Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Roscan Expands Gold Mineralization at Kabaya
Roscan Gold Corporation(TSXV: ROS) (FSE: 2OJ) (OTCQB: RCGCF) ("Roscan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional exploration results from 12 Reverse Circulation ("RC") holes totaling 1,963 meters at Kabaya (KB3).
These step-out RC holes have expanded the strike length of mineralization at KB3 to 600 meters from 300m (Figure 1), with a width of 100 meters. It remains open at depth and laterally with a plunging angle of approximately 10° towards south. Additionally, these results indicate an increase in mineralization of about 70 meters below the existing 1,500-dollar pit shell. To fully capture the potential of the KB3 extensions of the gold mineralization, further infill and deeper drilling is required to enhance the resource estimation.
The cumulative gold strike length at KB1-KB2 and KB3 currently spans 1,800 meters, with a width ranging from 150 meters (KB1-2) to 100 meters (KB3). The mineralization extends to a depth of 150 meters to 250 meters at KB2.
A 500-meter gap exists between KB3 and KB1-2, and the primary gold mineralization in this area has not been thoroughly explored or tested to its full extent.
Drilling Highlights: KB3 Reverse Circulation Drill Holes
- 1.62 gpt gold over 24 m from drill hole RCDBS22-0134b from 26m
- Including 3.36 gpt gold over 5m from 28m
- 2.27 gpt gold over 7m from drill hole RCDBS22-0136 from 27m
- Including 7.12 gpt gold over 1m from 32m
And 1.47 gpt gold over 15m from 160m.
- Including 3.96 gpt gold over 1m from 161m
- Including 3.18 gpt gold over 1m from 169m
- 1.13 gpt gold over 7m from drill hole RCDBS23- 0146 from 133m
And 6.04 gpt gold over 2m from 152m
- 31.37 gpt gold over 1m from drill hole RCDBS23-0147 from 137m
Notes: 1: True width yet to be determined; 2: Table 1 – Assay Highlights, 3: 0.5gpt used as cut-off with 2m internal dilution, 4: No top-cut.
Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated, "As part of our 2023 work program, we have completed approximately 17,000 meters of drilling in the main resource areas, as well as tested new targets outside the current resource footprint. These results should be available in the coming weeks.
Drilling at Kabaya continues to expand the footprint of the gold mineralization, which bodes well for further resource growth. The positive results obtained beneath the existing K3 pit shell, within the fresh rock, are particularly encouraging as they suggest the presence of a larger mineralized system. This development strengthens our confidence in the untapped potential of the area."
Figure 1: Kabaya gold deposit, KB3 drilling plan view, gold contouring envelopes projected to the surface and drill hole locations.
The Kabaya gold mineralization is disseminated and associated with a strong kaolinization. The gold host rock alternates between tuffaceous and greywacke facies crosscut by younger dolerite sills and dykes (Figures 2 and 3). At KB3, the higher-grade zone does not appear at the surface and, from the longitudinal section, the mineralization is plunging around 10-15° to the South. This relatively higher grade has not been captured in our resource estimation (Press Release June 8th, 2022).
Figure 2: Kabaya gold deposit, KB3 satellite North, section A 1390700N
Figure 3: Kabaya gold deposit, KB3 satellite North, section A 1390600N
The Kabaya mineralization is part of the prolific regional Siribaya-Mankouke-Seko structural corridor (Figure 4). It is located on the Eastern edge of this major structure as well as Mankouke South gold body. Roscan's large land package has a strategic position covering a substantial portion of this significant structural corridor by over 25km, including the splays around the intrusive pluton of Disse, where several mineralized bodies were discovered.
Figure 4: Roscan permit map showing Airborne Magnetic geophysics, the resources zones, targets under development and nearby gold deposits
Drilling and Analytical Protocol
Roscan uses Geodrill Reverse Circulation (RC) to drill until maximum 170m to reach the target. In 2021, (holes RCDBS21-026 to RCDBS21-048), the samples were sent for preparation and 50g fire assays to Bureau Veritas Bamako laboratory and since January 2022, the samples are sent to the ALS Laboratories in Bamako, Mali and assayed at their analytical facilities to Ouagadougou for 2 kg Bottle Roll with atomic absorption finish including tail analysis by fire assays for results more than 0.05ppm. Roscan applied industry-standard QA/QC procedures to the program using reference materials, blanks, standards, and duplicates.
