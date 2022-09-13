Base MetalsInvesting News

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN)(OTCQX:IVPAF) and Ivanhoe Electric (NYSE American:IE)(TSX:IE) are pleased to announce participation in the Jefferies Green Metals Summit in New York City. Mr. Robert Friedland, Founder and Executive Co-Chairman, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will deliver a keynote address on Thursday, September 15th at 9:40 AM EDT

The Jefferies Green Metals Summit will provide investors with the opportunity to meet with leading metals, mining, and steel companies to discuss decarbonization efforts and technological advances across their business and products.

The Summit will focus on the state of sustainable finance and the pursuit of worldwide "net zero" policies, supply shortages of critical metals, and the interplay between climate change, energy security, and commodities. The shift to net zero will require more mining, not less. The aggressive adoption of low-emission energy systems of the future - solar and wind power, electric vehicles (EVs) and grid-scale batteries - will be highly metals intensive.

Location:
Jefferies Conference Center
520 Madison Avenue, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10022

For more information, please contact: Chris LaFemina (clafemina@jefferies.com) or Oliver Daschel (odachsel@jefferies.com)

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: the major new, mechanized, underground mines at the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the development of the Platreef palladium-rhodium-nickel-platinum-copper-gold discovery in South Africa; and the restart of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ivanhoe Mines also is exploring for new copper discoveries across its circa 2,400km2 of exploration licences in the Western Foreland region in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which are located in close proximity to the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex.

Information contact

Investors
Vancouver: Matthew Keevil +1.604.558.1034
London: Tommy Horton +44 7866 913 207

Media
Tanya Todd +1.604.331.9834
Website www.ivanhoemines.com

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric is an American technology and mineral exploration company that is re-inventing mining for the electrification of everything by combining advanced mineral exploration technologies, renewable energy storage solutions and electric metals projects predominantly located in the United States. Ivanhoe Electric uses its Typhoon™ transmitter, an accurate and powerful geophysical survey system, together with advanced data analytics provided by its subsidiary, Computational Geosciences, to accelerate and de-risk the mineral exploration process as well as to potentially discover deposits of critical metals that may otherwise be undetectable by traditional exploration technologies. Through its controlling interest in VRB Energy, Ivanhoe Electric also develops and manufactures advanced grid-scale vanadium redox battery storage systems. Finally, through advancing its portfolio of electric metals projects located primarily in the United States, headlined by the Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona and the Tintic Copper-Gold Project in Utah, as well as projects in Montana, Oregon and North Carolina, Ivanhoe Electric is also well positioned to support American supply chain independence by delivering the critical metals necessary for electrification of the economy.

Information contact

Investors
Evan Young, Vice President of Corporate Development
+1.604.689.8765
Valerie Kimball, Director of Investor Relations
+1.720.933.1150
Website www.ivanhoeelectric.com

SOURCE: Ivanhoe Electric Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715702/Robert-Friedland-to-Deliver-a-Keynote-Address-at-the-Jefferies-Green-Metals-Summit-on-Thursday-September-15th-at-940-AM-EDT

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Ivanhoe MinesIVN:CAIVPAFCopper Investing
IVN:CA,IVPAF

KIPLIN METALS Receives Permit for its Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project in Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

September 12 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") announces that the Company has received the requisite exploration permits for its upcoming geophysical survey program at the Company's Cluff Lake Road (CLR) Uranium Project in northwestern Saskatchewan. The Company is the beneficiary of a 100% interest in the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project and controls all exploration and development of the Project at this time.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Global Resources Director Tim Moody

Pan Global Resources Director Tim Moody: Potentially Significant New Copper Discovery in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, Spain

Pan Global Resources' Tim Moody: Potentially Significant Copper Discovery in the Iberian Pyrite Beltyoutu.be

Keep reading...Show less

Ivanhoe and Gécamines Host Ceremony Commemorating the Start of Construction Activities at the Historic Kipushi Mine

Production from Kipushi's ultra-high-grade Big Zinc deposit targeted for late 2024, marking one hundred years since the mine first opened

Ceremony attended by DRC Prime Minister and other DRC national and provincial dignitaries

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Announces Appointment of New CFO

Forte Minerals Announces Appointment of New CFO

Forte Minerals Corp. (“Forte” or the “Company”) (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) (Frankfurt: 2OA), is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Jasmine Lau, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Lau has an extensive background in the resource section and has served as CFO of several public exploration companies with international projects. Ms. Lau previously worked at Teck Resources Ltd and Deloitte & Touche LLP’s Vancouver Assurance & Advisory group where she focused on audits of public mining companies. Ms. Lau holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia.

Keep reading...Show less

Thompson Rivers University and Teck Partner to Enhance Health and Safety on Campus Using Antimicrobial Copper

Thompson Rivers University and Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced a partnership to improve health and safety for staff, students and faculty on campus through the use of antimicrobial copper on high-touch surfaces.

Through Teck's Copper & Health program, Teck is installing more than 650 antimicrobial copper surfaces at three key buildings on the Kamloops campus: Old Main, the Campus Activity Centre and the Chappell Family Building for Nursing and Population Health.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×