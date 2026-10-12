RTX's Raytheon to advance target-detection capabilities for naval radars

RTX's Raytheon to advance target-detection capabilities for naval radars

Softwaredriven upgrades to increase range and efficiency

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has been awarded a contract from the Office of Naval Research (ONR) to develop advanced target‑detection capabilities for naval radar systems.

Under the contract, Raytheon's Advanced Technology team will develop and evaluate advanced signal and data-processing algorithms and integrate targeted software upgrades to significantly extend detection range, increase sensitivity and improve radar-system efficiency. These enhancements will undergo rigorous laboratory and field testing to validate performance and operational use, preparing them for transition into Raytheon's SPY‑6 family of radars and other future naval radars.

"Modernizing fielded radar systems with software-first upgrades is one of the fastest and most cost-effective ways to deliver mission-ready capability," said Colin Whelan, president of Advanced Technology at Raytheon. "These enhancements will enable naval operators to detect smaller objects at greater distances and classify targets more quickly, providing the fleet with faster, more informed decision‑making."

The program continues Raytheon's extensive work in software-defined apertures and leverages knowledge gained from prior ONR initiatives, including ASPIRE and STORM, which established foundational hardware and software advancements for next-generation radar capability.

Work under this contract will be conducted at Raytheon facilities in Portsmouth, R.I., and Andover, Massachusetts, through 2031.

Raytheon is significantly expanding its engineering workforce to support critical military programs. Opportunities are available for emerging talent, experienced professionals, and veterans. Discover open roles on our website and apply today.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@RTX.com.

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