Table 1: Drillhole Highlights at Kabaya KB3 (Dabia South)
Table 2: Drillhole ID of Kabaya KB3 (Dabia South)
Qualified Person (QP) and NI 43-101 Disclosure
Greg Isenor, P. Geo., Director for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.
About Roscan
Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.
For further information, please contact:
Nana Sangmuah
President & CEO
Tel: (902) 832-5555
Email: info@Roscan.ca
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Strong Metallurgical Testwork Results For Growing High-Grade Never Never Gold Deposit
+92% overall metallurgical recoveries with a high gravity component & leach kinetics aligned with the “fit-for-purpose” Dalgaranga CIL process plant
Gascoyne Resources Limited (“Gascoyne” or “Company”) (ASX: GCY) is pleased to report metallurgical testwork results for the high-grade Never Never Gold Deposit at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project in Western Australia.
Key Points:
- Metallurgical recovery testwork conducted on samples from across the Never Never Gold Deposit show that Never Never high-grade material – being mineralised material that could reasonably be expected to be mined– shows:
- Average 92% overall metallurgical recovery in oxide material, with fresh material averaging above 94% through a standard gravity/Carbon-in-Leach (“CIL”) process flowsheet.
- Overall gravity recoveries or Gravity Recoverable Gold (“GRG”) averages 20% in the oxide material and 34% in fresh material through a standard gravity concentration flowsheet.
- Overall leach kinetics illustrates that more than 90% of the gold contained in high- grade material in CIL feed leaches within 48hrs.
- In addition, testwork on the Never Never high-grade material also shows that there are:
- No material or significant recovery issues from any typical “deleterious elements”, such as copper, lead, zinc, nickel or arsenic in the high-grade material.
- No material, or significant recovery issues from any “preg-robbing” material, such as carbonaceous material in graphitic shale.
- Analysis of the 5-year-old 2.5Mtpa Dalgaranga Processing Plant (“DPP”) shows:
- The existing CIL process plant flowsheet is well suited in its current configuration to process the Never Never high-grade material.
- The comminution circuit is suitable for processing the Never Never high-grade material with upgrades as indicated in the original Dalgaranga Gold Project DFS.
- Gravity, leaching, gold recovery, tailings and plant services are fit for purpose and only require minor refurbishment prior to start up.
- The existing CIL circuit capacity is adequate at the anticipated treatment rates for the Never Never high-grade material.
- Next Steps:
- Refresh of the process design to support varying throughput rate options and recovery of the Never Never high-grade material.
- Optimisation studies on the processing flowsheet targeting further improvements in overall metallurgical recoveries.
- Identification of additional test work to reduce operational risk.
- Mining studies and associated blending strategies – aiming to achieve the best outcome using various feed sources.
Figure 1: Three drill rigs (two diamond rigs – #1 & #2 and 1 RC rig – #3) drilling out the high-grade Never Never Gold Deposit with the 2.5Mtpa Dalgaranga Process Plant in the background.
These results further reinforce the significant potential of the rapidly growing Never Never Gold Deposit at Dalgaranga, which comprises a current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 303koz @ 4.64g/t Au with significant growth potential that is being targeted by ongoing drilling.
Gascoyne Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Lawson, said: “The Never Never mineralisation is very simple: silica-rich, fine iron sulphide as pyrite and accessory gold. The outstanding metallurgical testwork results announced today clearly demonstrate the very simple processing flowsheet required to achieve very high recoveries from the extensive high-grade Never Never mineralisation.
“This ticks another important box in our comeback story, demonstrating that we have an excellent development proposition on our hands at Never Never with excellent metallurgical recoveries and processing characteristics.
“From the initial discovery last year, we have been meticulously checking and double-checking our drilling methods, sampling methods and QAQC methods – analysing each drill-hole with hand-held XRF on the drill pads, regularly duplicating our Photon assays with Fire Assay, and seeking external third-party review of our Mineral Resource Estimates.
