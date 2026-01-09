Rockland Resources Secures Driller, Arranges Financing

(TheNewswire)

Rockland Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - January 9, 2026 - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE: RKL,OTC:BERLF) (OTCQB: BERLF) (FSE: GB2) announces that it has engaged Chibougamau Drilling with a base in Red Lake for the upcoming drill program at the Company's flagship Cole Gold Mines project located in the prolific Red Lake District, Ontario. Chibougamau Drilling is very familiar with Red Lake having drilled extensively at the very successful Great Bear deposit over the years.

The initial drill program will consist of approximately 3,000 meters and is expected to commence later this month.

The Company further announces it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 12 million units ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,200,000.00 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share ("Share") and one transferable Share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 36-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.15 per share. Net proceeds of the Financing will be used to advance the Corporation's Cole Gold Mines project in Red Lake, Ontario and for general working capital purposes.

Shares issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period according to applicable securities laws of Canada.

Finders' fees may be payable on the private placement, subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Qualified Person:

Rockland's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release were reviewed and approved by Danae Voormeij, P. Geo., who is a registered professional geoscientist with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC) since 2007.  Ms. Voormeij serves as the Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101 as well as Rockland Resources newly appointed Chief Geologist.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is committed to unlocking value through focused mineral exploration and discovery. The company's flagship project is the historic Cole Gold Mines project in the prolific Red Lake district of Ontario. By leveraging geological expertise, disciplined exploration and strategic project development, Rockland Resources aims to deliver meaningful growth and long-term value to its shareholders. Additionally, Rockland has a portfolio of beryllium properties in Utah that it is determining next moves on.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Michael England, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:
Mike England
Email: mike@engcom.ca

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward -looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Rockland ResourcesRKL:CCCSE:RKLPrecious Metals Investing
RKL:CC
The Conversation (0)
55 North Mining Secures 100% Ownership of the Last Hope Gold Project

55 North Mining Secures 100% Ownership of the Last Hope Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF,OTC:FFFNF)(FSE:6YF) ("55 North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the required property payment on its Last Hope Gold Project (the "Project"), resulting in 55 North now owning 100% of the... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Celebrates Milestone Year: Transformation to an Emerging Canadian Gold Producer

New Found Gold Celebrates Milestone Year: Transformation to an Emerging Canadian Gold Producer

New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to highlight a transformational 2025 in which the Company has evolved from an early-stage exploration company to an emerging Canadian gold producer with a multi-asset portfolio focused on a... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Achieves Full-Year 2025 Production Guidance and Grows Cash to $41M

Heliostar Achieves Full-Year 2025 Production Guidance and Grows Cash to $41M

HIGHLIGHTS: 2025 Production of 34,098 GEOs (32,990 gold ounces and 80,527 silver ounces) Cash balance of US$41M as of December 31, 2025 Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it produced 8,459 Gold... Keep Reading...
LAURION Intersects High-Grade Gold, Silver and Zinc at Ishkoday A-Zone/McLeod/CRK Zone, Confirming Structural Continuity Along Mineralized Corridor

LAURION Intersects High-Grade Gold, Silver and Zinc at Ishkoday A-Zone/McLeod/CRK Zone, Confirming Structural Continuity Along Mineralized Corridor

(TheNewswire) Anchors to: Drill hole LBX25-095 3.50 m@ 1.40 g/t Au and 2.30% Zn (162.50 m to 166.00 m) including: 0.70 m @ 5.97 g/t Au,18.4 g/t Ag and 10.8% Zn. 4.50 m@ 2.00 g/t Au, 5.75 g/t Ag and 1.22% Zn(188.00 m to 192.50 m), including: 0.50 m @ 3.30 g/t Au,17.8 g/t Ag and 6.84% Zn (188.00 m... Keep Reading...
Imminent Gold Production and Cashflow from White Dam Project

Imminent Gold Production and Cashflow from White Dam Project

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Imminent Gold Production and Cashflow from White Dam ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Silverco Completes Promontorio Dewatering; Rehabilitation Work Underway

Silverco Completes Promontorio Dewatering; Rehabilitation Work Underway

Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO) ("Silverco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce several key operational and technical milestones at its 100%-owned Cusi Project in Mexico. The Company has successfully completed the dewatering of the underground workings at Promontorio and has commenced... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Q4 & 2025 Trading Update

Approval of up to €110m Portuguese State Grant

SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Titanium Opportunity as North America Confronts Defense Driven Titanium Supply Chain Risks

RETRANSMISSION: Blackrock Silver Closes C$15 Million Private Placement Led By a C$7 Million Investment from Eric Sprott

Related News

Copper Investing

Q4 & 2025 Trading Update

Lithium Investing

Approval of up to €110m Portuguese State Grant

Energy Investing

Western Australia Opens Round 4 of the Clean Energy Future Fund

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Titanium Opportunity as North America Confronts Defense Driven Titanium Supply Chain Risks

Gold Investing

RETRANSMISSION: Blackrock Silver Closes C$15 Million Private Placement Led By a C$7 Million Investment from Eric Sprott

Base Metals Investing

Update on Economics of Raleigh Lake Project in Ontario

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals to Increase Hot Breccia Interest to 95%, Secures Option for Full Control