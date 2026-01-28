RTX's Raytheon awarded $197 million contract for Poland airborne reconnaissance system

RTX's Raytheon awarded $197 million contract for Poland airborne reconnaissance system

Contract provides first NATO member with MS-110

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has been awarded a $197 million contract from the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center for the MS-110 Multispectral Reconnaissance System. The contract includes production, aircraft integration and engineering support for the Polish Air Force, the first NATO member and fourth global air force to acquire the capability.

The contract includes seven advanced reconnaissance pods that provide sophisticated hardware and software. With artificial intelligence and machine learning, the MS-110 quickly processes and interprets day and night, wide-area, and long-range imagery.

"The MS-110 system brings advanced capability by pushing next-generation processing to the tactical edge to defeat camouflage and decoys in near real time," said Dan Theisen, president of Advanced Products and Solutions. "This capability empowers the U.S. and our allies to maintain a strategic advantage in an evolving global defense landscape by bolstering survivability, responsiveness and wide area surveillance."

The MS-110 system provides improved intelligence advantage over legacy systems by using multispectral imaging, common ground coverage of all bands and improved area coverage at long ranges. MS-110 is compatible with carriage on advanced fighters, maritime patrol aircraft, special mission craft and medium-altitude long-endurance drones.

Work on this contract will be conducted in Westford, Mass. and is expected to be completed by August 2031.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