“We want the ensure that Never Never is as bullet-proof as possible, underpinned by transparent processes and strong technical work that has been independently verified and checked.
“Never Never is a very special gold deposit that is located right in front of our processing plant. This testwork shows that Never Never material is well suited to that processing plant and that the chemistry is very simple. There are no significant deleterious elements in the ore. There are no material preg-robbing characteristics – a finding that can’t be understated as we have a shale footwall, a rock-type that can sometimes be problematic.
“This metallurgical testwork clearly demonstrates that the footwall shale at Never Never is not an issue – a great result!”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Gascoyne Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Breaker Resources NL (ASX: BRB) – Suspension from Quotation
Description
The securities of Breaker Resources NL will be suspended from quotation at the close of trading on Monday, 29 May 2023 under Listing Rule 17.4, following despatch of the compulsory acquisition notices by Ramelius Resources Limited.
Scarlette de Lavaine
Adviser, Listings Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Breaker Resources NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Victory Battery Metals
Overview
Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR,FWB:VR61,OTCPINK:VRCFF) is a Vancouver-based junior mining and exploration company operating primarily out of North America. The company recently underwent restructuring and rebranding to pivot to battery metals, recognizing the significant opportunity brought about by the global efforts toward electrification and decarbonization.
As the push for clean energy and the global transition to net-zero continue to ramp up, lithium has never been more important. The burgeoning electric vehicle market exemplifies this, with sales of electric cars topping 6.6 million in 2021 and over 10 million in 2022. On the plus side, this explosive market growth will, according to the International Energy Agency, eliminate the need for roughly 5 million barrels of oil per year by 2030.
Victory’s flagship project, Smokey Lithium, has the distinction of being situated very close to the only lithium-producing silver mine in North America. In addition to Smokey Lithium, Victory maintains five other projects: Stingray Lithium Array in James Bay, Quebec; Georgia Lake Lithium property, Ontario; Tahlo Lake, in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District, British Columbia; Saguenay Nickel Project, Quebec; and Black Diablo Copper and Manganese in Nevada.
These projects’ strategic locations in mining-friendly and infrastructure-ready jurisdictions position Victory to not only explore new sources of critical battery metals required to meet the growing demand, but also help disrupt the currently unbalanced supply chain, with China dominating roughly 70 percent of global lithium production despite the fact it only supplies 13 percent of the world's lithium.
Given China's questionable mining practices and propensity for leveraging the global supply chain as a political weapon, the status quo is far from ideal. Unsurprisingly, many countries — Canada and the United States among them — are investing heavily into establishing a domestic lithium supply chain. Victory Battery Metals is ideally positioned to take advantage of these investment efforts.
Company Highlights
- Recently completed a successful private placement for $2 million, and holds several million dollars in treasury.
- Smokey Lithium flagship project operates out of Nevada, one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in North America.
- Victory's primary focus is on bridging the considerable gap between supply and demand, and is benefitting considerably from federal mandates around lithium and critical battery metals production in both Canada and the United States.
- Work programs are planned for all major assets within the next twelve months.
- Maintains an incredibly diverse mining portfolio primarily geared towards the needs of the growing electric vehicle market. However, its assets also include precious metals such as gold and silver.
- Victory is actively working to identify opportunities in regions conducive to mining and geographic locations suited to year-round exploration and development.
Key Projects
Smokey Lithium Project
Located 20 miles north of Clayton Valley and 20 miles west of American Lithium's flagship TLC Project, the Smokey Clay Lithium Project resides in one of North America's most prolific lithium regions. Esmeralda County is home to multiple large-tonnage lithium clay deposits with acceptable grades over 900 parts per million (ppm). To that end, there are countless other projects in various stages of exploration and development throughout the area and multiple mining companies have sought to stake a claim here, including Noram, Cypress, Spearmint and Enertopia.
The Smokey Lithium Project is contiguous and adjacent to Jindalee Resources' (ASX:JRL) rich Clayton North deposit. With this in mind, Victory suspected that its property might display similar geology, and executed an extensive drilling program in 2022, which confirmed the presence of significant lithium mineralization across thick layers of underlying claystone.
