
|454019
|Outcrop
|Selective
|0.2
|0.852
|2.39
|0.006
|E42595
|6626848
|453982
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.7
|0.772
|2.49
|0.01
|E42602
|6626897
|453773
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.5
|0.682
|1.72
|0.008
|E42567
|6626841
|453789
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.5
|0.624
|8.64
|0.112
|E42587
|6626808
|454019
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.3
|0.614
|1.26
|0.03
|E42571
|6626850
|453766
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.7
|0.604
|4.37
|0.039
|E42577
|6626810
|453654
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.3
|0.599
|16.6
|0.028
|E42604
|6626903
|453782
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.5
|0.584
|3.95
|0.062
|E42562
|6626822
|453841
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.6
|0.579
|16.05
|0.065
|E42636
|6626908
|454012
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.1
|0.569
|7.02
|0.01
|E42561
|6626821
|453842
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.7
|0.565
|7.78
|0.053
|E42626
|6626840
|453840
|Outcrop
|Channel
|1.3
|0.562
|17.65
|0.052
|E42583
|6626764
|453649
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.2
|0.538
|22.2
|0.687
|E42593
|6626883
|454025
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.5
|0.511
|7.64
|0.015
|E42653
|6626948
|453791
|Outcrop
|Channel
|2
|0.474
|3.83
|0.147
|E42783
|6626753
|453877
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.5
|0.463
|2.17
|0.242
|E42768
|6627146
|453919
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.2
|0.458
|1.38
|0.017
|E42579
|6626839
|453640
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.3
|0.442
|22.2
|0.23
|E42662
|6627002
|453905
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.3
|0.436
|6.48
|0.012
|E42632
|6626840
|453769
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.5
|0.426
|6.41
|0.007
|E42617
|6626944
|453966
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.4
|0.411
|1.08
|0.017
|E42599
|6626850
|453906
|Outcrop
|Channel
|1
|0.381
|6.24
|0.296
|E42811
|6626550
|453768
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.5
|0.377
|4.37
|0.017
|E42806
|6626609
|453845
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.1
|0.376
|2.05
|0.0025
|E42752
|6627055
|453826
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.7
|0.372
|7.33
|0.038
|E42777
|6626779
|453984
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.2
|0.365
|0.96
|0.043
|E42762
|6627104
|453935
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.5
|0.357
|1.87
|0.006
|E42658
|6627003
|453818
|Outcrop
|Channel
|1
|0.355
|1.61
|0.008
|E42585
|6626760
|453680
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.5
|0.344
|0.97
|0.036
|E42557
|6626792
|453853
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.3
|0.331
|6.69
|0.097
|E42799
|6626663
|453688
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.5
|0.33
|3.05
|0.016
|E42551
|6626840
|453883
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.5
|0.318
|10.6
|0.021
|E42760
|6627108
|453880
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.1
|0.316
|1.02
|0.0025
|E42786
|6626724
|453788
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.1
|0.313
|3.5
|0.006
|E42578
|6626823
|453627
|Outcrop
|Channel
|1
|0.296
|1.53
|0.01
|E42643
|6626901
|453969
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.6
|0.291
|1.83
|0.01
|E42759
|6627097
|453879
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.1
|0.281
|3.88
|0.014
|E42792
|6626760
|453818
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.1
|0.266
|1.12
|0.017
|E42596
|6626849
|453976
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.3
|0.265
|1.68
|0.008
|E42582
|6626761
|453645
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.3
|0.265
|1.45
|0.013
|E42559
|6626801
|453836
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.3
|0.262
|1.14
|0.005
|E42574
|6626856
|453768
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.5
|0.255
|1.64
|0.005
|E42552
|6626798
|453864
|Outcrop
|Channel
|1
|0.251
|1.22
|0.259
|E42784
|6626758
|453877
|Outcrop
|Channel
|1
|0.217
|2.39
|0.011
|E42619
|6626937
|453947
|Outcrop
|Channel
|1.6
|0.215
|2.84
|0.012
|E42756
|6627108
|453540
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.1
|0.212
|0.86
|0.0025
|E42627
|6626835
|453841
|Outcrop
|Channel
|1
|0.211
|6.36
|0.022
|E42770
|6627141
|453925
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.25
|0.1995
|1.96
|0.009
|E42782
|6626811
|453920
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.2
|0.1555
|0.99
|0.005
|E42565
