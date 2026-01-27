Rumble Announces Participation in the 11th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) ("Rumble"), the Freedom-First technology platform, today announced that management will participate in the 11th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference, taking place virtually on February 3rd and 4th, 2026.

Members of Rumble's management team will be available to host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Rumble's management, please contact your Oppenheimer conference representative or reach out to investor relations at investors@rumble.com

About Rumble

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Shannon Devine MZ Group, MZ North America
203-741-8811
investors@rumble.com

Contact: press@rumble.com

 


