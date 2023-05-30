FPX Nickel Announces $16 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Stainless Steel Producer Outokumpu

Gold Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Roscan Expands Gold Mineralization at Kabaya

Roscan Expands Gold Mineralization at Kabaya


Roscan Gold Corporation(TSXV: ROS) (FSE: 2OJ) (OTCQB: RCGCF) ("Roscan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional exploration results from 12 Reverse Circulation ("RC") holes totaling 1,963 meters at Kabaya (KB3).

These step-out RC holes have expanded the strike length of mineralization at KB3 to 600 meters from 300m (Figure 1), with a width of 100 meters. It remains open at depth and laterally with a plunging angle of approximately 10° towards south. Additionally, these results indicate an increase in mineralization of about 70 meters below the existing 1,500-dollar pit shell. To fully capture the potential of the KB3 extensions of the gold mineralization, further infill and deeper drilling is required to enhance the resource estimation.

The cumulative gold strike length at KB1-KB2 and KB3 currently spans 1,800 meters, with a width ranging from 150 meters (KB1-2) to 100 meters (KB3). The mineralization extends to a depth of 150 meters to 250 meters at KB2.

A 500-meter gap exists between KB3 and KB1-2, and the primary gold mineralization in this area has not been thoroughly explored or tested to its full extent.

Drilling Highlights: KB3 Reverse Circulation Drill Holes

  • 1.62 gpt gold over 24 m from drill hole RCDBS22-0134b from 26m
    • Including 3.36 gpt gold over 5m from 28m
  • 2.27 gpt gold over 7m from drill hole RCDBS22-0136 from 27m
    • Including 7.12 gpt gold over 1m from 32m
    • Including 3.96 gpt gold over 1m from 161m
    • Including 3.18 gpt gold over 1m from 169m
    • And 1.47 gpt gold over 15m from 160m.
  • 1.13 gpt gold over 7m from drill hole RCDBS23- 0146 from 133m
    And 6.04 gpt gold over 2m from 152m
  • 31.37 gpt gold over 1m from drill hole RCDBS23-0147 from 137m

Notes: 1: True width yet to be determined; 2: Table 1 – Assay Highlights, 3: 0.5gpt used as cut-off with 2m internal dilution, 4: No top-cut.

Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated, "As part of our 2023 work program, we have completed approximately 17,000 meters of drilling in the main resource areas, as well as tested new targets outside the current resource footprint. These results should be available in the coming weeks.

Drilling at Kabaya continues to expand the footprint of the gold mineralization, which bodes well for further resource growth. The positive results obtained beneath the existing K3 pit shell, within the fresh rock, are particularly encouraging as they suggest the presence of a larger mineralized system. This development strengthens our confidence in the untapped potential of the area."

Figure 1: Kabaya gold deposit, KB3 drilling plan view, gold contouring envelopes projected to the surface and drill hole locations.

Figure 1: Kabaya gold deposit, KB3 drilling plan view, gold contouring envelopes projected to the surface and drill hole locations.

The Kabaya gold mineralization is disseminated and associated with a strong kaolinization. The gold host rock alternates between tuffaceous and greywacke facies crosscut by younger dolerite sills and dykes (Figures 2 and 3). At KB3, the higher-grade zone does not appear at the surface and, from the longitudinal section, the mineralization is plunging around 10-15° to the South. This relatively higher grade has not been captured in our resource estimation (Press Release June 8th, 2022).

Figure 2: Kabaya gold deposit, KB3 satellite North, section A 1390700N

Figure 2: Kabaya gold deposit, KB3 satellite North, section A 1390700N

Figure 3: Kabaya gold deposit, KB3 satellite North, section A 1390600N

Figure 3: Kabaya gold deposit, KB3 satellite North, section A 1390600N

The Kabaya mineralization is part of the prolific regional Siribaya-Mankouke-Seko structural corridor (Figure 4). It is located on the Eastern edge of this major structure as well as Mankouke South gold body. Roscan's large land package has a strategic position covering a substantial portion of this significant structural corridor by over 25km, including the splays around the intrusive pluton of Disse, where several mineralized bodies were discovered.

Figure 4: Roscan permit map showing Airborne Magnetic geophysics, the resources zones, targets under development and nearby gold deposits

Figure 4: Roscan permit map showing Airborne Magnetic geophysics, the resources zones, targets under development and nearby gold deposits

Drilling and Analytical Protocol

Roscan uses Geodrill Reverse Circulation (RC) to drill until maximum 170m to reach the target. In 2021, (holes RCDBS21-026 to RCDBS21-048), the samples were sent for preparation and 50g fire assays to Bureau Veritas Bamako laboratory and since January 2022, the samples are sent to the ALS Laboratories in Bamako, Mali and assayed at their analytical facilities to Ouagadougou for 2 kg Bottle Roll with atomic absorption finish including tail analysis by fire assays for results more than 0.05ppm. Roscan applied industry-standard QA/QC procedures to the program using reference materials, blanks, standards, and duplicates.

