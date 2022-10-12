GamingInvesting News

Ring Games announced today that they would  participate in the 'Thailand Game Show 2022' event held from October 21st to 23rd with their character collectable NFT RPG STELLA FANTASY. Thailand Game Show is one of the largest B2BB2C exhibition held in Southeast Asia with about 140,000 visitors in 2019, and is expected to attract 200,000 visitors this year.

Ring Games' STELLA FANTASY

STELLA FANTASY, which was first revealed to Web3 industry officials at Korea Blockchain Week in August, will introduce the latest version of the game to the general public for the first time through the upcoming Thailand Game Show. At the site, not only will the latest game version be revealed, but also a photo event will take place in which global top-tier cosplayers will cosplay Stella Fantasy characters. Also, various promotional events will be held at the 'GuildFi' booth, who is one of the game's official partners.

"GuildFi is a rapidly growing game discovery platform, which aims to curate the best games to present to our users. That being said, Stella Fantasy is one of the most promising RPGs in the web3 space developed by an extremely talented team. We work closely with the team and are absolutely delighted to help showcase Stella Fantasy to the Thai gaming community at Thailand Game Show 2022." said Kit Gazinpoj, GuildFi's Co-Founder.

In addition, STELLA FANTASY, which set the 'Sold Out' record from the first NFT Presale on their self-developed Marketplace from September 14th to 15th , will hold the second NFT Presale from October 14th to 16th . In particular, in the case of the second NFT Presale, there is no restriction on participation unlike the first and considering that the user expectations are becoming high as the second Presale takes place right after the closed beta test(CBT) held last week. The game received very positive feedback from the CBT participants such as 'I can't believe this is the quality of the NFT game'.

STELLA FANTASY is also continuing its full-fledged steps ahead for the global launch this winter by revealing new Introduction Footage with the opening song ( https://youtu.be/YV3s7bIY8RA ) to commemorate the second NFT Presale.

Website: https://www.stellafantasy.com

Discord: https://discord.gg/stellafantasy

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rstellafantasy

YouTube: https://bit.ly/YouTube_stellafantasy

Medium: https://medium.com/@Stella_Fantasy

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Dream Championship 2022 Final Regional Qualifiers Begin October 15th

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the worldwide Dream Championship 2022 tournament and will kick off its final regional qualifiers starting from October 15th until November 5th .

This year, it will be held in 4 blocks: Europe and Africa group, Asia and Oceania group, America group, and Japan and East Asia group, and the top two players from each block will advance to the finals.

Online Qualifiers Overview

From September 9th to September 30th , the top 8 players in the regional rankings of the online qualifier Rounds 1 to 3 will compete in the final regional qualifier.

This year, it will be held in 4 blocks: Europe and Africa group, Asia and Oceania group, America group, and Japan and East Asia group, and the top two players from each block will advance to the finals.

Dates (Based in JST/UTC+9)

Final Regional Qualifiers *Broadcast on YouTube Live

  • Europe / Africa /Middle East Block: Saturday, October 15th
  • Asia /Oceania Block: Saturday, October 22nd
  • American Block: Sunday, October 30th
  • Japan /East Asia Block: Saturday, November 5th

Final Regional Qualifiers Viewer Present Campaign Begins

Users who watch the official broadcast of each block of the Dream Championship 2022 Final Regional Qualifiers from the tournament viewing menu on the bottom left of the home screen in the app will receive a limited uniform that can be used in the game.

There are 4 types of uniforms in all. There will be a different uniform given away for each block so be sure to watch all the Final Regional Qualifiers to get the uniform in every color.

Official Dream Championship 2022 Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+
Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game
Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en
Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/
Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48
Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global
AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-dream-championship-2022-final-regional-qualifiers-begin-october-15th-301645583.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

Supremacy Games Announce Officially Licensed, Original Stormtrooper Web3-based PFP Collection

Fans of the legendary space saga will be able to flaunt the iconic Stormtrooper paraphernalia as their profile pictures and use them in an upcoming game

Supremacy Games a Helsinki -based developer and publisher, have teamed up with Tyranno Studios, a team of Web3 pioneers and video game industry veterans to release an officially licensed NFT collection based on Shepperton Design Studio's Original Stormtrooper.

