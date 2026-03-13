Rockland Announces Ms. Paula Caldwell St-Onge to its Board Of Directors

Rockland Resources Ltd.
 

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 13, 2026 - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE: RKL,OTC:BERLF) (OTCQB: BERLF) (FSE: GB2) is pleased to welcome Ms. Paula Caldwell St-Onge to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Caldwell St-Onge is an experienced Ambassador with over 30 years in the public sector. Skilled in international relations and trade, governance issues, political risk, sustainable development, community engagement and environmental sciences. She is a strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) professional with a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) focussed in Leadership and Sustainability and a BSc (Honours) from Queen's University. Ms. Caldwell St-Onge also has an Institute of Corporate Directors Designation (ICD.D) from the University of Toronto. 

Ms. Caldwell St-Onge also brings significant mining sector governance experience. She has served as an independent director of publicly listed mining companies including Calibre Mining Corp. and Teranga Gold Corporation, and currently serves as an independent director of STRACON, a leading mining services provider. Her board experience also includes leadership roles with a clean technology accelerator, and she is the Chair of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business.

Mike England, CEO of Rockland stated: "We are very pleased to welcome Ms. Caldwell St-Onge to Rockland's Board of Directors. She brings a strong business acumen and connections which we feel will benefit all of Rockland's shareholders going forward."

The Company further announces the resignation of Ms. Tracy Hughes from the Board and wishes her well in her future endeavours.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is committed to unlocking value through focused mineral exploration and discovery. The company's flagship project is the historic Cole Gold Mines project in the prolific Red Lake district of Ontario. By leveraging geological expertise, disciplined exploration and strategic project development, Rockland Resources aims to deliver meaningful growth and long-term value to its shareholders.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael England, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Mike England

Email: mike@engcom.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward -looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

Peruvian Metals Upsizes Private Placement

Anteros Metals Reports Assay Results from RM26-01 and Provides Exploration Update at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Peruvian Metals: Driving Shareholder Value through Mineral Processing and Exploration in Peru

Summit Royalties: Rapidly Scaling a Diversified Precious Metals Royalty and Streaming Portfolio

Resource Nationalism Surges Across Africa As Governments Tighten Control

Peruvian Metals Upsizes Private Placement

Anteros Metals Reports Assay Results from RM26-01 and Provides Exploration Update at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Peruvian Metals: Driving Shareholder Value through Mineral Processing and Exploration in Peru

Summit Royalties: Rapidly Scaling a Diversified Precious Metals Royalty and Streaming Portfolio

Cygnus intends to advance resource evaluation and technical studies following successful A$25m placement

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Oil Company 88 Energy Soars 73 Percent