This program allowed Victory to generate accurate cross-sections, geologic maps and subsurface models, with the company then choosing to acquire additional property south of its existing holdings. A spring drilling program that concluded in May 2023 saw Victory significantly expand its estimates of both the area and thickness of Smokey Lithium's targeted claystone sequences. With this program's conclusion, the company also announced the project had officially moved from early-stage to advanced stage.
Project Highlights:
- Proven Regulatory Feasibility: Situated in a very mining-friendly jurisdiction, Smokey Lithium also operates within a region that is home to multiple ongoing exploration projects.
- Large Resource Potential: Esmeralda County, where the project is situated, has been the site of some of the most prolific and promising lithium discoveries in North America. There is every indication that this trend will continue.
- High-grade Lithium: Adjoining projects which display similar geology have demonstrated lithium grades as high as 930 ppm. The highest grade uncovered in Victory's 2022 drilling program was 1,270 ppm.
- Ideally Positioned: The project, which spans 3,625 acres, benefits from both pre-existing infrastructure and favorable geography — the ground within the project's area is primarily flat.
- Encouraging Results: Virtually every program and in-field assessment performed by Victory suggests this project has significant potential.
Stingray Array Properties
Victory's Stingray Properties consist of 347 non-contiguous claims directly adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' (TSXV:PMET) incredibly promising Corvette Property. Because they're located in Quebec's James Bay lithium district — itself an emerging lithium hub — Victory is able to take advantage of both developing and pre-existing infrastructure within the region. The company plans to use its presence here as a springboard for further strategic acquisitions and partnerships.
Project Highlights:
- A Massive Underexplored Area: The Stingray Properties cover a total area of 17,813 hectares, most of which are either unexplored or underexplored.
- Promising Drill Results: The adjacent Corvette property shows significant potential which may extend to Victory's Stingray holdings. This includes drill intercepts of 1.65 percent lithium oxide (Li2O) and 193 ppm tantalum pentoxide (Ta2O5) over 159.7 meters (CV22-042), 1.22 percent Li2O and 138 ppm Ta2O5 over 152.8 meters (CV22-030), 2.13 percent Li2O and 163 ppm Ta2O5 over 86.2 meters (CV22-044) and 2.22 percent Li2O and 147 ppm Ta2O5 over 70.1 meters, including 3.01 percent Li2O and 160 ppm Ta2O5 over 40.7 meters (CV22-017).
- Favorable Geology: Properties to the east and west of Victory's claims reportedly host pegmatite dikes, and the holdings themselves are prospective for pegmatites similar to those found on Infinity Stone's Taiga and Camaro projects.
Georgia Lake Lithium Project
Located two kilometers east of Rock Tech Lithium’s (TSXV:RCK) advanced lithium project, the Georgia Lake Lithium Project benefits from both low exploration costs and a lithium-rich district. Historic mapping data from the region identified abundant S-type granites, which frequently host spodumene pegmatites. In addition, the region itself has a proven track record of economic lithium deposits dating back to the 1950s.
Having recently completed an aerial survey of the property, Victory plans to have boots on the ground in early June to assess the project's pegmatite content.
Project Highlights:
- Easy Access: The property is located roughly 3 kilometers from the Trans Canada Highway and 14 kilometers from Beardmore, a major mining hub in Northern Ontario. The project is also accessible through a recently developed network of logging roads.
- On-Site Processing: Rock Tech intends to construct a lithium ore processing facility for custom milling in the region which will support mineral processing from nearby lithium mines, Georgia Lake included. It's expected to be online in early 2024.
Tahlo Lake Project
A relatively new acquisition, Victory's Tahlo Lake property is located in the prolific Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District in British Columbia. Covering a total of 1,688 hectares, it sits adjacent to the same north-northwest trending fault as the prolific Morrison Deposit. Victory recently confirmed this in a mag survey of the property, which showed the historic copper anomaly in the region's soil overlies a linear mag high.
Project Highlights:
- Exceptional Mineralization: A regional geochemical survey silt sample from the property's center returned over the 98th percentile for zinc and over the 96th percentile for copper relative to its surroundings. Another till sample site roughly 3 kilometers down ice from the property returned 49 parts per billion (ppb) of gold, which was also over the 98th percentile.
