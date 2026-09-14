Royal Gold Presenting at the Mining Forum Americas 2026

Royal Gold Presenting at the Mining Forum Americas 2026

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) announced today that management will present at the Mining Forum Americas 2026.

Bill Heissenbuttel, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a 20-minute fireside chat on Monday, September 28, at 3:50 p.m. ET (1:50 p.m. MT). The event will be livestreamed, and the replay will be available immediately following the conclusion of the event.

WEBCAST LINK: https://americas.miningforum.com/member-webcast/4499/

The replay can be accessed on the Company's website at www.royalgold.com under Investor Relations / Events & Presentations.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a high-margin, large-capitalization company that generates strong cash flows from a large and well-diversified portfolio of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Royal Gold shares trade under the symbol "RGLD" and provide growth, value, and income investors exposure to the metals and mining industry. The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com .

Additional Investor Information

Royal Gold routinely posts important information, including information about upcoming investor presentations and press releases, on its website under the Investor Resources tab. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll at www.royalgold.com to receive automatic email alerts for new postings.

For further information, please contact:
Alistair Baker
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development
(303) 573-1660

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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