Royalty Pharma Appoints Dr. Ted W. Love As Lead Independent Director

Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that the independent directors of the Board have unanimously appointed Dr. Ted W. Love, an independent director since 2020, as Lead Independent Director. Dr. Love will continue to Chair the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

"I am delighted to welcome Ted to the key role of Lead Independent Director," said Pablo Legorreta, Chief Executive Officer of Royalty Pharma and Chairman of the Board. "Ted has extensive research-based biopharma experience gained over a long and successful career and currently serves as Immediate Past Chairman of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization's (BIO) Board of Directors. Ted has consistently demonstrated exceptional judgment and leadership, and we look forward to his continued stewardship as we advance our mission to accelerate innovation in life sciences."

"I am honored to be appointed Lead Independent Director," said Ted. "Royalty Pharma's pioneering approach to life sciences innovation and its commitment to long-term value creation make it a remarkable organization. I look forward to continuing my contributions to the Board, providing independent oversight and helping to guide the company's strategic direction."

About Ted W. Love, MD

Dr. Love serves as BIO's Immediate Past Chair of its Board of Directors following a two-year term as Chairman (2023-2025). Previously, he served as President and CEO of Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) as well as a member of its board. Before GBT, he was EVP, Research and Development and Technical Operations, at Onyx Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Onyx, Ted served as President, CEO and Chairman of Nuvelo. Earlier in his career, Ted served as SVP, Development, at Theravance and held a number of senior management positions in medical affairs and product development at Genentech, including as Chairman of Genentech's Product Development Committee and VP, Product Development. Dr. Love serves on the Board of Directors of Gilead Sciences and Structure Therapeutics. Ted holds an MD from Yale Medical School and a BA in molecular biology from Haverford College. He completed a residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in cardiology at the Massachusetts General Hospital.

About Royalty Pharma

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and non-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry's leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly – directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma's current portfolio includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including Vertex's Trikafta, Johnson & Johnson's Tremfya, GSK's Trelegy, Roche's Evrysdi, Servier's Voranigo, Biogen's Tysabri and Spinraza, AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson's Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer's Xtandi, Pfizer's Nurtec ODT, and Gilead's Trodelvy, and 17 development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit www.royaltypharma.com .

Royalty Pharma Investor Relations and Communications

+1 (212) 883-6637
ir@royaltypharma.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Royalty PharmaRPRXNASDAQ:RPRXLife Science Investing
RPRX
The Conversation (0)

Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma PLC is a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry. The company assembles a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry's therapies, which includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson's Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer's Xtandi, Biogen's Tysabri, Johnson & Johnson's Tremfya, Gilead's Trodelvy, Merck's Januvia, Novartis' Promacta, Vertex's Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko and Trikafta, and ten development-stage product candidates.

Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and MagSense® HER2 Breast Cancer diagnostic imaging program, supporting the planned Phase 2 Clinical Trial expected to commence towards the end of 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare.

But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no indication that US hospitals are stockpiling equipment ahead of expected price hikes, according to recent findings from GlobalData.

Keep reading...Show less
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This establishes the timeline for the planned safety and efficacy futility interim analysis by an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC).

Keep reading...Show less
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access Emyria’s Empax PTSD care program delivered in association with Perth Clinic.

Keep reading...Show less
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will integrate HITIQ’s PROTEQT technology. The result is a fully developed, market-ready solution that merges HITIQ’s smart sensor technology with Shock Doctor’s unmatched global production partner capabilities.

Keep reading...Show less
HeartSciences Inc

HeartSciences Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for MyoVista Insights AI-ECG Algorithm for Detecting Aortic Stenosis

Aortic Stenosis is a Serious and Widespread Condition; The AI-ECG Algorithm Offers a Powerful Diagnostic Solution Designed for Seamless Integration with Hospital EHR Systems

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

Base Metals Investing

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Additional Spodumene Pegmatites in Paamiut, Greenland

Precious Metals Investing

Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Receives High Silver and Copper Assays at Silver King