- Historic Potential: In addition to being situated in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District, historic data from Tahlo Lake shows considerable promise. Victory is leveraging this historic data and using it to guide exploration and development.
- Anomalous Soil: Noranda, the property's original owner, at one time, reported a linear soil anomaly of 50 meters by 500 meters, trending north-northwest. Copper values within the anomaly ranged from 60 to 720 ppm.
- Existing Infrastructure: Tahlo Lake is just 8 kilometers from American Eagle Gold's (TSX:AE) NAK Property, one of several major projects within the district.
- Expanding Scope: Originally, Tahlo Lake covered only 735 hectares. Victory purchased an additional 953 hectares in February 2023 in response to highly anomalous gold in till samples both to the north and south of the original property.
Saguenay Nickel Project
Consisting of five claims over 286.4 hectares, the historic Saguenay Nickel Project is situated roughly 10 kilometers south of the town of Saguenay, Quebec. Although an assessment in 1959 showed the property to contain respectable nickel content, there have been no modern exploration efforts in the region until Victory's acquisition. The company is currently assessing the property to determine next steps.
Project Highlights:
- Favorable Geology: The Saguenay Project is underlain by mafic to ultramafic rocks commonly associated with nickel-copper-platinum group element sulfide deposits
- Historic Data: A historic grab sample returned up to 3.41 percent nickel, 1.14 percent copper, 1.2 ppm silver and 0.13 percent cobalt.
Black Diablo Copper Project
Black Diablo is still in its early stages — Victory only recently received confirmation from the Bureau of Land Management for its 16 claims. Located south of Winnemucca, the project is suspected to contain VMS copper deposits in the same belt of rocks as Nevada Sunrise Gold's Coronada VMS Project. The project is also 10 miles north of the Big Mike Copper Mine, which produced about 25 million pounds of copper in 100,000 tons of ore grading 10.5 percent copper. The Black Diablo property also hosts the Black Diablo Manganese Oxide Mine.
Project Highlights:
- Highly Prospective for Copper: According to the Mineral Resource Data System entry for the Black Diablo deposit, it contains roughly 10,000 ppm of copper. This is an unusually high amount for a deposit of this nature, which suggests that the region may contain rich deposits — and is further suggested by the presence of the Big Mike mine.
Management Team
Mark Ireton - President and CEO
David Lane - Director
Allan Levien - Director
Tatiana Kovaleva - Director
Rick Skeith - Advisor
Brian Keane - Advisor
Peter Miles - Advisor
Helgi Sigurgeirson - Geologist
Gerald Tritt - Director
US$300 Million Deal Validates Scale of Cangrejos Project in Ecuador, Lumina Gold CEO Says
Lumina Gold’s (TSXV:LUM,OTCQX:LMGDF) recently signed precious metals purchase agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) will help advance Lumina’s 100 percent owned Cangrejos project in Ecuador, according to Marshall Koval, the company’s president and CEO.
“This is a fantastic deal for Wheaton, for Lumina Group, Lumina Gold and for the country of Ecuador. It really gives us third-party verification that the project is on the path toward development,” Koval said.
Under the deal, Wheaton will be putting US$300 million into the project. “There's US$48 million that'll help take us through the feasibility study stage and permitting stage. And then there's US$252 million for the construction of the project once the construction decision is made. And basically, what we're doing is we're streaming 6.6 percent of the gold production with Wheaton,” Koval said.
“It's quite a large project. We've scaled it initially at 30,000 tonnes per day throughput. And then in year four it will go to 60,000, and by year seven it'll go to 80,000.”
In April, Lumina Gold announced a positive prefeasibility study for Cangrejos that indicates a US$2.2 billion net present value, 26 year mine life and production of 371,000 ounces of gold and 41 million pounds of copper per year.
Watch the full interview with Lumina Gold President and CEO Marshall Koval above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Lumina Gold (TSXV:LUM,OTCQX:LMGDF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Lumina Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. Lumina Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Lumina Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
JZR Gold
Overview
Artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) in Brazil is an important part of the country’s economy and culture. Dating as far back as the 17th century, the ASM sector provides livelihood for more than 450,000 traditional ASM miners and their communities.A significant portion of the ASM sector in Brazil is gold mining, and one exploration company poised to benefit from artisanal gold stockpiles in the country is JZR Gold (TSXV: JZR.V). The company has completed the assembly of a bulk sampling facility at its Vila Nova Gold project and is now advancing toward near-term cash flow.
