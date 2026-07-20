RTX's Pratt & Whitney completes successful demonstration test of 3D-printed TJ150 engine

RTX's Pratt & Whitney completes successful demonstration test of 3D-printed TJ150 engine

Additive manufacturing increases production speed and industrial flexibility to meet growing demand for expendable engines

Farnborough International Airshow Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, announced the successful completion of demonstration testing for its additively manufactured TJ150 engine.

Nearly 60% of the engine by volume was produced through additive manufacturing, including major static and rotating hardware. The testing focused on validating material behavior in an operational environment and demonstrating durability aligned with mission demands.

"For expendable engines like the TJ150, where missions can last minutes or hours, simplifying the design and scaling production quickly is essential to meeting rising demand," said Jill Albertelli, president of Military Engines at Pratt & Whitney. "Additive manufacturing helps us move designs from concept to capability faster, and we are leveraging what we learned on the TJ150 to benefit other programs, including the Pratt & Whitney Valox™ engine family."  

Pratt & Whitney has made targeted investments to advance additive manufacturing for the TJ150, strengthening its long-term producibility and scalability strategy. To date, Pratt & Whitney has consolidated more than 50 individual hot section components into a handful of additively manufactured parts and has successfully tested a 3D-printed rotating turbine wheel. Together, these efforts led to the recently tested TJ150 configuration.

About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com.

 

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