Table 1: Drillhole Highlights at Kabaya KB3 (Dabia South)

Table 1: Drillhole Highlights at Kabaya KB3 (Dabia South)

Table 2: Drillhole ID of Kabaya KB3 (Dabia South)

Table 2: Drillhole ID of Kabaya KB3 (Dabia South)

Qualified Person (QP) and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Greg Isenor, P. Geo., Director for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.

About Roscan

Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

For further information, please contact:

Nana Sangmuah
President & CEO
Tel: (902) 832-5555
Email: info@Roscan.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

fse: 2ojotcqb: rcgcfroscan goldtsxv: rosGold Investing
ROS:CA
The Conversation (0)
Gascoyne Resources Limited

Strong Metallurgical Testwork Results For Growing High-Grade Never Never Gold Deposit

+92% overall metallurgical recoveries with a high gravity component & leach kinetics aligned with the “fit-for-purpose” Dalgaranga CIL process plant

Gascoyne Resources Limited (“Gascoyne” or “Company”) (ASX: GCY) is pleased to report metallurgical testwork results for the high-grade Never Never Gold Deposit at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Breaker Resources

Breaker Resources NL (ASX: BRB) – Suspension from Quotation

Description

The securities of Breaker Resources NL will be suspended from quotation at the close of trading on Monday, 29 May 2023 under Listing Rule 17.4, following despatch of the compulsory acquisition notices by Ramelius Resources Limited.

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Resources (CSE:VR)

Victory Battery Metals

Overview

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR,FWB:VR61,OTCPINK:VRCFF) is a Vancouver-based junior mining and exploration company operating primarily out of North America. The company recently underwent restructuring and rebranding to pivot to battery metals, recognizing the significant opportunity brought about by the global efforts toward electrification and decarbonization.

As the push for clean energy and the global transition to net-zero continue to ramp up, lithium has never been more important. The burgeoning electric vehicle market exemplifies this, with sales of electric cars topping 6.6 million in 2021 and over 10 million in 2022. On the plus side, this explosive market growth will, according to the International Energy Agency, eliminate the need for roughly 5 million barrels of oil per year by 2030.

Victory’s flagship project, Smokey Lithium, has the distinction of being situated very close to the only lithium-producing silver mine in North America. In addition to Smokey Lithium, Victory maintains five other projects: Stingray Lithium Array in James Bay, Quebec; Georgia Lake Lithium property, Ontario; Tahlo Lake, in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District, British Columbia; Saguenay Nickel Project, Quebec; and Black Diablo Copper and Manganese in Nevada.

Lithium

These projects’ strategic locations in mining-friendly and infrastructure-ready jurisdictions position Victory to not only explore new sources of critical battery metals required to meet the growing demand, but also help disrupt the currently unbalanced supply chain, with China dominating roughly 70 percent of global lithium production despite the fact it only supplies 13 percent of the world's lithium.

Given China's questionable mining practices and propensity for leveraging the global supply chain as a political weapon, the status quo is far from ideal. Unsurprisingly, many countries — Canada and the United States among them — are investing heavily into establishing a domestic lithium supply chain. Victory Battery Metals is ideally positioned to take advantage of these investment efforts.

Company Highlights

  • Recently completed a successful private placement for $2 million, and holds several million dollars in treasury.
  • Smokey Lithium flagship project operates out of Nevada, one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in North America.
  • Victory's primary focus is on bridging the considerable gap between supply and demand, and is benefitting considerably from federal mandates around lithium and critical battery metals production in both Canada and the United States.
  • Work programs are planned for all major assets within the next twelve months.
  • Maintains an incredibly diverse mining portfolio primarily geared towards the needs of the growing electric vehicle market. However, its assets also include precious metals such as gold and silver.
  • Victory is actively working to identify opportunities in regions conducive to mining and geographic locations suited to year-round exploration and development.

Key Projects

Smokey Lithium Project

\u200bSmokey Lithium Project

Located 20 miles north of Clayton Valley and 20 miles west of American Lithium's flagship TLC Project, the Smokey Clay Lithium Project resides in one of North America's most prolific lithium regions. Esmeralda County is home to multiple large-tonnage lithium clay deposits with acceptable grades over 900 parts per million (ppm). To that end, there are countless other projects in various stages of exploration and development throughout the area and multiple mining companies have sought to stake a claim here, including Noram, Cypress, Spearmint and Enertopia.

