Rime Launches Prism: The First Fine-Tunable Frontier Speech-to-Speech Model

Trained on millions of hours of human conversations, Prism gives brands control over their voice models while outperforming leading S2S models in key tasks by 50%
Rime, the leading developer of enterprise voice AI models, today launched Prism, the first fine-tunable frontier speech-to-speech (S2S) model. Brands can run Prism entirely within their own infrastructure maintaining control over their data, conversation latency, vocabulary, pronunciation, and AI safety guardrails. Try today at: https:www.rime.aiprism.
Enterprise Voice AI Problem: Rigid and Opaque S2S Models
While current speech-to-speech models deliver impressive fluidity, they lack the emotional intelligence necessary for genuine human interaction. Because these monolithic models operate as opaque black boxes, brands cannot fine-tune them to detect subtle emotional cues like frustration, hesitation, or confusion. In high-stakes industries like healthcare and finance, missing this context escalates tension and drives abandoned calls, ultimately resulting in costly human intervention, missed revenue, and brand damage.
Rime's Solution: Set AI Guardrails and Control with Prism
Prism is the industry's first fine-tunable enterprise-grade speech-to-speech model that eliminates the compromise between conversational quality and full business control. Guardrails can be set by the builder to meet regulatory requirements and manage risk. The customization continues then as Prism is the only model that is dynamically trained on your own calls. Prism's base model has been trained on millions of hours of human-generated conversations captured in Rime's proprietary sound studios, so Prism offers significantly better call performance without having to loop in human employees.
Key Features:
- Architectural Guardrails: Generates text before speech, allowing internal rules and policies to review every word before the customer hears it.
- Total Deployment Ownership: Run the model on-premise or in private cloud, while remaining fully SOC 2 and HIPAA compliant.
- Flawless Auditability: Since PRISM generates text first, businesses have quick and complete audit trails as well as increased word and intention accuracy.
- Human-Grade Emotional Understanding: Trained to understand customer emotions to better support their requests and route their calls.
- Advanced Conversational Intelligence: Built on proprietary RL post-training using thousands of hours of human conversations, PRISM catches customer frustration, hesitations, acting instantly to eliminate dead air and improve containment rates.
"A generic model with a custom prompt is not your voice. It's a rental with your logo on it," said Lily Clifford, Co-founder and CEO of Rime. "Prism is the first speech-to-speech model that becomes yours: it learns from your conversations, lets you set the latency and guardrails, and lives on your infrastructure. Quickly, the model running your calls will be one no competitor can buy."
Prism Outperforms Major Consumer S2S Models
In a real-world enterprise trial against OpenAI's GPT, a fine-tuned Prism model dramatically outperformed the frontier consumer model across every critical business metric tested. In the trial with Revmo, Prism increased both order confirmations & pickup methods from 68% with OpenAI to 100%. Finally, Prism saw an improvement in calls without dead air from 66% to 88%, ensuring customers never feel like they are talking to a lagging machine.
"Dialpad has been a design partner on Prism from the start. We're looking forward to rolling it out across our agentic products," said Shezan Kazi, VP of AI Products at Dialpad
Worldclass Academic Founding Team
Founded in 2022 by voice AI veterans from Stanford and Amazon Alexa, Rime has quickly grown into a leading proprietary modeling company. Rather than relying on scraped web data, Rime built custom recording studios to capture thousands of hours of real, channel-separated human conversations, complete with the interruptions and hesitations that make speech authentic. Rime's models currently automate millions of complex, high-retention calls for industry leaders including Asurion, Mayo Clinic, Upstart, and Dialpad.
Learn more at https://www.rime.ai/.
About Rime
Rime is the trusted enterprise voice AI platform, built on a linguistics-first foundation to deliver the world's leading conversational speech models. Founded in 2022 by academic speech scientists and Stanford engineers, Rime powers over 100 million monthly interactions for leaders in healthcare, finance, and customer experience. The company is backed by M13, Twilio Ventures, Corazon Capital and Unusual Ventures. Learn more at https://rime.ai/.
Riley Munks
PR Advisor
Activate PR
https://www.activate-pr.com/
riley@activate-pr.com
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SOURCE Rime AI