Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company") announced today that management will present in the live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Alistair Baker, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development, will present on Tuesday, December 16, at 12:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. MT), and access to a replay of the event will be available on our website later that week or may be accessed on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs .

REGISTER HERE:

Renmark Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow: NASDAQ - RGLD | Event Registration | Renmark Financial Communications

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access the link above using the latest version of Google Chrome.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a high-margin, large-capitalization company that generates strong cash flows from a large and well-diversified portfolio of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Royal Gold shares trade under the symbol "RGLD" and provide growth, value and income investors with exposure to the metals and mining industry. The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com .

For further information, please contact:
Alistair Baker
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development
(303) 573-1660

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Nova Royalty Provides Update on its Investment in the Vizcachitas Project and Appoints Douglas Silver as Strategic Advisor

Nova Royalty Provides Update on its Investment in the Vizcachitas Project and Appoints Douglas Silver as Strategic Advisor

TSXV: NOVR OTCQB: NOVRF Nova Royalty Corp. (" Nova " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOVR) (OTCQB: NOVRF) is pleased to provide an update on its investment in the Vizcachitas project and announce the appointment of Douglas B. Silver as Strategic Advisor to the Company. Alex Tsukernik , Nova's... Keep Reading...
Keith Weiner, gold and silver bars.

Keith Weiner: Gold, Silver Drivers Intact, What to Watch in 2026

Keith Weiner, founder and CEO of Monetary Metals, shares his gold and silver outlook. In his view, all of their drivers remain intact, meaning that current trends are likely to continue in 2026. "I don't think you're going to go wrong with either," Weiner said.Don’t forget to follow us... Keep Reading...
Bronze bull figurine on a gold bar.

Gold Price 2025 Year-End Review

The gold price saw incredible gains in 2025, rising from US$2,600 per ounce to a record high of over US$4,300.Gold has moved to higher ground in nearly every month of 2025, and is on track for its biggest annual gain in 46 years. Various factors have lent support, including ongoing geopolitical... Keep Reading...
Sankamap Metals

Sankamap Metals

Keep Reading...
Hand pressing a wooden "approved" stamp on paper.

Southern Cross Gold’s Tunnel Approval Supports Victoria’s Critical Minerals Future

Southern Cross Gold (TSX:SXGC,ASX:SXG,OTCQX:SXGCF) has received work plan approval for an exploration tunnel at its Sunday Creek gold-antimony project in Victoria, Australia.The company said in a November 27 announcement that the exploration tunnel will provide underground access to high-grade... Keep Reading...
Blackrock Silver Announces Final Assays from Eastern Expansion Drill Program at Tonopah West

Blackrock Silver Announces Final Assays from Eastern Expansion Drill Program at Tonopah West

The Eastern Expansion Drill Program Identified Several Mineralized Northwest Structures Hosting Shallow Mineralization Encountered Within a 1.2 Kilometre Trend EASTERN EXPANSION PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS: At least three mineralized northwest oriented structures have been identified within the 1.2... Keep Reading...
Theia Grade Control Confirms Geological Interpretation

Theia Grade Control Confirms Geological Interpretation

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia Grade Control Confirms Geological InterpretationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