Vila Nova Gold is the company’s flagship project located in the state of Amapá in Brazil. JZR Gold acquired the Vila Nova Gold project in January 2021 and all of Coltan Gold Minerals’ interest in and to a joint venture royalty agreement between Eco Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration EIRELI and Coltan Gold Minerals.In June 2021, JZR Gold reported significant gold results from sampling waste dumps and tailings at the Vila Nova Gold project. The geological report concluded the project contains gold estimates as high as 9 million tonnes with grades averaging 2.7 g/t. The total estimated gold content on the Vila Nova Gold project is a valuable 700,000 ounces in the 111.7-hectare area that was sampled. This flagship asset has significant upside potential based on tailings expansion and ongoing hard rock drilling.
In Canada, JZR Gold also owns interests in the Teddy Glacier property and the Spider mine in British Columbia.
The company is in a strong position to produce profitable gold in the future. In April 2022, through contractor Brastorno Tecnologia em Equipamentos Para Mineracao, JZR Gold completed the assembly of its Gravimetric plant, a bulk sampling facility at the Vila Nova Gold project. The company has since commenced the operation of the 800-tonne-per-day bulk sampling gravimetric mill. The company is fully permitted to bulk sample up to 600,000 tonnes per year in Brazil.
JZR entered into a joint venture royalty agreement (JVRA) with ECO Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration (EIRELI) (ECO) on July 6, 2020, for its Vila Nova gold project. JZR has satisfied all its responsibilities under the JVRA and has acquired a 50 percent net profit interest from all net profit generated from the project. ECO is entitled to 85 percent of the total sale value of all gold derived from the tailings piles, dams, pond basins and waste reservoir on the property.
JZR Gold values transparency and adherence to local laws and has ensured that all work conducted on the Vila Nova Gold project is conducted with sensitivity to the environment and within ESG parameters.
Company Highlights
- Its flagship Vila Nova Gold project is located in the state of Amapá in Brazil. The company also owns interests in the Teddy Glacier property and the Spider mine in the province of British Columbia in Canada.
- The Vila Nova Gold project contains gold estimates as high as 9 million tonnes with grades averaging 2.7 grams per ton (g/t). The total estimated gold content on the Vila Nova Gold project is a valuable 756,000 ounces in the 111.7-hectare area that was sampled.
- JZR Gold is led by an experienced management team including the co-founder of HealthTech Connex Inc.
- JZR Gold commenced the operation of the 800-tonne-per-day bulk sampling gravimetric mill located at the Vila Nova Gold Project, creating near-term cash flow for the company.JZR has satisfied all its obligations under its joint venture royalty agreement with ECO and has acquired a 50 percent net profit interest in the Vila Nova Gold Project.
Key Project
Vila Nova Gold Project
The Vila Nova Gold project is located in the state of Amapá in Brazil. Stockpiles of 2 million tonnes are located approximately 1,100 meters from where the mineral processing plant and the tailings dam have been set up.
JZR Gold is entitled to 50 percent of the net gold revenues, while 35 percent is retained for Eco Mining Oil & Gas Drilling and Exploration EIRELI and 15 percent for local co-operatives.
The property features historical exploration consisting of 90 years of hand mining and 25 years of processing from semi-mechanized tailings production. As much as 70 percent of gold remained in the waste materials resulting in low historical recoveries. Assay results have identified an estimated exploration target as high as 9.5 million tonnes of gold tailings with grades between 2.4 to 3.0 grams per tonne. The projected gold content on the property is over 756,000 ounces. There is also a mineable resource equivalent that goes up to 25 tons of gold. Core drilling, sampling and trenching of tailings on the Vila Nova Gold project are ongoing with 2,000 meters completed to date by EIRELI.
The company has built and commenced operation of its 800-tonne-per-day bulk sampling gravimetric mill, providing a significant revenue opportunity.