New educational facility in Sherbrooke - École NAD-UQAC opens video game program in Estrie

The University of Quebec at Chicoutimi announced today that it will build a new École NAD-UQAC educational facility in downtown Sherbrooke . The new space will offer a certificate program in technical game art. Ubisoft will invest $1 million over five years to help get the new initiative off the ground. The facility will welcome approximately 40 students in September 2023 .

Developed in collaboration with the NAD-UQAC team and the Department of Computer Science and Mathematics, the certificate in technical art in video games will provide a solid foundation in 3D creation. Students will harness their creative potential to explore fundamental concepts in modelling, animation, and game engines. They will also get an introduction to the development of computer tools by learning important concepts related to programming and mathematics. The program will cover 3D creation and computer science. Students will learn to apply their creative vision amid the technical, technological, organizational, and ethical constraints of game development and to work with a multidisciplinary team to identify and solve problems. Furthermore, a variety of continuing education initiatives will be launched in January 2023 .

X1 Esports-owned Tyrus LLC Announces Commercial Progress During 2022

  • Tyrus-managed YouTube star, Brizzy Voices signs deal with Warner Brothers
  • Tyrus talent, Kate Stark, engaged by Bank of Montreal (BMO)
  • Tyrus talent IAmBrandon signs a year-long brand ambassador contract with Amazon Luna
  • Tyrus-managed influencers contracted with a host of leading global brands including: Best Buy, Logitech and Square Enix.

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (CSE:XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company, is pleased to provide a corporate update on commercial progress with its wholly-owned subsidiary Tyrus LLC, a leading social media influencer management firm empowering gamers, content creators and influencers.

"The power and potential of influencer-led marketing campaigns has led to major global brands increasingly looking to gaming and esports influencers to help build profile for their newest and hottest products with Gen Z audiences," said Amanda Solomon, head of Tyrus LLC. "We have seen very solid month-on-month growth since the start of the year and are already filling a strong pipeline into 2023 and beyond. To see our talent working with a growing number of the world's largest and most notable brands shows the impact and unique influence these creators have with their GenZ audiences, and the strength of this as a key marketing channel going forward."

Sensorium Announces the Development of UNDER - A Pioneering P2E Metaland Platform

Sensorium the leading tech company behind the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, is unveiling its latest groundbreaking project dedicated to exploring the wide potentialities of metaverse real estate as an emerging asset class - UNDER.

Sensorium introduces UNDER — a virtual world to buy and monetize metaverse land through P2E mechanics

The upcoming UNDER virtual land platform features NFT parcels with built-in game mechanics and an extensive upgrade system tied to original play-to-earn games. UNDER PLAY, the project's gaming library, is set to include a vast range of casual P2E titles, which will be regularly updated to include latest releases.

The web3 initiative is centered around the virtual land of UNDER – a mystic planet in the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse along with the PRISM world , where the world-renowned stars, from David Guetta to Steve Aoki will perform exclusive shows.

The UNDER planet is an attraction to metaverse miners given the unique presence of SENSO Aura (SAr), a valuable resource that can be used across the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse or exchanged for fiat money.

Sensorium plans to release a total of 100,000 parcels for players. Each plot will feature in-built games enabling the mining of valuable resources. The UNDER experience offers three pathways for users to obtain these resources and get revenue: landless players can rent parcels from Sensorium or other players, while land owners can play themselves or stake / lend their parcels to other users for the revenue share. The more parcels owners stake, the more likely they are to obtain profit through other players' winnings. The land owners can also upgrade their parcels with new games from UNDER PLAY gaming catalog, thereby making their parcels significantly more attractive to other users.

"We recognized a market niche and identified consumer demand for virtual land projects that aim higher than simply offering static land parcels for collecting or re-selling purposes. The fact is that metaverse users are fast becoming savvy and demanding customers. And as we step into the next generation of digital experiences in a web3 world, we understand that virtual land parcels must have compelling utility, including incredible game mechanics and a sustainable play-to-earn model to support the overall ecosystem. UNDER is Sensorium's high-up Web 3.0. We are very excited about the project coming to life in the coming months", explains Alex Kim , Sensorium's Chief Monetization Officer.

