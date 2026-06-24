Rockstar Games Announces Pre-Orders for Grand Theft Auto VI

Starting at Midnight Local Time on June 25, 2026
Rockstar Games ® , a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), is excited to announce that pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will begin on June 25, 2026, at midnight local time.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260624539426/en/
Rockstar Games®, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), is excited to announce that pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will begin on June 25, 2026, at midnight local time. Launching November 19, 2026, for the PlayStation® 5 computer entertainment systems and Xbox Series X|S games and entertainment systems for $79.99, Grand Theft Auto VI features a single-player experience set in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the series yet.
Launching November 19, 2026, for the PlayStation ® 5 computer entertainment systems and Xbox Series X|S games and entertainment systems for $79.99, Grand Theft Auto VI features a single-player experience set in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the series yet.
The Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition amplifies this experience with an exclusive collection of premium vehicles, weapons, apparel, and action threaded across all aspects of Jason and Lucia's story, and will be available for $99.99.
All Grand Theft Auto VI pre-orders and purchases before November 20, 2026, will include the Vintage Vice City Pack , a collection of items that flash back to when the neon burned brightest, alongside a free month of GTA+ for digital pre-orders, which will be the best way to get the most out of the ever-evolving world of GTA Online and instantly redeemable so that players can jump into Grand Theft Auto V and other classic Rockstar titles as part of the GTA+ Games Library.
Players who pre-order digital versions of Grand Theft Auto VI will be able to begin pre-loading on November 12, 2026 to ensure they are able to play at launch on November 19, 2026. The physical version of Grand Theft Auto VI , containing a download code inside the box, will be available starting November 12, 2026 to support pre-loading.
Grand Theft Auto VI will be available at the PlayStation ® Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Store, and global retailers and storefronts.
Grand Theft Auto VI is not yet rated. Further details can be found at www.rockstargames.com/VI .
About Grand Theft Auto VI
Vice City, USA. Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.
About Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games cemented their reputation as creators of complex living worlds with the Grand Theft Auto series, one of the most successful entertainment properties of all time with over 470 million units sold-in worldwide. Through a string of critically acclaimed games including the Grand Theft Auto series, the Red Dead Redemption series, the Max Payne series, Bully , L.A. Noire , the Midnight Club series, and The Warriors , Rockstar Games has helped propel interactive entertainment into the center of modern culture. Follow Rockstar Games on X , Instagram , YouTube , Facebook , Twitch , Discord , WhatsApp , and TikTok .
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. Our strategy is to create hit entertainment experiences, delivered on every platform relevant to our audience through a variety of sound business models. Our pillars - creativity, innovation, and efficiency - guide us as we strive to create the highest quality, most captivating experiences for our consumers. The Company's common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com .
All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, including statements relating to Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.'s ("Take-Two," the "Company," "we," "us," or similar pronouns) outlook, are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for our future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games; the risks of conducting business internationally, including as a result of unforeseen geopolitical events; the impact of changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, including on our short-term investment portfolio; the impact of inflation; volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on key management and product development personnel; our dependence on our NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles; our ability to leverage opportunities on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S; factors affecting our mobile business, such as player acquisition costs; and the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games.
Other important factors and information are contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled "Risk Factors," the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com . All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260624539426/en/
Carey Waggoner
Rockstar Games
(212) 334-6633
Carey.Waggoner@rockstargames.com
Alan Lewis (Corporate Press)
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
(646) 536-2983
Alan.Lewis@take2games.com