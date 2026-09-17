Rivian to Participate in Evercore ADAS, AV & AI Forum

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has today announced that on Tuesday, September 29, at 2:40pm ET Rivian's SVP, Autonomy & AI, James Philbin and Vice President, Investor Relations, Chip Newcom, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ADAS, AV & AI Forum.
A live webcast will be available here .
About Rivian:
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is an American automotive technology company that develops and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles as well as vertically integrated technologies and services. Through innovation across its electrical architecture, end-to-end software, autonomous driving platform, artificial intelligence, and propulsion, the company creates vehicles that excel at work and play with the goal of accelerating the global transition to zero-emission transportation and energy. Rivian vehicles are manufactured in the United States and are sold directly to consumer and commercial customers. Whether taking families on new adventures or electrifying fleets at scale, Rivian vehicles all share a common goal — preserving the natural world for generations to come.
Learn more about the company, products, and careers at www.rivian.com .
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Investor Contact
ir@rivian.com
Media Contact
Harry Porter – media@rivian.com