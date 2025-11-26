Royal Gold Presenting at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research 2025 Virtual Conference

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company") announced today that management will present at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research 2025 Virtual Conference.
Alistair Baker, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development, will participate virtually on Wednesday, December 10, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. MT). The webcast may be accessed through the Company's website under Investor Resources / Events & Presentations. The replay will be available within 24 hours of the presentation.
REGISTRATION:
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2465241851900110681
After you register, you will receive a confirmation email with instructions on how to join the webinar.
Corporate Profile
Royal Gold is a high-margin, large-capitalization company that generates strong cash flows from a large and well-diversified portfolio of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Royal Gold shares trade under the symbol "RGLD" and provide growth, value and income investors with exposure to the metals and mining industry. The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com .
