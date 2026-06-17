Rio2 Announces 2026 AGSM Results

Rio2 Announces 2026 AGSM Results

Rio2 Limited ("Rio2" or the "Company") (TSXV: RIO,OTC:RIOFF; OTCQX: RIOFF; BVL: RIO) announces the results of voting at its Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting" or the "AGSM") held June 17, 2026. A total of 304,775,175 common shares were voted, representing 55.78% of 546,395,184 shares issued and outstanding as of the record date of the Meeting.

Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the 2026 AGSM. The specific voting results were as follows:

NUMBER OF DIRECTORS

RESOLUTION VOTES FOR % VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD % VOTES WITHHELD
Set the number of 
directors at 7		 301,426,838 98.97%
 3,151,171 1.03%


ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

NOMINEE VOTES FOR % VOTES FOR VOTES
WITHHELD		 % VOTES
WITHHELD
Klaus Zeitler 242,868,447 91.53%
 22,469,963 8.47%
Alex Black 261,330,018 98.49%
 4,008,392 1.51%
Andrew Cox 264,819,496 99.80%
 518,914 0.20%
Ram Ramachandran 257,338,761 96.99%
 7,999,649 3.01%
Albrecht Schneider 262,120,123 98.79%
 3,218,287 1.21%
Sidney Robinson 258,765,779 97.52%
 6,572,631 2.48%
Drago Kisic 257,372,657 97.00%
 7,965,753 3.00%


ELECTION OF AUDITORS

RESOLUTION VOTES FOR % VOTES FOR VOTES
WITHHELD		 % VOTES
WITHHELD
Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration. 296,982,783 97.51%
 7,595,225 2.49%


APPROVAL OF AMENDED STOCK OPTION PLAN

RESOLUTION VOTES FOR % VOTES FOR VOTES
WITHHELD		 % VOTES
AGAINST
To approve an ordinary resolution approving and adopting the Company's amended stock option plan, as more particularly set forth in the accompanying management information circular. 186,823,447 70.41%
 78,514,963 29.59%


APPROVAL OF AMENDED SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN

RESOLUTION VOTES FOR % VOTES FOR VOTES
AGAINST		 % VOTES
AGAINST
To approve an ordinary resolution approving and adopting the Company's amended share incentive plan, as more particularly set forth in the accompanying management information circular. 180,719,247 68.11%
 84,619,163 31.89%


ABOUT Rio2 LIMITED

Rio2 is a diversified precious metals and copper producer focused on building and operating mines with a management team that has proven technical skills as well as a successful capital markets track record. The Company is currently producing gold at its Fenix Gold heap leach mine in Chile and copper/gold/silver at its recently acquired Condestable underground mine in Peru. Rio2 and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Fenix Gold Limitada and Compañía Minera Condestable S.A., are companies that operate with the highest environmental standards and responsibility with the firm conviction that it is possible to develop mining projects that respect the three pillars (Social, Environment, Economics) of responsible development. As related companies, we reaffirm our commitment to apply environmental standards beyond those mandated by regulators, seeking to protect and preserve the environment in the territories where we operate.

To learn more about Rio2 Limited, please visit: www.Rio2.com or Rio2's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Rio2 LIMITED

Alex Black
Executive Chairman
Email: alex.black@rio2.com
Tel: +51 99279 4655

Kathryn Johnson
Executive Vice President, CFO & Corporate Secretary
Email: kathryn.johnson@rio2.com
‎Tel: +1 604 762 4720‎


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Rio2RIO:CCtsxv:riogold investing
RIO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Rio2

Rio2

Keep Reading...
Gold bars on financial charts and a notebook.

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks in 2026

The gold price may have receded from the new all-time high above AU$6,860.28 per ounce set in Q1, but the yellow metal is still trading at historic highs in the second quarter. The gold bull market has been well-supported by a number of factors. Among them is the pervading geopolitical turmoil... Keep Reading...
GoldInxs Mining

GoldInxs Mining

Keep Reading...
A pair of white-gloved hands holds a gold bar over a stack of gold bars with a vault in the background.

WGC: Central Banks Plan to Boost Gold Allocations as US Dollar Outlook Declines

Global central banks plan to increase their gold reserves while reducing their exposure to the US dollar over the next five years, according to the World Gold Council's (WGC) 2026 Central Bank Gold Reserves survey.The annual survey, which drew a record 76 responses from reserve managers between... Keep Reading...
Emperor Metals

Emperor Metals Returns 15.0 Meters of 61.5 g/t Gold Including 2.4 Meters of 369.6 g/t Gold

Visible gold observed in multiple zones within the intercept.
Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) ("Emperor") is pleased to report on the recent assay release of high-grade gold in DQ26-20 as well as progress of its 2026 exploration campaign at its Duquesne West Project, integrating +15,000 meters of new drilling with 8,000 meters of... Keep Reading...
Peter Grandich, gold bars.

Peter Grandich: Gold, Silver Price Washout — What's Next, My Strategy

Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Co. weighs in on recent gold and silver price declines, saying that he's now ready to start buying back into the sector. "In the last couple of days I have suggested that we're finally seeing the signs of a classic washout, heavy correction, in a mega bull... Keep Reading...
Toronto Stock Exchange building.

Hemlo Mining Debuts on TSX Main Board

Hemlo Mining (TSX:HMMC,OTCQX:HMMCF) began trading on the TSX's senior board on Monday (June 15), stepping up from the venture market following its first full quarter operating the Hemlo gold mine.Hemlo Mining’s common shares were delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange as the market... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

GLP-1 'Arms Race' Intensifies as the Addressable Markets Continue to Expand

GLP-1 "Arms Race" Intensifies as the Addressable Markets Continue to Expand

Surface Metals to Present at Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-26-02,Intersecting 234.15 Meters of Visual Mineralization and Discovers a New Copper Rich VMS Horizon at the Wedge Mine

Related News

Steve Neamtz: The Diversification Illusion Hiding Beneath Record Highs

lithium investing

Infographic: Batteries Absorb 88 Percent of Global Lithium Supply

battery metals investing

Surface Metals to Present at Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-26-02,Intersecting 234.15 Meters of Visual Mineralization and Discovers a New Copper Rich VMS Horizon at the Wedge Mine

precious metals investing

Freegold intersects 336.8 m grading 1.32 g/t Au starting from 26.5 m in Infill Drilling at Golden Summit

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Expands Silver Hill Exploration Footprint with Multiple Open IP Targets Across 2.4 Kilometres of Strike

energy investing

Premier American Uranium Expands and Further Defines Uranium Mineralization at Kaycee Project, Wyoming with Initial 2026 Drill Results