Rock Tech Lithium Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Private Placement to Up to C$6.0 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/
- Closing of C$3.51 Million in the Second Tranche
- The First and Second Tranches together already exceed the original placement volume of C$5.2 Million
- C$3.25 Million raised from a new strategic investor in the Guben Project
- The Company is pleased to announce that Derek Sobel has reprised his role as Chief Financial Officer
Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") is pleased to announce an upsize of its previously announced non-brokered private placement, pursuant to which the Company may now issue up to an aggregate of 9,219,301 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.65 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately C$6.0 million (the "Offering"), and the closing of the second tranche of the Offering.
The second tranche consisted of 5,402,493 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of C$3.51 million. To date, the Company has issued an aggregate of 8,171,793 Units at a price of C$0.65 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$5.31 million in connection with the Offering.
An aggregate of C$3.25 million of the Offering was subscribed for by a strategic investor, with whom the Company expects to enter into a strategic equity participation at the project level in its fully permitted Guben lithium hydroxide converter in Guben, Brandenburg, Germany.
Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of Rock Tech (the "Common Shares") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.90 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months following the date of issuance of such Warrant, subject to and in accordance with the terms and conditions of the certificate evidencing such Warrant, including adjustment in certain circumstances.
In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash commissions of C$162,602.70 to eligible finders (collectively, the "Finders") and issued an aggregate of 253,155 finders' warrants (the "Finders' Warrants") to such Finders. Each Finders' Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.65 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Offering to advance the Definitive Feasibility Study for the Georgia Lake Mine and the development of the Red Rock Converter in Ontario, and for general corporate and working capital purposes.
Closing of the Offering remains subject to receipt of final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation in Canada.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.
Change of Chief Financial Officer
As Rock Tech continues to strengthen its presence in Canada, the function of the Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") is transitioning to the Company's Canadian operations and the Company has appointed Mr. Derek Sobel as new CFO.
Mr. Christopher Wright has decided to relocate his primary place of residence to Australia. The Company would like to extend its sincere thanks to Mr. Wright, who has served as CFO since May 2025, for his leadership and significant contributions to the Company and wishes him every success for the future.
All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in Canadian dollars.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On behalf of the Company,
Mirco Wojnarowicz
CEO
About Rock Tech Lithium
Rock Tech is enabling the battery age by making the battery industries in Europe and North America more independent and competitive. The Company's goal is to ensure the supply of high-quality, locally produced lithium – supporting a resilient, sustainable, and transparent value chain from mine to battery-grade material.
Rock Tech relies on responsible sourcing, state-of-the-art and proven technologies, and a clear focus on circular economy principles. The Company's lithium converter projects in Guben, Germany (24,000 tonnes LHM per year) and Ontario, Canada (up to 32,000 tonnes LCE per year) form the foundation for a stable and regional supply to the battery and automotive industries. The Guben converter has been recognized as a Strategic Project under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act.
The raw materials for Rock Tech's converter projects are intended to be sourced exclusively from verifiably ESG-compliant suppliers. In Canada, Rock Tech relies, among other sources, on its wholly-owned Georgia Lake Project, which is intended to provide a stable and sustainable supply for the North American market and is being developed in close partnership with local Indigenous communities. By integrating recycled materials, the Company aims to close the local battery loop.
With its facilities, Rock Tech intends to contribute to battery-grade material sovereignty and the achievement of climate targets. The company works in partnership with industry, policymakers, and community groups, and is committed to open communication and the highest environmental standards. With its facilities, Rock Tech makes a central contribution to battery-grade material sovereignty and the achievement of climate targets. The Company works in partnership with industry, policymakers, and community groups, and is committed to open communication and the highest environmental standards.
CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "predicts", "believes", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.
In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the completion of the Offering, including the receipt of final acceptance of the Offering and approval of the Finders' cash commissions and Finders' Warrants by the TSX Venture Exchange; the expectations of the Company's management regarding the use of proceeds and the use of the available funds following completion of the Offering; receipt of all necessary approvals for the Offering; Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations regarding the Company's business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects, including the completion of the strategic equity participation contemplated by the Company with the strategic investor; and plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations and properties.
The forward-looking information in this news release is based on several key assumptions and material factors. Such assumptions include the receipt of final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The forward-looking information also assumes favorable market conditions for lithium. Forward-looking statements by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; changes in project plans; the risk that regulatory approvals may not be obtained on the anticipated timeline or at all; and risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, and the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.
SOURCE Rock Tech Lithium Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/15/c7474.html