The Smokey Lithium Project is contiguous and adjacent to Jindalee Resources' (ASX:JRL) rich Clayton North deposit. With this in mind, Victory suspected that its property might display similar geology, and executed an extensive drilling program in 2022, which confirmed the presence of significant lithium mineralization across thick layers of underlying claystone.

This program allowed Victory to generate accurate cross-sections, geologic maps and subsurface models, with the company then choosing to acquire additional property south of its existing holdings. A spring drilling program that concluded in May 2023 saw Victory significantly expand its estimates of both the area and thickness of Smokey Lithium's targeted claystone sequences. With this program's conclusion, the company also announced the project had officially moved from early-stage to advanced stage.

Project Highlights:

  • Proven Regulatory Feasibility: Situated in a very mining-friendly jurisdiction, Smokey Lithium also operates within a region that is home to multiple ongoing exploration projects.
  • Large Resource Potential: Esmeralda County, where the project is situated, has been the site of some of the most prolific and promising lithium discoveries in North America. There is every indication that this trend will continue.
  • High-grade Lithium: Adjoining projects which display similar geology have demonstrated lithium grades as high as 930 ppm. The highest grade uncovered in Victory's 2022 drilling program was 1,270 ppm.
  • Ideally Positioned: The project, which spans 3,625 acres, benefits from both pre-existing infrastructure and favorable geography — the ground within the project's area is primarily flat.
  • Encouraging Results: Virtually every program and in-field assessment performed by Victory suggests this project has significant potential.

Stingray Array Properties

\u200bStingray Array Properties

Victory's Stingray Properties consist of 347 non-contiguous claims directly adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' (TSXV:PMET) incredibly promising Corvette Property. Because they're located in Quebec's James Bay lithium district — itself an emerging lithium hub — Victory is able to take advantage of both developing and pre-existing infrastructure within the region. The company plans to use its presence here as a springboard for further strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

Project Highlights:

  • A Massive Underexplored Area: The Stingray Properties cover a total area of 17,813 hectares, most of which are either unexplored or underexplored.
  • Promising Drill Results: The adjacent Corvette property shows significant potential which may extend to Victory's Stingray holdings. This includes drill intercepts of 1.65 percent lithium oxide (Li2O) and 193 ppm tantalum pentoxide (Ta2O5) over 159.7 meters (CV22-042), 1.22 percent Li2O and 138 ppm Ta2O5 over 152.8 meters (CV22-030), 2.13 percent Li2O and 163 ppm Ta2O5 over 86.2 meters (CV22-044) and 2.22 percent Li2O and 147 ppm Ta2O5 over 70.1 meters, including 3.01 percent Li2O and 160 ppm Ta2O5 over 40.7 meters (CV22-017).
  • Favorable Geology: Properties to the east and west of Victory's claims reportedly host pegmatite dikes, and the holdings themselves are prospective for pegmatites similar to those found on Infinity Stone's Taiga and Camaro projects.

Georgia Lake Lithium Project

Located two kilometers east of Rock Tech Lithium’s (TSXV:RCK) advanced lithium project, the Georgia Lake Lithium Project benefits from both low exploration costs and a lithium-rich district. Historic mapping data from the region identified abundant S-type granites, which frequently host spodumene pegmatites. In addition, the region itself has a proven track record of economic lithium deposits dating back to the 1950s.

Having recently completed an aerial survey of the property, Victory plans to have boots on the ground in early June to assess the project's pegmatite content.

Project Highlights:

  • Easy Access: The property is located roughly 3 kilometers from the Trans Canada Highway and 14 kilometers from Beardmore, a major mining hub in Northern Ontario. The project is also accessible through a recently developed network of logging roads.
  • On-Site Processing: Rock Tech intends to construct a lithium ore processing facility for custom milling in the region which will support mineral processing from nearby lithium mines, Georgia Lake included. It's expected to be online in early 2024.

Tahlo Lake Project

A relatively new acquisition, Victory's Tahlo Lake property is located in the prolific Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District in British Columbia. Covering a total of 1,688 hectares, it sits adjacent to the same north-northwest trending fault as the prolific Morrison Deposit. Victory recently confirmed this in a mag survey of the property, which showed the historic copper anomaly in the region's soil overlies a linear mag high.