UNDER will be leveraging Sensorium's ecosystem currency SENSO, simplifying the management of land sales, fueling P2E mechanics, and adding further utility to Sensorium's metaverse currency.

With the goal of making UNDER an experience for everyone, Sensorium will be focussing on a roll-out that has an equal appeal to the crypto community and beyond, as the company continues its efforts in helping internet users transition from traditional web2 gaming platforms into web3 experiences.

Furthermore, UNDER will allow our vast community and fans to start contributing and interacting with the metaverse following its public release.

For more information regarding UNDER land and pre-sale opportunities, please contact alexander.kim@sensoriumxr.com

About Sensorium
Founded in 2018, Sensorium is a leading metaverse developer that leverages the latest AI and XR solutions to deliver immersive high-end events and experiences. In the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, users can explore vast worlds filled with activities, ranging from games to mediation practices, socialize with other users, creators, and virtual beings.

The Sensorium Galaxy metaverse is built in partnership with the world's leading entertainment powerhouses, including Jay-Z's Roc Nation and Yann Pissenem's The Night League. The metaverse will host exclusive performances developed in collaboration with chart-topping artists – David Guetta , Armin van Buuren , and Steve Aoki , among others.

The platform will be accessible through the most widely available interfaces. Users can tune in using VR headsets to get a sense of true immersion, use a PC to access an augmented reality experience, or download the mobile application to watch streams, build unique NPCs, and communicate with them.

For media inquiries:

Matias Lapuschin
Head of Content, Sensorium
+79032939191
matias.lapuschin@sensoriumxr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sensorium-announces-the-development-of-under---a-pioneering-p2e-metaland-platform-301647089.html

SOURCE Sensorium Corporation

Gen.G Esports signs partnership with Tencent's TiMi Esports to cooperate in expanding the global market for 'Honor of Kings'

  • The partnership will focus on increasing domestic users and establishing communities in line with the global launch of 'Honor of Kings' in the future
  • Along with fostering global talents by forming a team to participate in a competition that is taking place in Nov-Dec and opening GGA's Honor of Kings class

Global esports company Gen.G Esports announced that it has signed a partnership with Tencent's TiMi Esports, in order to promote 'Honor of Kings' in the global market. Gen.G will build a team to participate in an international competition, and the two will cooperate in various ways in line with the global launch of 'Honor of Kings', which is expected in near future.

Gen.G Esports signs partnership with Tencent's TiMi Esports to cooperate in expanding the global market for ‘Honor of Kings'

As a part of the partnership, Gen.G will take part as a guest team at the 2022 Honor of Kings International Champions (KIC), scheduled from November to December 2022 . The competition will be held online in Shenzhen , Guangdong Province , China , and Seoul, South Korea , with a total prize of USD 10 million . The Gen.G Honor of Kings team will play in the wild card selection before the finals schedule which will be held from December 3rd to December 30th . Additionally, Gen.G will open a GGA class to foster global talents for the game.

"It is an honor to partner with Tencent , China's largest IT company, and participate in the KIC competition," said Gen.G Esports CEO Arnold Hur . "As much as Honor of Kings is a very well known mobile game, we will make a greater effort to strengthen our domestic influence and build a community in Korea."

"The cooperation of global esports company Gen.G and 'Timi Esports' 'Honor of Kings' for global expansion is very meaningful. We look forward to working with Gen.G in various ways and gaining popularity in Korea," said TiMi Esports spokesperson.

Meanwhile, released in 2015, 'Honor of Kings' is the world's most played mobile MOBA with 100 million daily players. Thanks to this popularity, it was not only selected as the demonstration event at the 2018 Jakarta Palembang Asian Games but also chosen as the official esports event at the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games along with 'League of Legends,' 'Hearthstone,' and 'Dota 2.'

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geng-esports-signs-partnership-with-tencents-timi-esports-to-cooperate-in-expanding-the-global-market-for-honor-of-kings-301646872.html

SOURCE Gen.G

