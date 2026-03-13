Rockland Announces Ms. Paula Caldwell St-Onge to its Board Of Directors

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 13, 2026 - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE: RKL,OTC:BERLF) (OTCQB: BERLF) (FSE: GB2) is pleased to welcome Ms. Paula Caldwell St-Onge to its Board of Directors.
Ms. Caldwell St-Onge is an experienced Ambassador with over 30 years in the public sector. Skilled in international relations and trade, governance issues, political risk, sustainable development, community engagement and environmental sciences. She is a strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) professional with a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) focussed in Leadership and Sustainability and a BSc (Honours) from Queen's University. Ms. Caldwell St-Onge also has an Institute of Corporate Directors Designation (ICD.D) from the University of Toronto.
Ms. Caldwell St-Onge also brings significant mining sector governance experience. She has served as an independent director of publicly listed mining companies including Calibre Mining Corp. and Teranga Gold Corporation, and currently serves as an independent director of STRACON, a leading mining services provider. Her board experience also includes leadership roles with a clean technology accelerator, and she is the Chair of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business.
Mike England, CEO of Rockland stated: "We are very pleased to welcome Ms. Caldwell St-Onge to Rockland's Board of Directors. She brings a strong business acumen and connections which we feel will benefit all of Rockland's shareholders going forward."
The Company further announces the resignation of Ms. Tracy Hughes from the Board and wishes her well in her future endeavours.
About Rockland Resources Ltd.
Rockland Resources is committed to unlocking value through focused mineral exploration and discovery. The company's flagship project is the historic Cole Gold Mines project in the prolific Red Lake district of Ontario. By leveraging geological expertise, disciplined exploration and strategic project development, Rockland Resources aims to deliver meaningful growth and long-term value to its shareholders.