Management Team
Robert Klenk - Chief Executive Officer and Director
Robert Klenk has been an integral part of JZR Gold since 2015 and has been CEO since April 2017. During his tenure with JZR Gold, he restructured the company and acquired the company’s flagship Villa Nova Gold project in Amapa, Brazil. He has worked on the Chicago Board Options Exchange for West Coast Energy. He was also an investment advisor for Merrill Lynch, CIBC Wood Gundy and Canaccord Genuity in Vancouver, British Columbia. His more than 20 years of experience and business acumen in the fields of finance and pipeline construction will be invaluable in realizing the tremendous potential of JZR Gold projects. Klenk has an MBA in finance from the University of British Columbia and a bachelor of science in finance from the University of Illinois.
Kirk Fisher - Director
Kirk Fisher is the co-founder and chief executive officer of HealthTech Connex Inc. Fisher is one of the founding developers of the Health and Technology District. Fisher is also executive vice-president of the Lark Group. Fisher has been the director of JZR Gold since April 2017. Fisher has a background in engineering (P.Eng., UBC) and business (MBA, SFU). He has extensive experience in corporate management, project planning, business operations and investment and strategic business growth. He is well-versed in medical technologies, independent living technologies and digital health technologies. Fisher works closely with many of the clinical, university and business sector partners of HealthTech Connex, a key founding business of the Health and Technology District.
Ron Tewitz - Director
Ron Tewitz is the owner and president of Anvil Machine, an oilfield service company based in Edmonton, Alberta. He began his career 42 years ago as a welder and then machinist to eventual owner of Anvil. Tewitz has led Anvil Machine for 33 years and has successfully managed the fluctuations of a resource-based company. He was appointed director of JZR Gold Inc. in December 2020.
5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Loncor Gold Rises 20 Percent
The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) edged down last Friday (May 25), opening at 19,774.08.
Despite seeing some gains at the start of the week, the index ended the period lower as tech and industrial shares declined.
On the commodities front, the gold price was hovering around the US$1,940 per ounce mark by the end of the week, with sister metal silver below US$23 per ounce. Despite those lower levels, many experts remain optimistic.
"If you don't have any gold — I think everyone should have some. And it's not a price thing, it's a protect yourself (thing)," Keith Weiner, founder and CEO of Monetary Metals, told the Investing News Network in a recent interview. "Gold protects you against all kinds of situations that seem increasingly to be coming our way."
Against that backdrop, some resource juniors saw their share prices go up last week. Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that may have driven their gains over the last five days.
1. Loncor Gold (TSX:LN)
Taking the first spot on this week’s top TSX stocks list is Loncor Gold, which rose 20 percent to end at C$0.48.
The gold exploration company, which did not release any news last week, is focused on the Ngayu greenstone belt, located in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Loncor’s projects include the Imbo and Makapela assets. Within Imbo, the company is working on the Adumbi deposit.
2. Forsys Metals (TSX:FSY)
Uranium company Forsys Metals was also on the move this past week. The company is focused on developing uranium projects on the African continent. The explorer owns the Norasa project, which includes the fully permitted Valencia uranium project, and is also developing the Namibplaas uranium project; both assets are in Namibia.
The company did not release any news last week, but shares of Forsys Metals increased 9.76 percent to end at C$0.45.
3. St. Augustine Gold and Copper (TSX:SAU)
St. Augustine Gold and Copper is developing the King-king copper-gold project. The asset is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits in the world, and in terms of mining projects is one of the top three priorities for the Philippine government
Despite not releasing any news last week, shares of the company increased 9.09 percent to end at C$0.06.
4. Africa Oil (TSX:AOI)
Oil and gas company Africa Oil has producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. The company also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Western and Southern Africa.
Last Tuesday (May 23), the company said it has decided to exit its Kenya concessions as it is changing its strategy to focus on Namibia. Shares of Africa Oil increased 8.59 percent last to end the five day period at C$2.78.
5. Cardinal Energy (TSX:CJ)
Last but not least this week is Cardinal Energy, an oil-focused company with operations centered on low-decline light, medium and heavy quality oil in Western Canada.
There was no fresh news from Cardinal last week, but shares rose 7.49 percent to close last week at C$7.03.
Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Performers articles is retrieved each Thursday after market close using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.