Project Highlights:

  • Exceptional Mineralization: A regional geochemical survey silt sample from the property's center returned over the 98th percentile for zinc and over the 96th percentile for copper relative to its surroundings. Another till sample site roughly 3 kilometers down ice from the property returned 49 parts per billion (ppb) of gold, which was also over the 98th percentile.
  • Historic Potential: In addition to being situated in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District, historic data from Tahlo Lake shows considerable promise. Victory is leveraging this historic data and using it to guide exploration and development.
  • Anomalous Soil: Noranda, the property's original owner, at one time, reported a linear soil anomaly of 50 meters by 500 meters, trending north-northwest. Copper values within the anomaly ranged from 60 to 720 ppm.
  • Existing Infrastructure: Tahlo Lake is just 8 kilometers from American Eagle Gold's (TSX:AE) NAK Property, one of several major projects within the district.
  • Expanding Scope: Originally, Tahlo Lake covered only 735 hectares. Victory purchased an additional 953 hectares in February 2023 in response to highly anomalous gold in till samples both to the north and south of the original property.

Saguenay Nickel Project

\u200bSaguenay Nickel Project

Consisting of five claims over 286.4 hectares, the historic Saguenay Nickel Project is situated roughly 10 kilometers south of the town of Saguenay, Quebec. Although an assessment in 1959 showed the property to contain respectable nickel content, there have been no modern exploration efforts in the region until Victory's acquisition. The company is currently assessing the property to determine next steps.

Project Highlights:

  • Favorable Geology: The Saguenay Project is underlain by mafic to ultramafic rocks commonly associated with nickel-copper-platinum group element sulfide deposits
  • Historic Data: A historic grab sample returned up to 3.41 percent nickel, 1.14 percent copper, 1.2 ppm silver and 0.13 percent cobalt.

Black Diablo Copper Project

Black Diablo is still in its early stages — Victory only recently received confirmation from the Bureau of Land Management for its 16 claims. Located south of Winnemucca, the project is suspected to contain VMS copper deposits in the same belt of rocks as Nevada Sunrise Gold's Coronada VMS Project. The project is also 10 miles north of the Big Mike Copper Mine, which produced about 25 million pounds of copper in 100,000 tons of ore grading 10.5 percent copper. The Black Diablo property also hosts the Black Diablo Manganese Oxide Mine.

Project Highlights:

  • Highly Prospective for Copper: According to the Mineral Resource Data System entry for the Black Diablo deposit, it contains roughly 10,000 ppm of copper. This is an unusually high amount for a deposit of this nature, which suggests that the region may contain rich deposits — and is further suggested by the presence of the Big Mike mine.

Management Team

Mark Ireton - President and CEO

David Lane - Director

Allan Levien - Director

Tatiana Kovaleva - Director

Rick Skeith - Advisor

Brian Keane - Advisor

Peter Miles - Advisor

Helgi Sigurgeirson - Geologist

Gerald Tritt - Director

Lumina Gold President and CEO Marshall Koval

US$300 Million Deal Validates Scale of Cangrejos Project in Ecuador, Lumina Gold CEO Says

Lumina Gold’s (TSXV:LUM,OTCQX:LMGDF) recently signed precious metals purchase agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) will help advance Lumina’s 100 percent owned Cangrejos project in Ecuador, according to Marshall Koval, the company’s president and CEO.

“This is a fantastic deal for Wheaton, for Lumina Group, Lumina Gold and for the country of Ecuador. It really gives us third-party verification that the project is on the path toward development,” Koval said.

Under the deal, Wheaton will be putting US$300 million into the project. “There's US$48 million that'll help take us through the feasibility study stage and permitting stage. And then there's US$252 million for the construction of the project once the construction decision is made. And basically, what we're doing is we're streaming 6.6 percent of the gold production with Wheaton,” Koval said.

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold (TSXV:JZR)

JZR Gold


Keep reading...Show less
gold bars

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Loncor Gold Rises 20 Percent

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) edged down last Friday (May 25), opening at 19,774.08.

Despite seeing some gains at the start of the week, the index ended the period lower as tech and industrial shares declined.

On the commodities front, the gold price was hovering around the US$1,940 per ounce mark by the end of the week, with sister metal silver below US$23 per ounce. Despite those lower levels, many experts remain optimistic.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Canada Silver Cobalt Plans to Apply for Recovery Permit

Prismo Metals To Host Investors Update Call on June 1st, 2023

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Plans to Apply for Recovery Permit

Precious Metals Investing

Nexus Gold Closes First Tranche of $1 Million Private Placement and Files Amended and Restated Offering Document

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals To Host Investors Update Call on June 1st, 2023

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Receives Positive Assays Results - Announces Plans to Proceed with the Acquisition of Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Signs Option Agreement with North Shore Energy Metals for South Falcon Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, Canada

×