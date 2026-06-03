Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) announced today that management will present in the live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Alistair Baker, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development, will present on Wednesday, June 17, at 2:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. MT), and access to a replay of the event will be available on our website later that week or may be accessed on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs .

REGISTER HERE:

Renmark Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow NASDAQ - RGLD | Event Registration | Renmark Financial Communications

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access the link above using the latest version of Google Chrome.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a high margin, large-capitalization company that generates strong cash flows from a large and well-diversified portfolio of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Royal Gold shares trade under the symbol "RGLD" and provide growth, value, and income investors exposure to the metals and mining industry. The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com .

Additional Investor Information

Royal Gold routinely posts important information, including information about upcoming investor presentations and press releases, on its website under the Investor Resources tab. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll at www.royalgold.com to receive automatic email alerts for new postings.

For further information, please contact:
Alistair Baker
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development
(303) 573-1660

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

royal gold rgld nasdaq:rgld gold investing
RGLD
The Conversation (0)
Royal Gold

Royal Gold

None Keep Reading...
Nova Royalty Provides Update on its Investment in the Vizcachitas Project and Appoints Douglas Silver as Strategic Advisor

Nova Royalty Provides Update on its Investment in the Vizcachitas Project and Appoints Douglas Silver as Strategic Advisor

TSXV: NOVR OTCQB: NOVRF Nova Royalty Corp. (" Nova " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOVR) (OTCQB: NOVRF) is pleased to provide an update on its investment in the Vizcachitas project and announce the appointment of Douglas B. Silver as Strategic Advisor to the Company. Alex Tsukernik , Nova's... Keep Reading...
Ronald-Peter Stoeferle, gold bars.

Ronald-Peter Stoeferle: Gold Price Hasn't Topped, on Track for US$8,900

Ronald-Peter Stoeferle of Incrementum shares takeaways from the latest "In Gold We Trust" report, emphasizing that gold is currently in a bull market consolidation phase.Overall he believes the yellow metal is in the midst of a "golden decade" that will ultimately take it to his price target of... Keep Reading...
China flag waving against a clear blue sky.

Chinese Regulator Delays Zijin Gold’s US$4 Billion Allied Gold Takeover

Beijing’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has delayed regulatory approval for Zijin Gold International's (HKEX:2259,OTCPL:ZJNGF) US$4 billion acquisition of Allied Gold (TSX:AAUC,NYSE:AAUC), questioning the transaction premium and the political risks of the target's mining... Keep Reading...
Gold bars and financial graphs. Text reads: "Weekly Editor's Picks."

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Face Bumpy Week as Prices Drop, Then Rebound

It was a bumpy week for the gold price, which dropped to the US$4,370 per ounce level midway through the period before rebounding back above US$4,500.Silver put on a similar performance, bottoming out at US$72 per ounce.Both precious metals were reacting to a complex array of dynamics, including... Keep Reading...
A gold Krugerrand coin sits atop a pile of silver coins with musical instrument engravings.

Precious Metals News: Gold, Silver and PGM Price Floors Hold Up Against Headwinds

The precious metals complex is proving resilient in the face of intensifying macroeconomic headwinds and ongoing uncertainty over the direction of the conflict in the Middle East. Prices for gold, silver, platinum and palladium fell below key psychological levels this week on the back of hawkish... Keep Reading...
Dr. Stephen Leeb, gold bars.

Stephen Leeb: Gold Price to US$18,000? Here's How it Can Happen

Dr. Stephen Leeb of Leeb Capital Management shares his outlook for gold, explaining how the yellow metal could get to US$18,000 per ounce. "Gold's high point might not ever really be defined, because I think at the end of this period that we're in, you're going to find gold at the center of the... Keep Reading...
Freegold Ventures (TSX:FVL)

Freegold Ventures

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

FinEx Metals Announces Exploration Program for its 100%-owned Kero Project in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, Finland

Lexaria Attending the BIO International Convention, as Part of a Broader Business Development Program

Bold Ventures Discovers Rare Earth Element System at Burchell Project

Fathom Announces Commencement of Summer Drill Program at the Gochager Lake Project

Related News

Rockburst and Tersa: Pioneering Sustainable Mining Innovations

manganese investing

Deep Sea Minerals Nears Key US Approval for Ocean Mining Rights

precious metals investing

FinEx Metals Announces Exploration Program for its 100%-owned Kero Project in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, Finland

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Discovers Rare Earth Element System at Burchell Project

base metals investing

Fathom Announces Commencement of Summer Drill Program at the Gochager Lake Project

oil and gas investing

CHARBONE annonce un changement de denomination sociale et d'adresse enregistree

oil and gas investing

CHARBONE Announces Change of Corporate Name and Registered Address