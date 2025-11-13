RTX's Pratt & Whitney opens European Technology and Innovation Center in the Netherlands

RTX's Pratt & Whitney opens European Technology and Innovation Center in the Netherlands

First Pratt & Whitney facility in the Netherlands will drive collaboration on aircraft propulsion technology research and development across industry and academia 

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE:RTX) business, has formally opened its European Technology and Innovation Center (ETIC), a new facility dedicated to researching advanced propulsion technologies for enabling greater energy efficiency and performance in future commercial aircraft. ETIC enhances Pratt & Whitney's capability to collaborate with industry and academia in the Netherlands and across Europe, targeting a range of high-impact technologies including advanced gas turbine systems, hybrid-electric and hydrogen propulsion.

"As an independent innovation center dedicated to cutting edge technology research, ETIC is a first-of-a-kind facility for Pratt & Whitney in Europe, complementing our existing engineering centers in North America, Poland, and across the globe," said Michael Thacker, senior vice president, Engineering and Technology, Pratt & Whitney. "We see significant potential to grow our activities in the Netherlands, given its strong engineering talent pool and long history of aerospace technology innovation, as well as the exceptional opportunities for collaboration between industry, academia and government agencies."

ETIC is co-located at Collins Aerospace's existing European Innovation Hub in Houten, Netherlands, and adds to RTX's longstanding engagement with the Dutch aerospace industry. It follows recent initiatives including RTX's two memoranda of understanding with the Netherlands Aerospace Group and the signing of a master research agreement with Delft University of Technology (TU Delft), which have established a framework for collaboration on technology research across a wide range of topics. Pratt & Whitney has also secured a dedicated office space at TU Delft's Aerospace Innovation Hub, further enhancing opportunities to collaborate in the province of South Holland.

"We are thrilled to take this next step in our collaboration with Pratt & Whitney. Working directly with their new team in Houten will strengthen our partnership, and their dedicated office space at the Aerospace Innovation Hub@TUD on the TU Delft Campus will give them seamless access to our innovation ecosystem," said Professor Henri Werij, Dean of the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering, TU Delft. "Close collaboration with leading aerospace companies is crucial for developing technologies required to enable a sustainable future of aviation — and to shape the talent that will drive our industry forward."

"I am pleased to see the realization of initiatives like Pratt & Whitney's European Technology and Innovation Center in the Netherlands," said Tjerk Opmeer, deputy director-general for business and innovation, Ministry of Economic Affairs of the Netherlands. "This center has the possibility to enhance our shared vision for accelerating sustainable aviation through innovation and international collaboration. We are committed to support these transformative efforts."

Of RTX's 21,000 staff across 65 locations in Europe, some 300 are based in the Netherlands, primarily at three existing Collins Aerospace sites including Houten. Pratt & Whitney already employs more than 7,000 staff in Europe, the majority at key engineering, manufacturing and maintenance facilities in Poland.

About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-pratt--whitney-opens-european-technology-and-innovation-center-in-the-netherlands-302614141.html

SOURCE RTX

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

RTXNYSE:RTXTech Investing
RTX
The Conversation (0)
SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAGA Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) , a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to provide an update on the 2024 field program at the Legacy... Keep Reading...
Charger Metals

Drilling Commences at Lake Johnston

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that RC drilling is underway at its Lake Johnston Lithium Project (“Lake Johnston”), in Western Australia. This work is being funded by Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Limited (“RTX”) pursuant to RTX’s farm-in agreement... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced new NVIDIA RTX ™ technology to power AI assistants and digital humans running on new GeForce RTX ™ AI laptops. NVIDIA unveiled Project G-Assist — an RTX-powered AI assistant technology demo that provides context-aware help for PC games and apps. The Project... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Releases Digital Human Microservices, Paving Way for Future of Generative AI Avatars

NVIDIA Releases Digital Human Microservices, Paving Way for Future of Generative AI Avatars

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced the general availability of NVIDIA ACE generative AI microservices to accelerate the next wave of digital humans, as well as new generative AI breakthroughs coming soon to the platform. Companies in customer service, gaming and healthcare are the first to adopt... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2025

NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2025

Record quarterly revenue of $26.0 billion, up 18% from Q4 and up 262% from a year ago Record quarterly Data Center revenue of $22.6 billion, up 23% from Q4 and up 427% from a year ago Ten-for-one forward stock split effective June 7, 2024 Quarterly cash dividend raised 150% to $0.01 per share on... Keep Reading...
Upcoming Meeting Dates - November 10, 2025

Upcoming Meeting Dates - November 10, 2025

The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. Company Name Record Date Meeting Date Type ATLANTIS SUBMARINES INTL HLDS November 24, 2025 December 29,... Keep Reading...
Closeup of banknote with overlaid stock market data and charts.

Tech Weekly: Tech Stocks Feel the Heat Amid Valuation Fears

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), a supplier of alternative fuel systems and components for the global transportation industry, today announces a breakthrough solution designed to dramatically expand the addressable market for HPDI™ while significantly improving... Keep Reading...
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below. Symbol Company Name Effective Date BATT Dark Star Minerals Inc. Thursday November 6, 2025 BLO Cannabix Technologies Inc. FNI Fathom Nickel Inc. NXT NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. PLAS PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.... Keep Reading...
September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow

September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C CashflowDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 30 Sep 2025

Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 30 Sep 2025

Energy Technologies (EGY:AU) has announced Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 30 Sep 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement

Standard Uranium: Advancing An Extensive Uranium Portfolio in the Athabasca Basin

Sitka Drills 119.0 Metres of 1.01 g/t Gold from Surface, Including 10.7 Metres of 4.10 g/t Gold and 1.2 Metres of 24.8 g/t Gold, at the Contact Zone, Confirming Another near Surface Higher-Grade Gold Zone at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon

AGM Presentation

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement

Uranium Investing

Standard Uranium: Advancing An Extensive Uranium Portfolio in the Athabasca Basin

gold investing

Sitka Drills 119.0 Metres of 1.01 g/t Gold from Surface, Including 10.7 Metres of 4.10 g/t Gold and 1.2 Metres of 24.8 g/t Gold, at the Contact Zone, Confirming Another near Surface Higher-Grade Gold Zone at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon

Base Metals Investing

AGM Presentation

Base Metals Investing

Mt Solitary Drilling Set to Recommence

Precious Metals Investing

Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Maritime Resources Corp.

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Announces Closing of the Private Placement