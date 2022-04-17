WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of ABBVie Inc. between April 30, 2021 and August 31, 2021, inclusive of the important June 6, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.SO WHAT: If you purchased AbbVie securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.WHAT TO DO ...

ABBV