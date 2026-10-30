Rheinmetall and Silvus Technologies, a Motorola Solutions Company, Strengthen Airspace Security

New passive sensor integration enhances early warning threat awareness for air defence operations

Rheinmetall Air Defence AG has entered into an agreement with Silvus Technologies , a leading innovator in radio frequency (RF) technology, to integrate its passive RF sensors into Rheinmetall's ground-based air defence systems. The sensors provide a new layer of passive threat detection in Rheinmetall's Skynex Air Defence System and Skymaster command and control platform by exploiting electromagnetic spectrum to enhance resilience and early threat awareness.

"Modern airspace is becoming more congested and more difficult to monitor, driven by the proliferation of unmanned aircraft and hard-to-detect aerial technologies," said Roman Köhne, CEO, Rheinmetall Air Defence AG. "Traditional detection methods alone can struggle with identifying new and novel threats in complex operating conditions. Integrating passive RF sensing into Skymaster enhances air defenders' ability to respond effectively to emerging aerial threats."

Silvus Technologies' RFeye sensors provide a complementary layer of passive detection to identify and locate aerial platforms without actively transmitting or revealing the sensors' locations. Within the Skymaster platform, they supplement radar coverage by helping operators maintain a more complete, persistent air picture and recognized electromagnetic picture (REMP).

"The agreement reflects a shared commitment to delivering resilient air defence systems for allied forces," said Peter Moss, director of strategic NATO accounts, Silvus Technologies. "Combining RFeye technology and Rheinmetall's air defence architecture gives operators critical situational awareness to inform quicker actions and safer decisions."

About Silvus Technologies, a Motorola Solutions Company

Silvus Technologies is a global leader in advanced tactical networking and Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations (EMSO). At the forefront of innovation for mission-critical applications, Silvus reshapes data-driven decision-making at the tactical edge with high-capacity MANET communications, intelligent spectrum awareness and electronic warfare resiliency.

Through its battle-proven StreamCaster family of MANET radios and proprietary MN-MIMO waveform, Silvus provides robust, high-throughput connectivity for defense and public safety agencies in some of the world's most complex environments. By expanding beyond traditional communications with advanced signals intelligence solutions, Silvus delivers comprehensive EMSO capabilities—enabling operators to sense, manage and defend their communications within a contested spectrum.

Headquartered in Los Angeles and driven by a team of world-class PhD scientists and engineers, Silvus continues to define the future of the tactical ecosystem with proven range, scalability and interference mitigation. Learn more at https://silvustechnologies.com .

About Motorola Solutions | Solving for safer

Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions foster the collaboration that's critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses, and ultimately, safer nations. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com .

About Rheinmetall Air Defence

Rheinmetall Air Defence division brings together all expertise in the field of ground-based air defence and is one of the world's leading providers of complex air defence systems. It combines core capabilities ranging from development and production to simulation, training and comprehensive services. The aim is to provide modern, integrated solutions to protect against all airborne threats, from drones to highly maneuverable aerial targets. The division is grouped into the following business units: Systems and Effectors, and Systems and Sensors.

Silvus Technologies media contact
jaimie.brzezinski@motorolasolutions.com

Rheinmetall Air Defence media contacts
David Ginster
Spokesperson Air Defence
david.ginster@rheinmetall.com

Oliver Hoffmann
Head of Corporate Media Relations
Tel.: +49 211 473 4748
oliver.hoffmann@rheinmetall.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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