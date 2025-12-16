Roche announces U.S. launch of next-generation cobas 6800/8800 systems and software, enhancing laboratory efficiency and testing capabilities

  • The new cobas® 6800/8800 Systems version 2.0 and software version 2.0.1 enhances throughput, run flexibility, enables sample prioritization and is available as an upgrade to existing systems.
  • Laboratories can now perform a greater variety of tests per run, simplifying laboratory logistics and helping to optimize the use of resources.
  • The update addresses critical industry challenges, such as staffing shortages, rising costs and menu fragmentation, while optimizing the user experience across the cobas molecular portfolio.

Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today the launch of the new cobas® 68008800 systems version 2.0 and software version 2.0.1, following U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance earlier this year. The update greatly enhances the efficiency of laboratories by optimizing resources, reducing downtime, consolidating test menus and increasing throughput. These improvements support a more streamlined diagnostics experience for healthcare professionals and their patients.

"This update is significant because it not only allows for new innovation in PCR-testing technology and more choices in omni-channel testing, but it also addresses some key improvements that customers have told us are high priorities for them," said Brad Moore, President and CEO, Roche Diagnostics North America. "All of these updates and improvements can be made to existing 6800/8800 systems through the software upgrade, providing higher throughput to laboratories with the same footprint and delivering more flexibility to physicians and patients."

Unified User Experience and Innovative Technologies
The majority of the cobas test menu is available with the release of the 2.0 update, which delivers significant enhancements in throughput, flexibility, efficiency and system security, along with a modernized user interface. New features include an increase in unique assays per run (from three to six) and the flexibility to run up to six assays per sample, maximizing throughput with a broader assay menu. A key advantage is the ability to simultaneously run both Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) and In-Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) assays, simplifying laboratory logistics.

Additionally, the option for a second analytic unit on cobas 6800 systems boosts throughput up to 2,112 tests per day, supporting testing volume and variety. This enables labs to keep up with the increased demand for testing and adapt quickly to shifting priorities without disrupting workflows or impacting productivity.

The cobas 6800/8800 systems are designed to address challenges faced by mid- to high-volume molecular testing laboratories. With this upgrade, the cobas family of molecular solutions provides a unified user experience, incorporating key innovations from the newest addition to the family, the cobas® 5800 system.

About Roche 
Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalized healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

For over 125 years, sustainability has been an integral part of Roche's business. As a science-driven company, our greatest contribution to society is developing innovative medicines and diagnostics that help people live healthier lives. Roche is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative and the Sustainable Markets Initiative to achieve net zero by 2045.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

For Further Information

Roche Diagnostics U.S. Media Relations

Krystina Monaco
1-317-850-7521
krystina.monaco@roche.com 

Lori McLaughlin
1-463-207-2395
lori.mclaughlin@roche.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roche-announces-us-launch-of-next-generation-cobas-68008800-systems-and-software-enhancing-laboratory-efficiency-and-testing-capabilities-302642738.html

SOURCE Roche Diagnostics

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Roche HoldingRHHBYOTCQX:RHHBYSWX:ROG
RHHBY
The Conversation (0)
Five-year Data for Genentech's Evrysdi Show the Majority of Treated Children With a Severe Form of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Achieved or Maintained the Ability to Sit, Stand or Walk

Five-year Data for Genentech's Evrysdi Show the Majority of Treated Children With a Severe Form of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Achieved or Maintained the Ability to Sit, Stand or Walk

- After 5 years of treatment, 91% of children were alive — without treatment, children with Type 1 SMA would not be expected to live past 2 years of age - - 96% of Evrysdi-treated children could swallow, 80% could feed without a feeding tube and 59% could sit without support for at least 30... Keep Reading...
FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech's Inavolisib for Advanced Hormone Receptor-Positive, HER2-Negative Breast Cancer With a PIK3CA Mutation

FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech's Inavolisib for Advanced Hormone Receptor-Positive, HER2-Negative Breast Cancer With a PIK3CA Mutation

Priority Review recognizes the best-in-class potential of the inavolisib-based regimen for patients in urgent need of new treatment options – – Additional analyses of INAVO120 will be presented in an oral abstract session at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting – – The... Keep Reading...
Roche and Hitachi High-Tech extend their 46-year partnership, paving the way for further breakthroughs in diagnostic testing

Roche and Hitachi High-Tech extend their 46-year partnership, paving the way for further breakthroughs in diagnostic testing

Renewed partnership combines best in class engineering capabilities with cutting edge science to accelerate the availability of new solutions for customers and patients worldwide Upcoming launches of the new cobas ® c703 & ISE neo units and cobas ® Mass Spec solution are testament to the... Keep Reading...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Genentech's Inavolisib for Advanced Hormone Receptor-Positive, HER2-Negative Breast Cancer with a PIK3CA Mutation

FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Genentech's Inavolisib for Advanced Hormone Receptor-Positive, HER2-Negative Breast Cancer with a PIK3CA Mutation

The designation is based on Phase III INAVO120 results, showing the inavolisib-based regimen more than doubled progression-free survival compared with palbociclib and fulvestrant alone in the first-line setting – – Approximately 40% of people with HR-positive breast cancer have a PIK3CA mutation... Keep Reading...
Genentech Reports Positive Phase Ib Results for Its Dual GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonist CT-388 in People With Obesity

Genentech Reports Positive Phase Ib Results for Its Dual GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonist CT-388 in People With Obesity

Over 24 weeks, a once-weekly subcutaneous injection of CT-388 achieved a clinically meaningful and statistically significant mean placebo-adjusted weight loss of 18.8% (p – At week 24, 100% of CT-388 treated participants achieved >5% weight loss, 70% achieved >15% and 45% achieved >20% weight... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Advancement of Road Improvements Servicing Santa Maria Eterna Silica and Solar Glass Hub

Lahontan Commences Drilling at West Santa Fe

Related News

copper investing

Canadian Approval Pushes Teck, Anglo Closer to Creating US$53 Billion Miner

gold investing

CMOC to Acquire Equinox Gold’s Brazilian Assets for US$1.015 Billion

zinc investing

Korea Zinc Unveils US$7.4 Billion Plan for First US Zinc Smelter in Decades

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Advancement of Road Improvements Servicing Santa Maria Eterna Silica and Solar Glass Hub

Precious Metals Investing

Lahontan Commences Drilling at West Santa Fe

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Confirms the Official Start of Commercial Production of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Sorel-Tracy