|6626796
|453807
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.6
|0.1485
|0.8
|0.01
|E42644
|6626901
|453978
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.5
|0.145
|0.51
|0.01
|E42555
|6626796
|453856
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.8
|0.145
|0.6
|0.0025
|E42635
|6626893
|454021
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.1
|0.143
|4.64
|0.006
|E42568
|6626841
|453794
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.5
|0.1305
|0.34
|0.005
|E42558
|6626810
|453837
|Outcrop
|Channel
|1
|0.1265
|0.42
|0.007
|E42603
|6626899
|453770
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.5
|0.1255
|0.56
|0.017
|E42757
|6627106
|453822
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.2
|0.1245
|1.38
|0.0025
|E42569
|6626842
|453793
|Outcrop
|Channel
|1.4
|0.1205
|1.66
|0.0025
|E42638
|6626883
|453978
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.8
|0.118
|0.83
|0.008
|E42572
|6626850
|453765
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.5
|0.1115
|0.35
|0.0025
|E42667
|6627008
|453932
|Outcrop
|Channel
|0.2
|0.1035
|1.79
|0.007
SAMPLE PREPARATION AND QA/QC
Sample preparation for projects in Argentina is carried out by ALS Minerals, at its facility located in Mendoza with analyses carried out at their laboratory in Lima, Peru. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31). The samples contained in this news release were analyzed by methods Au-AA24 (Fire Assay Fusion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish) and ME-MS61 (Four Acid Digestion with Mass Spectrometry finish), the latter includes 48 elements (Al, Ag, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Both digestion methods dissolve most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. ALS additionally collects a subsample from the coarse reject to be analyzed by Terraspec with spectral data sent to AISIRIS Australia to be processed and interpreted.
Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically, and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.
QUALIFIED PERSON
Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.
ABOUT THE ZORRO PROJECT
The Zorro Project has recently been consolidated by Sable through the signing of an option agreement and ground staking, covering a total of 5,236 hectares. The project is located on the Frontal Cordillera of San Juan, directly north of the Minsud/South32 Chita Valley Project, which includes two copper and polymetallic deposits: the Chinchillones deposit1 containing indicated resources of 188 Mt @ 0.41% CuEq (0.25% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 10.6 g/t Ag, 36 ppm Mo, 0.16% Zn) and inferred resources of 573 Mt @ 0.36% CuEq (0.22% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au, 9.0 g/t Ag, 93 ppm Mo, 0.11% Zn); and the Chita South Porphyry Deposit1 containing indicated resources of 33.1 Mt @ 0.43% Cu and inferred resources of 8.6 Mt @ 0.40% Cu. Sable's Don Julio Project, which includes four active porphyry targets (Gringa, Morro, Punta Cana, and Tocota), is located 21km west of Zorro.
The potential of the Zorro Project was recognized through Sable's regional target generation work. The project contains a number of historical mineral occurrences and workings surrounding a large magnetic anomaly measuring about 7km by 4km, which appears to be caused by a diorite stock that intrudes Carboniferous sediments and Permo-Triassic granites.
ABOUT Sable Resources Ltd.
Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's focus is on developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha), incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, Cerro Negro, and Zorro projects in San Juan province, Argentina, and the Copper Queen (15,133 ha), Copper Prince (3,980 ha), and Core Mountain (1,925 ha) properties in British Columbia.
For further information, please contact:
Ruben Padilla, President & CEO at ruben.padilla@sableresources.com or +1 (520) 488-2520
Related link: sableresources.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Sable's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Sable's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.
While Sable considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.
The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Sable is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.
_________________________________
1 Mineral Resources Data from the Chita Valley Project was obtained from Minsud Resources Corp.'s website – www.minsud.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/498d54e5-9272-4243-84ae-a2fa2582188e