RTX's Raytheon awarded $1.8 billion hardware production and sustainment contract for SPY-6 family of radars

RTX's Raytheon awarded $1.8 billion hardware production and sustainment contract for SPY-6 family of radars

Production continues to ramp for U.S. Navy's most advanced maritime radar

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, was awarded a $1.8 billion contract extension for SPY-6 radars for the U.S. Navy, building on the initial hardware production and sustainment contract awarded in March 2022. The contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $3.3 billion.

"This contract extension reflects the Navy's confidence in our ability to deliver advanced, reliable and scalable radar solutions," said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. "Our continued investment and commitment to ramping production will ensure the fleet has the sensing advantage to stay ahead of evolving threats for decades to come."

SPY-6 is now aboard two commissioned U.S. Navy ships and is installed on 11 others, all of which are undergoing various stages of testing. Over the next decade, SPY-6 is expected to be deployed on more than 50 U.S. Navy ships, giving the fleet unmatched sensing capability and multi-mission readiness to stay ahead of evolving threats.

Raytheon's SPY-6 family of radars are built on more than a decade of design, testing and manufacturing experience and have been validated by successful performance at sea. The company has invested more than $800 million to modernize its radar manufacturing facilities and expand production capacity. With these upgrades, Raytheon is positioned to double SPY-6 output by 2028, helping ensure long-term availability and lowering cost for the Navy.

Raytheon is significantly expanding its engineering workforce in Andover to support this critical program. Opportunities are available for emerging talent, experienced professionals, and veterans. Discover open roles on our website and apply today.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com

 

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SOURCE RTX

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