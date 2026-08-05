Root, Inc. Announces 2026 Second Quarter Results

Root, Inc. Announces 2026 Second Quarter Results

ROOT, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the leading technology company in car insurance, today announced financial results for the second quarter. ROOT's second quarter financial results and management commentary can be found in the shareholder letter posted to the company's investor relations website. An updated version of the company's investor presentation will also be available. Both can be found on ROOT.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ir.joinROOT.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ROOT.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ir.joinROOT.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ROOT.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ir.joinROOT.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ROOT.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ir.joinROOT.com.

Root will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss the results and provide an update on company operations today, Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the News & Events section of Root's Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.com.

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Date: August 5, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (877) 269-7751
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (201) 389-0908
            
Webcast: https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be made available for on-demand viewing after the call on the Events page of the company's website at ir.joinroot.com.

About Root, Inc.
ROOT Insurance is a technology company revolutionizing car insurance through data science and automation. The ROOT app has reached more than 17 million downloads and has analyzed over 37 billion miles of driving data to deliver personalized and fair pricing. ROOT, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of ROOT Insurance Company.

Learn more at root.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
ir@joinroot.com

Media:
press@joinroot.com


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